Highlights Manchester United fans had hopes of a takeover by Sheikh Jassim which would have seen them potentially sign top players like Kane and Kvaratskhelia.

The potential takeover could have lifted United's status as title contenders and provided them with greater financial strength in the transfer market.

United's current ownership and management have failed to make significant acquisitions in key positions, hindering the club's progress.

Manchester United fans have long been disillusioned with the Glazer family and their reign over the club, but things could have looked a lot different had the proposed takeover by Sheik Jassim been completed at the start of the summer.

The Nine Two Foundation, backed by Sheikh Jassim, has been attempting to complete a full takeover of the club since late 2022, but has seen competition from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his company - Ineos - delay this process.

It has been reported that Sheikh Jassim has won the race to purchase Manchester United by Neil Custis of The Sun, with a mid-October takeover expected and the announcement growing ever closer.

The sale of the club is expected to be for a sum of £6 billion, marking the biggest acquisition of a football club in the history of the game. United fans would be delighted if this does turn out to be the case.

But despite the pending takeover, bittersweet is the word that springs to mind when considering the list of transfers Sheikh Jassim was reportedly hoping to complete this summer had the deal been made earlier in the year, as reported by El Pais.

We take a look at all 10 names that the Red Devils would have been targeting had that been the case.

The English all-time top goalscorer was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier in the summer even with the Glazers in situ, yet it never felt like a concrete possibility with the sums of money Tottenham would likely demand to sell a star player to a Premier League rival.

Kane eventually moved to Bayern Munich earlier in August for an initial fee £86 million that could rise towards the £100 million mark with add-ons included. Even more would have been asked of an English rival, and this could have had a knock-on effect on further business. Had the Qatar takeover happened, Kane could be lining up at Old Trafford with United being potential title contenders.

Kim Min-Jae

A second player lost to Bayern Munich, with the South Korean defender leaving Serie A champions - Napoli - for a new challenge in the summer. United had looked like front-runners until attention turned to different positions for incomings. Had Sheikh Jassim come in, the 26-year-old may well have provided competition for a starting place with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Instead, United are currently looking at having the exact same centre-back options for the 2023/24 season, due to Harry Maguire's collapsed move to West Ham.

Adrien Rabiot

Sofyan Amrabat has been the central midfielder consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the transfer window. However, it could have been Rabiot coming in to slot into the side alongside Casemiro instead. The Frenchman looked set to leave Juventus this year, but he has now actually put pen to paper on a new deal to remain in Turin.

The 28-year-old would have been available on a free transfer before the contract was signed, meaning it is slightly bizarre that the club did not make a bigger attempt to bring him in.

Had there been a deal in place for the Qatar-based Sheikh to come into the club, new Liverpool signing - Mac Allister - could have been lining up in the red of Man United instead. A £35 million deal would have been a shrewd piece of business for Liverpool, and that could have been the case for United with better operators at the helm.

It is not all about extravagant transfer fees, but the way in which the club is run. A better-run club means business could have been quicker off the mark than their rivals in order to make a deal happen.

Ronald Araujo

Currently, with the Glazers at the club, it seems like a near-impossible deal to prize a star defender away from Barcelona. Araujo is a huge part of Xavi's plans with the Spanish giants and this just highlights the ambition of the potential new owners.

Being capable of playing as a centre-back and a right-back, the positional versatility the Uruguayan possesses could have been vital for Erik ten Hag tactically. This one will have to remain a pipe dream for now.

Frenkie de Jong

Ten Hag has long admired the Dutch midfielder dating back to their time together at Ajax, and he even attempted to make this deal happen last summer, although, as would be the case with Araujo, Barcelona were reluctant to do business and the player himself wanted to remain at the Nou Camp.

With an influx of finances, the English club could have been set to go all-out to get their manager the man he desires in the middle of the park.

Osimhen fired Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades, with the Nigerian forward bagging 26 goals and four assists in only 32 games, averaging almost a goal contribution per game. He would have been in the top bracket of strikers targeted by the club, along with Kane.

These players have been given massive price tags, meaning United have subsequently been priced out of a move for a target man that would have them in the conversation as title contenders.

Dusan Vlahovic

The big Serbian was viewed as a backup plan should the Osimhen/Kane attempts fail by Sheikh Jassim. It has been speculated all summer that he would make a move away from Juventus, but this has not come to happen yet. Chelsea were one of the names being mentioned alongside Vlahovic's name but would have faced competition from United had things gone to plan.

Instead, Rasmus Hojlund looks set to be the only striking addition this summer, with a huge fee being sanctioned by the Glazers for the Danish international's signature, despite the fact he was out-scored by his Serbian counterpart in Serie A last season.

Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich's pacey winger was one of two left-wing options on the wishlist of Sheikh Jassim, although Coman is also more than capable of playing from the right-hand side. The Frenchman has played a big part in his time with Bayern Munich and incredibly, still holds onto his record of winning a league title in every single one of his senior seasons.

That record may have come under threat had he joined a club unable to capture the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, over a decade ago now.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Possibly the most exciting name on this list for United fans is the Napoli winger, who was the breakout star in Europe last season. It would have begged the question as to what would have happened to Marcus Rashford in the event that the Georgian wide-man was signed.

At 22 years old, Kvaratskhelia has the potential to go on and become one of the best players in the entire world, not only in Europe. There is almost no doubt that he will earn a high-profile move in the years to come with a huge fee expected.