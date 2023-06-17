Gareth Southgate has taken the leap of faith that many football fans have been debating for years now.

The England manager unleashed Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield for their 4-0 win over Malta on Friday evening.

The Liverpool man controlled the game and even scored a Steven Gerrard-esque goal from long range.

Jurgen Klopp has altered his role in the past few months to give him an inverted role while maintaining his right-back position when out of possession.

Southgate, however, made the decision to try him in the middle of the park and it paid off.

It is yet to be seen whether Alexander-Arnold will be trusted with this new role against stronger opposition and if Klopp will introduce it at club level.

He could join an illustrious list of stars to change position and get even better than they already were.

Below, we take a look at some of the best players to change positions and own it.

Lionel Messi

In his earlier days, the 'Little Magician' was mainly deployed from the right flank.

With changes in personnel and the evolution of Barcelona at the time, he was moved into a 'false 9' position in which he thrived.

He has even reinvented himself further to play as a deeper playmaker.

The central move was genius by Pep Guardiola and Messi has never looked back since.

Thierry Henry

Henry signed for Arsenal as a winger that was struggling to find his feet to an extent.

His move to play as a central striker for the Gunners allowed him to reach his full potential.

Carlo Ancelotti once told Football Italia: "My mistakes? I did not want Baggio at Parma and then at Juventus I did not notice that Henry was not a winger.”

Coming from one of the greatest managers of all time, it speaks volumes to how beneficial the change was.

174 league goals during his time in London is a good indicator, if you're still not convinced.

Cristiano Ronaldo

A skillful winger with bags of potential in 2003 went on to become one of the greatest strikers the game has ever seen, if not the best.

Pace can leave a player as they age, but Ronaldo had such intelligence and hunger to his game that the move from the left wing to the middle was as seamless as possible.

League titles, international titles and European titles all came after the switch with Ronaldo being the main man at all times.

Philipp Lahm

The Bayern Munich legend spent the majority of his career as a right-sided full back before evolving towards the twilight of his career.

Winning the 2014 World Cup with Germany, he controlled the game from the hub of the midfield.

He may not have been as quick as he previously was but the key to the change in role was his composure and ability to keep the ball no matter what.

Ryan Giggs

A 24-year spell at the same club was probably always going to result in change eventually.

The Welshman burst onto the scene with blistering displays on the wing for Man Utd and won every major honour he could.

The move was made in his later years, as with Lahm, due to the vision and intelligence he possessed.

That once rapid, hungry winger became a composed dictator of play in the centre of the park in the 2010's.

Roberto Firmino

Signed in 2015 by Brendan Rodgers as an attacking midfield player, there were early teething issues at the club.

Being utilised on the flanks at times did not suit him and his Liverpool career didn't look like it would be a long one.

Fast-forward eight years and Firmino is leaving as a legend of the club with Klopp referring to him as 'really special' player on multiple occasions.

The difference maker in the Brazilian's career was the move to play as a 'false 9' and he made the position his own. He even brought the role into fashion in the English game.

Gareth Bale

Everyone remembers the night Bale destroyed iconic Brazilian defender, Maicon.

A left midfield position allowed the young Welsh international to unleash his pace and power without the previous defensive shackles being loosened.

A struggling left-back that was signed from Southampton went on to become the hottest property in world football as he made a move to Real Madrid.

Bale recently retired after a hugely successful career in Spain.

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Another player that has made a couple of positional adjustments in his career, the German showed versatility throughout his time in the game.

Spending his first few years in Germany as a wide midfield player due to the talent Bayern Munich possessed in the engine room, he did move central as he got older.

An impressive showing in a central role in the World Cup final was enough to permanently give him the position.

Later in his career, he even played as a central defender.

Declan Rice

Rice is the most sought-after defensive midfield player in the world at the moment. He was not always on this career path.

His early days at West Ham were spent as a defender where he struggled to make a real impact on the league.

He was then tested further forward and took to it like a duck to water. He suits the role brilliantly and is set to go on to have a successful career.

Yaya Touré

Touré is a rare case of Pep Guardiola getting something wrong in football.

The Spanish manager used him as a defender and a back-up option at Barcelona.

He was seen as indispensable enough to sell to Man City in 2010, in a move that Guardiola might regret to this day.

The big Ivorian went on to become a powerhouse at the heart of the City midfield as he helped them to their first Premier League title in 2012, with some attacking midfield cameo's thrown in too.