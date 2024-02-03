Highlights The NBA has become more offensive-friendly, with several players setting historic scoring records in recent seasons.

Stephen Curry holds two of the top 11 offensive quarters in NBA history, scoring 28 points in each one.

Other players like Devin Booker, CJ McCollum, Luka Dončić, Ja Morant, Isaiah Thomas, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Love, and Klay Thompson have also had impressive scoring quarters.

With the NBA veering further into the offensive side of the game, it seems like new astronomical records are being set and broken every day. Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan's ridiculous milestones are mostly safe for the time being, but, with the way the league's been trending, those two might also be in danger of losing their spots in the history books soon.

The game hasn't quite reached the pace and offensive flow of Chamberlain's era in the league — when games turned out to be all-out sprints with minimal stoppages in action night in and night out — but the NBA has certainly been friendlier to the offensive side of the ball than in the decades prior to this new age. In the past two seasons, four different players have broken 70 points: Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell last season, and Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic this year.

Not only has the refereeing and overall pace of the game grown to favor offenses, but the talent level in the league has grown to an all-time high. For proof of this, look no further than the list of players who have scored the most points in a single quarter. Of the top-10 highest individual scoring quarters, all came in 2015 or later, evidence that the modern era has both the talent and game flow necessary for players to set these marks.

10 Stephen Curry and Devin Booker - 28 points

Curry and Booker both accomplished this feat twice

28 was actually the NBA record for the most points in a single quarter both times that Stephen Curry hit the mark. It wasn't until later on that other players surpassed that threshold. Now, Curry has to settle for holding two of the top 11 offensive quarters in the history of the game. While there have been 11 different instances in which a player scored 28 or more in one quarter, 28 is tied for fifth all-time for most points in a period.

Stephen Curry – Stats in 28-Point Quarters Oct. 31, 2015 Dec. 2, 2015 FG% 76.9 90.9 3PT% 71.4 100

On Halloween, 2015, Curry poured in 28 of his team's 41 points in the third quarter, giving the Golden State Warriors a 14-point lead over the New Orleans Pelicans that they'd hold onto for the rest of the game. He finished with 53 points for the night. Just weeks later, he did it again against the Charlotte Hornets, also in the third quarter. Behind his 40 points in just three periods, the Warriors blew out Charlotte, 116-99.

Like Curry, Devin Booker reached 28 points in a single quarter on two separate occasions within the same season. Unlike the Warriors, though, Booker's Phoenix Suns didn't cruise to victory behind his historic scoring outbursts.

Devin Booker – Stats in 28-Point Quarters Jan. 12, 2017 Mar. 24, 2017 FG% 81.8 50.0 3PT% 83.3 33.3

In fact, the Suns actually lost on both of Booker's record nights. First, Booker helped lead a comeback against the Dallas Mavericks with his 28 fourth-quarter points, but Phoenix still fell short 113-108 despite outscoring the Mavs 32-25 in the final period. A couple of months later, Booker again gave it his all to try to will his team to victory against the Boston Celtics, dropping 28 in the fourth only for Phoenix to ultimately lose by 10.

9 CJ McCollum - 28 points

Jan. 31, 2018, vs. CHI

CJ McCollum has been among the most underrated players in the league since his arrival. While the undersized backcourt he formed with Lillard for a decade with the Portland Trail Blazers struggled to seriously contend on defense, the offensive firepower that those two guards brought to the floor every night was nearly unmatched.

CJ McCollum – Stats in 28-Point Quarter Jan. 31, 2018 FG% 78.6 3PT% 80.0 AST 1 REB 4

While McCollum may never get the All-Star nod that he deserved due to the depth of talent at guard in the Western Conference, his place on this list is a testament to how transcendent he can be as a scorer. Unlike Booker and Curry, McCollum didn't need to warm up to set his record. He submitted his 28-point quarter in the first quarter and finished with 50 in just three periods, as his Trail Blazers demolished the Chicago Bulls, 124-108.

8 Luka Dončić - 28 points

Feb. 10, 2022, vs. LAC

Something about the Los Angeles Clippers has always brought out the best in Luka Dončić. His Mavericks are only 12-19 against the Clippers with Dončić on the roster, but the losing record can't be attributed to his shortcomings. After all, he's averaged 32.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists against LA in the regular season and 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists against them in the playoffs.

Luka Dončić – Stats in 28-Point Quarter Feb. 10, 2022 FG% 76.9 3PT% 70.0 AST 1 REB 3

His 28-point first quarter against the Clippers in 2022 is one of the greatest moments in his rivalry with LA so far. His hot start gave the Mavs a lead that they held onto for the remainder of the game, as Dallas came away with the win, 112-105.

7 Ja Morant - 28 points

Feb. 28, 2023, vs. LAL

The NBA is better when Ja Morant is healthy, available, and dominating. He proved this in his brief return after a 25-game suspension, putting up 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field before coming down with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Ja Morant – Stats in 28-Point Quarter Feb. 28, 2023 FG% 83.3 3PT% 0.0 AST 3 REB 4

The Memphis Grizzlies are burgeoning title contenders with Morant leading the charge and will likely finish as a lottery team with him on the sidelines. It's easy to see just how impactful he is to the Grizzlies' offense when revisiting his otherworldly performance against the Los Angeles Lakers last season. Morant poured in 28 points in the third quarter and finished with a 39-point triple-double, leading Memphis to a 121-109 victory over LeBron James and company.

6 Isaiah Thomas - 29 points

Dec. 30, 2016, vs. MIA

There aren't many better examples of how quickly the NBA landscape can change than Isaiah Thomas's career arc. Just eight years ago, Thomas was setting records and leading a playoff team. Now, he's been out of the league for two years.

Isaiah Thomas – Stats in 29-Point Quarter Dec. 30, 2016 FG% 69.2 3PT% 75.0

Back then, though, Thomas was one of the most revered scorers in the league, having earned the moniker "King of the Fourth" for his late-game heroics. His 29-point fourth quarter against the Miami Heat might be the perfect encapsulation of how he could take over a game come crunch time. He finished with 52, and his Celtics needed every single one of his 29 points in the fourth, as they held on to edge out the Heat, 117-114.

5 James Harden - 29 points

Nov. 30, 2019, vs. ATL

It feels like a decade ago that James Harden was putting up astronomical numbers as the spearhead for the Houston Rockets, but it wasn't that long ago that he was stringing together video-game numbers night in and night out. Nowadays, he's more concerned about setting up his All-Star teammates in pursuit of a championship, but Harden was a walking record-breaker in his heyday with the Rockets.

James Harden – Stats in 29-Point Quarter Nov. 30, 2019 FG% 60.0 3PT% 50.0 AST 4 REB 1

He notched four different games with 60 or more points with Houston, including this one against the Atlanta Hawks when he poured in 29 in the third. Harden wasn't the only one cooking that night, and he could have gone for 70 or even 80 if he wanted to. Instead, he finished with 60 in just three quarters, as they routed Atlanta, 158-111.

4 Joel Embiid - 29 points

Nov. 6, 2023, vs. WAS

Surprisingly enough, Joel Embiid's 29-point quarter didn't come in his recent 70-point game. None of the quarters he submitted that night cracked the top 10 for individual scoring quarters in NBA history. While Embiid was impressive throughout that game, his third quarter earlier this season against the Washington Wizards takes the cake for his best offensive period.

Joel Embiid – Stats in 29-Point Quarter Nov. 6, 2023 FG% 100.0 3PT% 0.0 AST 1 REB 2

Behind his historic third quarter, Embiid finished with 48 points, as his Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a 146-128 victory. His quick work in the second half allowed him to sit out the entire fourth quarter, something he's done on multiple occasions this season and the second such instance for Embiid in back-to-back games at that point. The allegations that Embiid purposefully seeks out weaker match-ups might be slanderous, but he does certainly take advantage of lesser opponents when he can.

3 Karl-Anthony Towns - 32 points

Mar. 14, 2022, vs. SAS

Like Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns recently set a new career-high in points. In fact, Towns's 62-point benchmark was set on the same night as Embiid's 70-piece. Also like Embiid, his highest-scoring individual quarter came in a different game than his career-high performance.

Karl-Anthony Towns – Stats in 32-Point Quarter Mar. 14, 2022 FG% 69.2 3PT% 83.3 REB 6

Towns submitted 32 points in the third period, helping to expand the Minnesota Timberwolves' two-point halftime lead to a 15-point advantage heading into the fourth. He'd go on to finish with 60 points, the highest individual scoring performance by a player in the 2021-2022 NBA season — although Kyrie Irving would go on to match his total the very next night. It's become a trend for Towns to be upstaged on his career nights, but he should be plenty capable of owning a news cycle by himself soon.

2 Kevin Love - 34 points

Nov. 23, 2016, vs. POR

Kevin Love quickly retreated from the NBA limelight following his trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Becoming the third wheel for a Big 3 alongside LeBron James, arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport, and Kyrie Irving, one of the flashiest scorers in all of basketball, is liable to take away some of a person's shine.

Kevin Love – Stats in 34-Point Quarter Nov. 23, 2016 FG% 78.6 3PT% 80.0 REB 3

Against the Trail Blazers, though, Love reminded the world why the Cavs traded away their number one overall pick in 2014 to land him in the first place. His explosive 34-point first quarter helped Cleveland build a 21-point halftime lead that ultimately proved insurmountable for Lillard and the rest of the Blazers.

1 Klay Thompson - 37 points

Jan. 23, 2015, vs. SAC

It takes a special player for one to have to fight off "washed" allegations in a season in which they're averaging 17.4 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent from deep. That's exactly what's happening to Klay Thompson right now, and it's truly a testament to just how lethal of a shooter and scorer he was in the peak of his prime.

Klay Thompson – Stats in 37-Point Quarter Jan. 23, 2015 FG% 100.0 3PT% 100.0 AST 1

Several players on this list went absolutely unconscious during their torrid scoring quarters, but none of them matched Thompson's level of perfection or gall with the heat checks that he wound up taking and making against the Sacramento Kings.

Not only did he set the record for most points scored by a player in a single quarter that night — a record that remains standing to this day — he also set the mark for most three-pointers made and tied for the most field goals made in one period. NBA players are seemingly setting new offensive records every night, but Thompson's 37-point quarter could stick for quite a while.