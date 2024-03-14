Highlights Ben White has personally asked to be left out of Gareth Southgate's England plans.

The Englishman isn't the first player to turn down the chance to play for his country, though.

Some of football's biggest stars have, for one reason or another, rejected representing their nation at times.

To many footballers, playing for your national team is the ultimate honour. Above playing in the Premier League or La Liga, representing your country is largely viewed as a massive achievement and marks a player's rise to the top of their craft. That's the case for most, but not everyone feels that way. In fact, there are some footballers who have had the chance to play for their country but have turned it down.

For one reason or another, they didn't want to pull on their national shirt and play for their country. Whether it's disputes with the coaching staff, dissatisfaction with the team or issues based away from the pitch entirely, there have been some high-profile instances of players turning their nation down over the years. Here are the 10 biggest examples.

10 Players who refused to play for their country Player Country Ben White England Jude Bellingham England Guillermo Ochoa Mexico Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden Johan Cruyff Netherlands Samuel Eto'o Cameroon Juan Roman Riquelme Argentina Bernd Schuster Germany Marco Verratti Italy Adrien Rabiot France

Ben White

England

The most recent incident of a player rejecting his national team. Despite Ben White's excellent form throughout the 2023/24 campaign, he was nowhere to be seen when Gareth Southgate announced the squad he was taking for the latest round of international fixtures. This raised a few eyebrows, but the Three Lions coach explained that is was the defender's decision, not his.

"We had a call saying Ben White didn't want to be considered for England selection at this time."

White's reasons for avoiding the international team are unclear, but he would have almost certainly been included otherwise. He's had a fine season with Arsenal so far and even earned a brand-new contract extension as a result.

Related Ben White has 'Signed New Long-Term Contract' at Arsenal Arsenal defender Ben White has reportedly committed himself to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Jude Bellingham

England

Another Englishman who once rejected the chance to play for Southgate's side. Jude Bellingham has become one of the most important players to the Three Lions, but back in 2021, he turned down a call-up. Playing for Borussia Dortmund at the time, the then 18-year-old requested he be left out of the England team, needing a rest due to fixture congestion.

Thankfully, Southgate was understanding about the situation and the midfielder had his chance with the senior team again. He's since become vital to the side, and he's set to play a crucial role in England's Euro 2024 campaign.

Guillermo Ochoa

Mexico

Considering he's known more for his heroics in a Mexico shirt during the World Cup, it's surprising that there was a time when Guillermo Ochoa actually refused to play for his nation. After he was forced to sit on the bench for several major tournaments, he refused to travel with his country unless he was ensured that he would be playing. That didn't come, so he missed out.

Fortunately for Ochoa and his country, his absence didn't last too long, and he was eventually recalled to the team. He went on to become a national hero due to his superb performances and his status as a cult hero is still going strong now.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sweden

Known for his brash personality and incredible ego, it should shock no one to know that there was a time when Zlatan Ibrahimovic's pride got in the way of playing for Sweden. He was a hero for his country and is arguably their most iconic footballer ever, but back in 2006, he refused to play for his country for several months.

After he apparently turned up late to pre-match meetings, he was punished by then-Sweden manager Lars Lagerback. He was dropped from the team, but retaliated by then refusing to play for them for the next six months. He eventually returned to the side and established himself as the greatest Swedish football of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time leading goalscorer with 62 goals.

Johan Cruyff

Netherlands

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Johan Cruyff was a hero to his country. His exploits for Ajax and his nation earned him legendary status, but he made the pretty bold decision to sit out of the 1978 World Cup entirely. With the tournament being held in Argentina, he refused to take part due to the dictatorship that was running the country at the time.

It was a brave stance to take, and he was welcomed back into the fold afterwards. Without him, the Netherlands made it all the way to the final of the tournament, before they lost 3-1 to Argentina. His presence might have taken them that little bit further and brought the trophy home, but he stood by his beliefs.

Samuel Eto'o

Cameroon

From one nation's icon to another, it's hard to talk about Cameroonian football without thinking of Samuel Eto'o. He is undoubtedly the greatest footballer to ever come from the nation. His performances for his nation over the years took them further than they could have imagined.

He wasn't afraid to take a stance against the team, though, and refused to take part in a friendly against Algeria as he was standing in solidarity with some of his teammates who hadn't been paid. His status as a leader meant he didn't have to do so, but he still did. A class act.

Related 15 greatest African players in football history ranked From George Weah to Jay-Jay Okocha, the continent has produced some fine talent over the years.

Juan Roman Riquelme

Argentina

Anyone who watched football during the 2000s will be well aware of Juan Roman Riquelme. The attacking midfielder was a star for Boca Juniors and Villarreal throughout his career. He was also a big fan favourite in the Argentina national team. That didn't stop him from retiring twice from international duty out of spite.

First, after a disappointing 2006 World Cup, he publicly quit the national team a couple of months later. He eventually reversed his decision and played for his country again, but once again decided to quit international football in early 2009 after a disagreement with the Argentina manager, Diego Maradona. He never played for them again.

Bernd Schuster

Germany

If you're going to reject playing for your country, you should have a good reason for doing so. Bernd Schuster certainly did as he turned down a call-up to the German national team as his wife was due to give birth. The birth of a child feels as good a reason as any to miss out.

Unfortunately, the future Real Madrid manager was never offered the chance to play for his country again. A real shame. He won't regret his decision, though.

Marco Verratti

Italy

Despite always being a consistent figure for Italy, Marco Verratti made the decision to refuse a call-up to the national team in 2023 due to his inactivity with Paris Saint-Germain. The midfielder wasn't playing as much as he'd have liked for his club, so he decided not to play for his country.

He eventually moved to Qatari side Al Arabi in search of regular game time, but his decision to play in the Middle East has cost him further opportunities in the national team and he hasn't been recalled since.

Adrien Rabiot

France

Sometimes, pride can play a major role in someone's actions. That's what happened with Adrien Rabiot when he refused to make himself available for the France national team when he was called up to join their standby list ahead of the 2018 World Cup. He wasn't happy with being a backup option, so ruled himself out entirely.

Fortunately, the decision didn't hinder his international career forever, and he's since played for France.