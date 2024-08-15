Highlights Some big names are set to miss the opening gameweek of the Premier League.

Reece James is suspended having received a red card at the end of last season.

United trio Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund are all set to miss the opening weekend.

The first gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is right around the corner, and managers have just days remaining to finalize any tweaks ahead of the deadline. This is a game which requires constant micromanagement from the beginning to the end, and each individual player can determine the difference between a massive haul and a detrimental loss. That said, it is of the utmost importance to select those players that are guaranteed to start, at the very least. After all, there are few things more frustrating than a high-value asset returning absolutely nothing in a given week.

Below is a list of 10 players who, contrary to their individual quality, are unlikely to start or even feature in the first gameweek of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign. The risk they possess is largely unnecessary at this stage, and there could be a viable alternative instead.

Players Who Could Miss FPL Gameweek 1 Player Club Takehiro Tomiyasu Arsenal Reece James Chelsea Jean-Phillipe Mateta Crystal Palace Jarrad Branthwaite Everton Jamie Vardy Leicester City Phil Foden Manchester City John Stones Manchester City Jack Grealish Manchester City Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United Leny Yoro Manchester United

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal

In Arsenal's final run-in last season, Takehiro Tomiyasu assumed a role at left-back and he impressed both by his performances, and his FPL output. Consecutively starting the Gunners' final five fixtures, the Japanese international helped his side to three clean sheets and a goal to rack up considerable points for managers that owned him.

However, it looks as though he'll be unable to carry the form over to the following season, as after the closing pre-season game against Lyon, Mikel Arteta spoke on Tomiyasu's injury progress:

"I think it will take weeks on that one unfortunately. He's going to have to be patient and work through it because I think it's going to take a few weeks."

Takehiro Tomiyasu's FPL Profile Position Defender Value £5.0 million Potential Return Unknown

Reece James

Chelsea

Reece James' injury history has been well-documented in the past, but his confirmed absence isn't solely down to another fitness setback. Well, he is still nursing a hamstring problem at the moment, but it is in fact his suspension carrying over from last season which will render him unavailable for selection.

The Chelsea man was brandished a red card in Gameweek 37 of the previous campaign, and with that, he will miss the first three fixtures of the coming season. The extent of his injury is yet unknown, although the player has described it as "not bad", implying that he may be back in contention once his suspension is served.

Reece James' FPL Profile Position Defender Value £5.0 million Potential Return Gameweek 4

Jean-Phillipe Mateta

Crystal Palace

Jean-Phillipe Mateta recently participated in the Olympics with France, and he has missed much of Crystal Palace's build-up to the Premier League. Local reports suggest that the forward may return to first-team training prior to the opening fixture this weekend, but his minutes are speculative regardless. Mateta has played six times in about a two-week condensed period, and just a couple of weeks' rest before the domestic season commences is perhaps too straining.

A prolific end to last season saw Mateta record a very impressive 16 goals and a great deal of FPL points to boot. Once he acquires an additional week or two of experience, he should be a sure starter for Oliver Glasner.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta's FPL Profile Position Forward Value £7.5 million Potential Return Gameweek 2

Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

Everton manager, Sean Dyche, remained tentative about Branthwaite's availability for the coming weekend. Speaking after the Toffies' final pre-season game against Roma, he said:

"He is still not there yet. I don’t think he’ll be there for next Saturday. He still has work to do yet."

The 22-year-old missed the entirety of Everton's pre-season due to a groin operation, and even following his future return to training, it would be illogical to rush the Englishman into the starting line-up. As such, his expected return to the first-team is still up in the air, but given he was the highest-scoring outfielder at the Merseyside club last season, it is definitely worth keeping an eye on his progress.

Jarrad Branthwaite's FPL Profile Position Defender Value £5.0 million Potential Return Unknown

Jamie Vardy

Leicester City

Former Premier League Golden Boot winner, Jamie Vardy, makes his return to the Premier League alongside Leicester City's promotion to the top-flight. The 37-year-old proved he still had a grasp of his instincts after netting a squad-high of 18 goals in just 18 starts in the Championship last season.

However, the forward hasn't featured in a match since mid-July, and Steve Cooper also wasn't confident of his availability for the Foxes' season opener against Tottenham. After the pre-season tie with RC Lens, he said:

"Vards is still not with us and is not with the group training, so that's going to be a while as well."

Jamie Vardy's FPL Profile Position Forward Value £5.5 million Potential Return Unknown

Phil Foden

Manchester City

An eventful summer saw Phil Foden feature in the Euros 2024 final with England, and Pep Guardiola has afforded him an extended holiday to maximize his rest ahead of what will be a busy season. The 24-year-old is expected to be back in training prior to the Premier League's opening weekend, but his lack of pre-season preparation makes it a little unlikely for the forward to be included in the starting eleven off the bat.

The 2023/24 season was Foden's most prolific yet, with 19 goals and eight assists in the league. It's easy to imagine him breaking into FPL squads soon, but he may just need a little more time to claw back his fitness, and he should be back in contention from the second gameweek onwards.

Phil Foden's FPL Profile Position Midfielder Value £9.5 million Potential Return Gameweek 2

John Stones

Manchester City

Stones is in a similar situation to that of his club and national teammate, Phil Foden. He is another player expected to return to training just a few days before the league's opening weekend, and with such minimal time to prepare, it's difficult to imagine him in Pep Guardiola's starting selection.

There would be no rush to include the Englishman either, given the abundance of centre-backs available to the Manchester club, including Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol. Stones has often been noted for his versatility, which is precisely why he may grow into a viable selection for FPL, but he may not warrant an immediate start just yet.

John Stones' FPL Profile Position Defender Value £5.5 million Potential Return Gameweek 2

Jack Grealish

Manchester City

Jack Grealish was one of the few first-team regulars available for Manchester City's pre-season tour in the United States, but the winger recently picked up a setback which kept him sidelined from the FA Community Shield clash with Manchester United. Fortunately, it wasn't anything major and Guardiola shared some positive words on his return date:

"We talked with the doctors, and he was not fine and that’s why we didn’t want to take a risk. I don’t think it’s a big issue, but he could not be here." "Maybe against Chelsea, he will be ready. I am pretty sure for Ipswich he will be ready."

Jack Grealish's FPL Profile Position Midfielder Value £6.5 million Potential Return Gameweek 2

Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund will be looking to build on his 10-goal tally last season, but he'll have to wait a little longer before he can get to work. A hamstring injury in the tie with Arsenal during pre-season ruled the Danish forward out of action for at least six weeks.

With about a month still remaining until he potentially returns to first-team contention, Hojlund could miss as much as three of Manchester United's opening fixtures - including the heated derby with Liverpool. However, at the £7.0 million price point, he certainly could pose good value, so it's worth keeping Hojlund shortlisted for the time being.

Rasmus Hojlund's FPL Profile Position Forward Value £7.0 million Potential Return Gameweek 4

Leny Yoro

Manchester United

Alongside Hojlund, new signing Leny Yoro also limped out of the SoFi Stadium after the Manchester United and Arsenal pre-season bout. Except, the Frenchman's injury time-frame will be much longer - Yoro could be out of action for at least three months following surgery to his foot. It's a massive setback for the 18-year-old, who joined from Lille earlier this summer on a transfer worth more than £50 million.

Erik ten Hag has orchestrated key defensive improvements over the summer, which could see a substantial rise in the Red Devils' clean sheet potential. Yoro could have been affordable buy into such a defense, but FPL managers may have to wait until November for the defender's return.

Leny Yoro's FPL Profile Position Defender Value £4.5 million Potential Return Gameweek 10