Highlights Jameis Winston made NFL history in 2019 by becoming the first quarterback to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season.

Richard Todd had a disastrous season in 1980, throwing 30 interceptions for the New York Jets and setting an NFL record by throwing at least one interception in 15 games.

Hall of Famer George Blanda appears on this list twice.

Throughout the years, many have called the NFL quarterback position the most important in sports. Heaped with massive praise when their teams are playing well, they're also heavily criticized when the opposite occurs, especially if they're performing poorly themselves.

In many cases, poor play for a QB is defined by the number of interceptions thrown, either in a single game or throughout an entire season.

We'll focus on the latter here today as we look at the 10 NFL quarterbacks who've thrown the most interceptions during a single season, a list that comes out to 12 as six signal-callers are technically tied for seventh place.

T7. Jameis Winston – 30

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2019

The most recent inclusion on this list is Jameis Winston, who made all sorts of NFL history in 2019. While he threw for 5,109 yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, good for 10th on the all-time single-season passing yards list, he also became the first quarterback to ever throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same campaign.

Season NFL QB Cmp% Yards TD INT 2019 Jameis Winston 60.7 5,109 33 30

London was treated to his worst game of the season as he threw a career-high five picks during the Bucs' Week 6 trip to England in a 37-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Florida State product also had a pair of four-interception games during the 2019 season.

Despite leading the league in passing yards, Winston wasn't re-signed by Tampa Bay, which spoke volumes. Of course, the Buccaneers replaced him with Tom Brady, who promptly led the franchise to a Super Bowl victory following the 2020 campaign.

T7. Richard Todd – 30

New York Jets, 1980

Taken with the sixth overall pick in the 1976 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, Richard Todd failed to live up to this selection. During his 10-year career, which included eight years with the Jets and two with the New Orleans Saints, the Alabama alum threw more interceptions (161) than touchdowns (124) and finished with a 48-59-1 record as a starter.

Season NFL QB Cmp% Yards TD INT 1980 Richard Todd 55.1 3,329 17 30

In 1980, Todd had a disastrous season with Gang Green, tossing 30 picks against 17 touchdowns as the Jets went 4-12 and missed the postseason for the 11th straight year.

In the process, Todd also set an NFL record as he became the first quarterback to throw at least one interception in 15 games of a single season.

T7. Ken Stabler – 30

Oakland Raiders, 1978

While Ken Stabler was a Hall of Famer, a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro, a one-time NFL MVP, and a Super Bowl champion, 1978 just wasn't his year.

Coming off a 1977 campaign in which Stabler and his Oakland Raiders reached the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Denver Broncos, they couldn't keep the momentum going the following year and missed the postseason despite a 9-7 record.

Season NFL QB Cmp% Yards TD INT 1978 Ken Stabler 58.4 2,944 16 30

After throwing 20 interceptions the year before, Stabler upped the total to 30 in 1978. A five-interception game and a pair of four-pick games contributed heavily to that number.

T7. Jim Hart – 30

St. Louis Cardinals, 1967

Like Stabler, Jim Hart was also a four-time Bowler but didn't have the Super Bowl ring or the NFL MVP to match.

The Southern Illinois product played 19 years in the NFL, 18 of which were spent with the then-St. Louis Cardinals, for whom he still holds records for the most passing yards (34,639) and passing touchdowns (209).

Season NFL QB Cmp% Yards TD INT 1967 Jim Hart 48.4 3,008 19 30

Hart eventually settled into life in the NFL, but his first season as a starter in 1967 was a bit rocky. While he finished fourth in the Offensive Rookie of the Year vote after throwing for 3,008 yards and 19 touchdowns, he also threw 30 interceptions.

His season lowlight came in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears as he completed just 10 of 33 passes for 126 yards with zero touchdowns and five interceptions in a 30-3 loss.

T7. Al Dorow – 30

Titans of New York, 1961

Back in 1961, the Jets were only in their second season of existence and were still known as the Titans of New York. The first starting quarterback in franchise history was Al Dorow, who joined the team in 1960 following a two-year stint in the CFL.

Season NFL QB Cmp% Yards TD INT 1961 Al Dorow 50.8 45.0 19 30

Prior to his run in Canada, Dorow had played four NFL seasons, three with the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders and one with the Philadelphia Eagles. And in those four seasons, he only threw double-digit interceptions once, tossing 17 as a rookie.

But in his first season with the Jets in 1960, the Michigan State alum threw 26. And in 1961, he threw 30, which led the AFL (yes, those count as NFL stats now). Dorow was out of football the following year after suffering a career-ending arm injury just four games into the season.

T7. George Blanda – 30

Houston Oilers, 1965

George Blanda, who appears twice on this list, played a record 26 seasons in the NFL and AFL as both a quarterback and a kicker, but 1965 certainly wasn't his best campaign.

Playing his sixth season with the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans), whom he'd helped to back-to-back AFL titles in 1960 and 1961, Blanda led the league in interceptions for the fourth straight season, throwing 30 as the Oilers went 4-10 for the second consecutive campaign.

Season NFL QB Cmp% Yards TD INT 1965 George Blanda 42.1 2,542 20 30

There was a bright spot as he did have one game in which he threw for 304 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The week before, however, Blanda had zero touchdowns and five picks.

6. Sid Luckman – 31

Chicago Bears, 1947

Yet another Hall of Fame inductee to make this unfortunate list, Sid Luckman is arguably the greatest quarterback in Chicago Bears history. The Columbia product was integral to the franchise's most successful era, helping the Bears win four NFL championships from 1940-1946.

Season NFL QB Cmp% Yards TD INT 1947 Sid Luckman 54.5 2,712 24 31

But in 1947, despite going 8-4, Chicago failed to make the postseason. And Luckman, who'd thrown a career-high 16 interceptions the year before, nearly doubled that number, tossing 31, which at the time was a new NFL record.

What's wild is that because he also threw for a career-best 2,712 yards and 24 touchdowns, he still earned a First-Team All-Pro selection. But the '47 season was clearly the beginning of the end for Luckman, as he started just nine games over the next three years.

T4. Fran Tarkenton – 32

Minnesota Vikings, 1978

Fran Tarkenton is a Minnesota Vikings icon, spending 13 of his 18 NFL seasons with the franchise (the other five were with the New York Giants).

He has the most wins of any quarterback in franchise history (93) and is the Vikings' all-time leader in passing yards (33,098) and touchdown passes (239). The Hall of Famer was also wearing purple when he was named the 1975 NFL MVP and had his No. 10 retired just a year after his career ended.

Season NFL QB Cmp% Yards TD INT 1978 Fran Tarkenton 60.3 3,468 25 32

Despite all the accolades, however, Tarkenton also leads the Vikings with 194 interceptions, 32 of which came in 1978, which turned out to be the final year of his illustrious career. The former Georgia Bulldog had three games in which he threw four or more interceptions that season, including five in his last regular-season game.

T4. John Hadl – 32

San Diego Chargers, 1968

John Hadl spent 11 of his 16 pro seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers, who took him with the 24th overall pick in the 1962 AFL Draft. A two-time All-American at Kansas, Hadl opted to join the Chargers despite being taken with the 10th pick in that same year's NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

In his 11 years with the Bolts, Hadl had a 59-54-9 record as a starter. But although he posted one of his best records in 1968 at 9-5, the campaign is typically remembered more for his league-leading 32 interceptions.

Season NFL QB Cmp% Yards TD INT 1968 John Hadl 47.3 3,473 27 32

In a 40-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, he finished the day with a 12.8 passer rating, completing just nine of 24 passes for 110 yards with zero touchdowns and six interceptions. Yes, six.

Just a week earlier, Hadl had thrown five touchdowns and only one pick in a 47-23 win over the Broncos. And the week before that, he'd tossed just one touchdown against four interceptions in a 37-15 loss to Joe Namath's Jets. So, it was certainly an up-and-down season.

3. Frank Tripucka – 34

Denver Broncos, 1960

Frank Tripucka has the distinction of being the first-ever starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, who joined the AFL as an expansion franchise in 1960. But that first season in the Mile High City didn't go very well, neither for Tripucka nor the Broncos, who went 4-9-1.

Tripucka was drafted into the NFL in 1949 and played four seasons with three teams before spending the next seven seasons of his career in the CFL. Upon his return to the States, the Notre Dame alum struggled with turnovers.

Season NFL QB Cmp% Yards TD INT 1960 Frank Tripucka 51.9 3,038 24 34

Starting all 14 games during Denver's inaugural season, Tripucka did throw for a career-high 3,038 yards and also set a new career best with 24 touchdown passes. However, he also completed just 51.9% of his passes and tossed a league-worst 34 interceptions, including nine over a two-game stretch toward the end of the year.

2. Vinny Testaverde – 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1988

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft, Vinny Testaverde never became the superstar many thought he would, making just two trips to the Pro Bowl. But he certainly had a lengthy career, one that lasted two decades and during which he threw nearly as many interceptions (267) as he did touchdown passes (275).

The winner of essentially every major award during his final collegiate season at Miami, including the Heisman Trophy, Testaverde led the NFL in interceptions on four occasions, the first of which was his second professional season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Season NFL QB Cmp% Yards TD INT 1988 Vinny Testaverde 47.6 3,240 13 35

The New York native started four games as a rookie but took over as the Bucs' starting QB in 1988. It did not go well.

While he threw for 3,240 yards in 15 games, Testaverde connected on just 47.6% of his targets and threw just 13 touchdown passes. On the flip side, he threw 35 interceptions, which still stands as the most of any NFL quarterback in the Super Bowl era.

1. George Blanda – 42

Houston Oilers, 1962

George Blanda may be a Hall of Famer and the former all-time leading scorer in professional football history, but it's hard to ignore the fact that this is his second appearance on this particular list.

As you can see, the man with the longest playing career in history threw 42 interceptions for the Houston Oilers in 1962, which is just wild as football was much more of a running game back in those days.

Given how passing-oriented NFL offenses are nowadays, Blanda still holding the record for the most interceptions in a single season more than 60 years later is a testament to just how awful that '62 campaign really was.

Season NFL QB Cmp% Yards TD INT 1962 George Blanda 47.1 2,810 27 42

He threw four or more interceptions in six games that year, including six on two separate occasions. Blanda's 42 picks look even worse, as teams played just 14 games back then as opposed to 17 today.

Imagine the heat an NFL quarterback would take if he averaged three interceptions per game. Blanda is a legendary figure, but his 1962 season was anything but.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.