Few athletes can endure the relentless physical and mental demands of the sport, which is why NFL players are revered as modern-day gladiators. Their ability to withstand such intense pressure and emerge as elite competitors makes them stand out. And it’s no surprise that they don’t play for long.

Players usually get physically drained after a short career. But it’s always inspiring to see some NFL players persist in the game for decades.

1 Jason Peters, Free Agent

Current age: 43 Years

Credit: John Jones/Icon Sportswire

What makes an offensive lineman play 20 seasons in the NFL? Jason Peters is truly an oddball among football players. His love for the sport is just insane. He is currently 43 years old, and he still intends to play in the NFL. In high school, Peters was a star in both football and basketball. He then went on to play college football for the University of Arkansas.

In 2004, he went undrafted. But, the Buffalo Bills signed him that year, and he played for the Bills until 2008. In 2009, he got traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. He played with them until the 2020 season, when he got injured. This ended his tenure with the Eagles. It looked like he might retire, but on August 16, 2021, Peters signed with the Chicago Bears. He stayed with this team for only a year.

In 2022, Peters signed with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad to provide depth while Tyron Smith recovered from a torn hamstring and to improve his conditioning. Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL after the 2022 campaign made Peters the oldest active NFL player. In September 2023, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad and was moved to the active roster two months later.

Heading into the training camp and preseason phases of the 2024 offseason, the six-time All-Pro remains a free agent. Only five offensive tackles have made more than the nine Pro Bowls Peters has.

2 Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Current Age: 40 Years

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Now with the New York Jets at age 40, Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL's oldest players. He gained recognition by leading the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl win following the 2010 campaign. Born in Chico, California, he had a passion for football since childhood.

At the start of his career, Rodgers always wanted to join the San Francisco 49ers, but they chose Alex Smith instead. After that, Rodgers was picked by the Packers, marking the beginning of his legendary journey.

Some of his records include the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history and the most consecutive games without multiple interceptions.

He also holds countless Packers records, including the most passing yards, touchdown passes, and total touchdowns in a season, as well as the best single-season completion percentage. Rodgers is also known for his charitable work. He raised $50,000 for the MACC Fund, which helps support cancer research.

3 Marcedes Lewis, Chicago Bears

Current Age: 40 Years

Credit: USATSI

Marcedes Lewis is another NFL player who just entered his 40s. Lewis grew up in California and played football at Long Beach Polytechnic High School. He went on to attend UCLA, playing for the UCLA Bruins from 2002 to 2005.

In 2006, Lewis was chosen as the 28th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played with the Jags until 2017 and then was released in March 2018. This was the same time the Packers signed him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Apart from QBs, kickers, and punters, there are only six players in NFL history who have participated in more than Marcedes Lewis' 19 campaigns.

In March 2021, they updated his contract with the Packers for another two years. And In 2023, Lewis signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears. He played in all 17 games, starting in four of them mainly as a blocker, but he also scored a one-yard touchdown in a 27–16 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lewis, after initially entering free agency, re-signed with the Bears for a one-year contract in June 2024 and is headed for his 19th year in the NFL, a record for a tight end.

4 Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals

Current Age: 39 Years

Credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Matt Prater started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent. Over time, he made a huge impact and is now considered one of the better kickers of his generation. He is also one of those players that has bounced through many teams.

Prater began his NFL career in 2006 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions. He played briefly during the preseason but was released and spent the rest of that year without a team.

In 2007, Prater moved around between several teams. He first went to the Miami Dolphins, then to the Atlanta Falcons, back to the Dolphins, and finally signed with the Denver Broncos. Prater played with the Broncos for the next seven years.

After leaving the Broncos, Prater returned to the Lions. This time, he played for the team and stayed with the Lions until 2020. In March 2021, Prater agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. His contract was updated again in 2023.

Prater holds several NFL records. After nailing a 64-yard boot in 2013, Prater owned the record for the longest field goal in NFL history for eight years. He still holds the all-time marks for 50+ yard field goals made (80) as well as the single-season mark for most extra points (75) as part of the Broncos' record-setting 2013 offense.

5 Mason Crosby, Free Agent

Current Age: 39 Years

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Crosby, like Rodgers, played for the Green Bay Packers for a long time. Crosby was the Packers' placekicker from 2007-2022 and played a key role in winning Super Bowl 45 in 2010.

Before he joined the NFL, Mason Crosby went to the University of Colorado Boulder. There, he played football for the Colorado Buffaloes from 2003 to 2006. During his time at the university, he received All-American honors for his performance on the field.

He also had a successful career with the Packers. He has a career field goal percentage of 81.1%, which is quite impressive. The Los Angeles Rams signed Crosby to their practice squad at the end of 2023. He stayed there only six days before being released. Two weeks later, he got signed to the New York Giants practice squad following an injury to kicker Cade York. He remains a free agent as of this writing.

6 Nick Folk, Tennessee Titans

Current Age: 39 Years

Credit: Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Nick Folk was the placekicker for the New England Patriots from 2019-2022 and now serves as the main boot for the Tennessee Titans.

Drafted in 2007, his NFL career has included several teams and shifts. He started with the Dallas Cowboys and played there until 2009. Next, Folk joined the New York Jets, staying with them until 2016. He also briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before they released him in early 2018.

He then signed with the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football, but the league folded in April 2019. Folk rejoined the NFL via a contract with the Patriots in October 2019 and secured a two-year extension in early 2022. In 2023, the Patriots traded him to the Titans for a 2025 seventh-round pick, as Tennessee was aiming to add stability and experience to their kicking game.

7 Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts

Current Age: 39 Years

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Joe Flacco in 2008 following two standout seasons at the University of Delaware. He set 20 school records there. Flacco transformed the Ravens, improving their record from 5-11 in 2007 to 11-5 and a playoff berth in 2008.

His stellar performance earned him the NFL Rookie of the Year award for the 2008 season. In 2012, Flacco led the Ravens to victory in Super Bowl 47, beating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31, and was named the Super Bowl MVP. After spending 11 seasons with the Ravens, Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2019.

In 2020, Flacco signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Jets to be their backup quarterback. The next year, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal but returned to the Jets later that year through a trade. In 2022, he re-signed with the Jets for another year.

After quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury in 2023, Flacco joined the Cleveland Browns and led them to the playoffs while earning Comeback Player of the Year award. He is now serving as the backup to youngster Anthony Richardson for the Indianapolis Colts.

8 Duane Brown, Free Agent

Current Age: 38 Years

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

In 2008, Duane Brown was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He quickly gained recognition for his excellent play. By 2012, the Texans rewarded him with a six-year extension worth over $53 million, including more than $22 million in guarantees. During this time, Brown was named to the All-Pro Team and played in the 2013 Pro Bowl.

However, in 2016, he suffered serious injuries, including a torn quadriceps tendon and knee damage, which required surgery. With two years remaining on his contract, Brown's failure to attend a mandatory minicamp led to him being placed on the injured reserve list.

In 2017, the Seattle Seahawks traded for Brown, and in 2018, they rewarded him with a contract extension through 2021, valued at over $36 million. That year, he earned a Second-Team All-Pro nod and was selected for the Pro Bowl during his final season with the team.

In 2022, Brown signed a $22 million contract with the New York Jets for two years. Initially brought in to replace a player recovering from a knee injury, Brown himself faced a shoulder injury but returned to the field at the start of October. He played in five games and started three last year, and remains on the free agent market.

9 Brian Hoyer, Free Agent

Current Age: 38 Years

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Hoyer exemplifies the NFL journeyman quarterback. He’s started for seven different teams and only one quarterback has played for more franchises than him.

Hoyer has managed to sustain a lengthy NFL career across three decades, a remarkable feat for any player. Undrafted out of Michigan State, Hoyer initially joined the New England Patriots in 2009. This opportunity proved ideal for him, as he served as Tom Brady's primary backup, and he learned from both Brady and coach Bill Belichick. Despite attempts by the Patriots to replace him with Ryan Mallett in 2011, Hoyer retained his spot and remained with the team until 2012, when he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hoyer’s journey continued with the Arizona Cardinals, where he started in the final game of the 2012 season after being picked up off waivers. Following that brief stint in the desert, he joined the Cleveland Browns, where he took over as the starting quarterback after Brandon Weeden's injury in 2013.

Although Hoyer was injured himself, he managed to keep his starting role even after the Browns drafted Johnny Manziel. Over his career, Hoyer also played for the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Indianapolis Colts, with multiple returns to the Patriots.

Most recently, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and served as a backup to both Aidan O'Connell and Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023, though he has yet to ink a new deal for the 2024 campaign.

10 J.J. Jansen, Carolina Panthers

Current Age: 38 Years

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Jansen has experienced a lot with the Carolina Panthers and is now set to be part of a new chapter under head coach Dave Canales after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Panthers to remain their long-snapper in 2024.

A few seasons ago, Jansen set a franchise record for most career games played, which now stands at 243. He aims to continue playing until he's 40, which would make his record near-untouchable. Throughout his career, Jansen has worked with several coaches.

This includes John Fox, Ron Rivera, Perry Fewell, Matt Rhule, Steve Wilks and others. While long snappers often go unnoticed, they are crucial to the special teams unit, much like offensive linemen. The less you hear about them, the better they are performing their job. Jansen has been a metronome on special teams for a decade and a half in Charlotte, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2013.

