Highlights Bastian Schweinsteiger revealed this week how Jose Mourinho banned from the dressing room at Manchester United's training ground.

Mourinho fell out with several other United players, including Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.

Fractious relationships also occurred at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Jose Mourinho has had his fair share of disagreements with his players during his 20-plus years as a football manager, and Bastian Schweinsteiger revealed this week how the former Manchester United manager banned him from the club's dressing room on his birthday.

The German midfielder had a torrid time at Old Trafford, and in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, he revealed just how bad things got.

"When I arrived on the first day, I trained with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and thought it was great, a player who has the vision and is amazing to play with. The next day, on my birthday, when I walked into (United's training ground) Carrington, (football director) John Murtough was there and said that I wasn't allowed to walk into the dressing room - the coach had said so."

Below, we've taken a look at some of the other fallouts Mourinho has been involved in down the years...

Luke Shaw

Manchester United

Not so much a public fall-out but rather frequent public humiliations. Mourinho was never afraid of hanging Luke Shaw out to dry in the media, despite the England defender having only just recovered from a horrific leg break when Mourinho arrived at United in the summer of 2016.

After a match in 2017, Mourinho claimed Shaw had used "his body with my brain" in a game between United and Everton. "Our relationship wasn't the best,” Shaw explained in 2021. “It was probably quite easy to see that from the outside."

Mourinho's criticism of Shaw would continue beyond his sacking by United, as he slammed Shaw's set-piece delivery during England's Euro 2020 campaign. Shaw said:

"He just needs to move on. Hopefully he can find his peace with that and finally move on and stop worrying about me. Clearly I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot."

Paul Pogba

Manchester United

Mourinho was the manager who re-signed Pogba for United in 2016 but the pair clashed on numerous occasions before Mourinho was dismissed in December 2018.

Speaking in 2022, Pogba said his relationship with Mourinho broke down after the manager sent a picture of Pogba and his wife, Zulay, to the Frenchman's late agent Mino Raiola while Pogba was rehabilitating from an injury in the United States.

“A paparazzo took a photo of Zulay and me. Jose sent the picture to Mino. I didn’t like that at all. He (Mourinho) said, 'he’s on holiday when we are working'. I told Mourinho, 'are you serious? I’m injured. I train three times a day here. Who do you think I am?' It was new to me to have an issue with my coach.”

Anthony Martial

Manchester United

Martial was coming off the back of an encouraging debut season when Mourinho arrived but his United career stalled under the Portuguese, getting off to the worst possible start when the forward returned for pre-season in 2016 and saw that his squad number had been changed following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival.

"During the holidays, he sent me a message to ask if I want to change to the No.11, explaining to me that it is great because it was worn by Ryan Giggs, a club legend. "I tell him that I have the greatest respect for Giggs, but that I prefer to keep my number 9. When I return to the club, I see my jersey with the number 11, the story did not start well! He disrespected me, straight up."

Danny Rose

Tottenham

Danny Rose's fall-out with Mourinho was more public than most as it was captured on Amazon Prime's All or Nothing documentary focusing on Spurs. Footage of an exchange between the pair showed Rose accusing Mourinho of treating him unfairly by not giving him enough game time during the pair's time together at the North London club.

Rose told Mourinho: "I was very excited when you came as manager, but if you don't want me to play, I'd rather you just tell me now, and I'll stay at home, and I'll train at home... Other people have been s*** in training, s*** in games, but are in the squad every game. It's not fair."

Ricardo Quaresma

Inter Milan

Mourinho's time at Inter was a resounding success but one player who didn't enjoy that period is Ricardo Quaresma, who joined the San Siro club from Porto for £15m in the summer of 2008. Quaresma struggled for form in Italy and was sent on loan to Chelsea in January 2009, where he stated he felt 'confident' once more. After leaving Inter for good in 2010 - the same year Mourinho left the club - Quaresma revealed how he really felt about his time there.

"I felt on the margins of the squad and woke up crying when I had to attend training sessions. I still haven't understood some things that happened with him [Mourinho]. As soon as I arrived in Milan, it was made clear to me that I was only signed because Mourinho wanted me. "Then, suddenly, I stopped playing. It's true I wasn't at my physical peak and watching the games back on television I didn't even recognise myself, but if a coach requests you and then doesn't help in your time of need... Mou said on television that I let myself get intimidated by the Inter fans, but I was never afraid of them."

Iker Casillas

Real Madrid

Iker Casillas was regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world for several years earlier this century, but he was dropped at Real Madrid by Mourinho in 2012.

Casillas admitted the pair's relationship deteriorated throughout Mourinho's time at the Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, and said they had gone past the point of no return by the third season.

The legendary goalkeeper had told Mourinho during the 2011-12 season that he didn't agree with Mourinho poking the then Barcelona manager Tito Vilanova in the eye during an El Clasico meeting.

"Our relationship deteriorated. It had reached the point of no return by the third year."

Pepe

Real Madrid

Mourinho was the man who signed Raphael Varane for Real Madrid and the Frenchman's arrival ultimately impacted Pepe's game time in the Spanish capital.

"Pepe has a problem. And his name is Raphael Varane. That's the whole story. It isn't easy for a man aged 31 with a lot of experience behind him to be blown out of the water by a kid of 19. It's very simple. The problem is very simple. Pepe's life has changed."

Pepe also appeared to take Casillas' side in the goalkeeper row, disagreeing with Mourinho's criticism of the World Cup winner and describing him as an 'institution' for Madrid and the Spanish national team.

Ricardo Carvalho

Chelsea

A rare relationship on this list that actually recovered, as Carvalho went on to play a key role for Mourinho at both Chelsea and Real Madrid, but the manager did have some brutal words for the centre-back after he had aired his frustration at not being selected for Chelsea's opening game of the 2005-06 Premier League season.

"He seems to have problems understanding things. Maybe he should have an IQ test, or go to a mental hospital or something."

Carvalho featured 48 times in Mourinho's first season at Madrid in 2010-11 but was used sparingly over the following two seasons, prompting Mourinho to say: "It is up to him whether he wants to continue playing football or stay at Real Madrid and meet his contractual obligations and practically end his sporting career."

William Gallas

Chelsea

William Gallas was a key player in Chelsea's title-winning teams in 2005 and 2006 before leaving the club for Arsenal. Before joining the Gunners, Gallas had refused to report to Chelsea's pre-season training camp in the United States, and Mourinho made his feelings on the situation known.

"It's not only me that is upset - we're all upset. Everybody is upset because we had a strong family and a strong group and this has shown a lack of respect to everybody and I don't like that."

Chelsea took the remarkable step of issuing a formal statement clarifying the reasons Gallas was allowed to join Arsenal in 2006, claiming he had threatened to score own goals for Chelsea if he was kept against his will.

Samuel Eto'o

Chelsea

Mourinho blundered massively when he jokingly questioned Samuel Eto'o's age at a sponsor's event during the pair's time together at Chelsea - and was secretly filmed doing so.

"The problem with Chelsea is we lack a scorer. I have one [Eto'o] but he's 32. Maybe 35, who knows?"

Mourinho would later look to deflect the blame onto the media, saying that it was a "disgrace" that his comments were recorded. Responding to Mourinho's comments at the end of that season, Eto'o didn't hold back.

"Today, I am 33 years old. And it is not because a fool called me an old man that you must believe it. And you may have noticed that the old man was better than the youngsters."