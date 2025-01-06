Contrary to widespread perceptions, soccer is not a new sport in the United States. In fact, the very first US national team was formed in 1885, 28 years before the creation of the United States Soccer Federation.

However, the team did not achieve official status until 1916, two years after the Federation joined FIFA. Since then, many talented players have played for the US national team, some of whom have gone on to become permanent fixtures.

Today, GIVEMESPORT has decided to pay tribute to these players by compiling a list of the 10 who have made the most appearances for the United States Soccer . And as you might expect, a number of legends will see their names included.

Players with Most Appearances in USMNT History Rank Player Appearances 1. Cobi Jones 162 2. Landon Donovan 157 3. Michael Bradley 151 4. Clint Dempsey 141 5. Jeff Agoos 134 6. Marcelo Balboa 127 7. DaMarcus Beasley 126 8. Tim Howard 121 9. Jozy Altidore 115 10. Claudio Reyna 112

10 Claudio Reyna

USMNT Appearances: 112

International career: 1994-2006

1994-2006 Goals: 8

8 Assists: 19

A soccer player's career is made up of choices. Claudio Reyna's choice to represent the United States at international level proved to be the right one. For his destiny could have been quite different. Born to an Argentinian father and a Portuguese mother, the midfielder decided to pledge his allegiance to his adopted country in 1994.

It was the start of a career spanning more than two decades, including 112 caps for the USMNT and a place in the 2002 World Cup squad. A feat he remains the only American to have achieved in the history of the competition. And that speaks volumes for the quality of player he was.

9 Jozy Altidore

USMNT Appearances: 115

International career: 2007-2020

2007-2020 Goals: 42

42 Assists: 16

To talk about Jozy Altidore is to talk about a player who many believed could surpass the record for goals scored with the USMNT, which is held jointly by Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan. That's no mean feat! And although he never managed to do so, the striker is nonetheless a player who has written some of the highlights of his team's history.

In 2013, for example — his record year with eight goals - he achieved the feat of scoring at least one goal in five consecutive matches, playing a decisive role in the Stars and Stripes' qualification for the World Cup in Brazil.

8 Tim Howard

USMNT Appearances: 121

International caree: 2002-2017

2002-2017 Clean-sheets: 49

49 Goals conceded: 121

Few players can claim to have seen their performance publicly praised by one of their opponents. Tim Howard is one of them. Not everyone can make 16 saves in a single World Cup match. In fact, no-one other than the American has managed to do so in the competition.

It was enough to prompt Vincent Kompany, captain of the ultimately victorious Belgium side, to pay tribute to him after a memorable Round of 16 encounter at the 2014 tournament. The peak of an impressive career for Howard, whose national legacy is still considered one of the most important in the history of the USMNT.

7 DaMarcus Beasley

USMNT Appearances: 126

International career: 2001-2017

2001-2017 Goals: 17

17 Assists: 8

Unlike many of his peers, DaMarcus Beasley made the choice to leave the USA to discover what it was like to play soccer on the European continent. An experience — or rather several, given the number of clubs he played for — that undoubtedly helped him grow, both as a man and as a player.

His maturity has been evident in his game, which has helped him establish himself as a key member of the US national team. To the point of becoming the only player ever to take part in four World Cup finals. Which speaks volumes for his longevity.

6 Marcelo Balboa

USMNT Appearances: 127

International career: 1988-2000

1988-2000 Goals: 13

Marcelo Balboa will go down in history as the first player in the history of the game to earn 100 caps for his country. With 27 more caps to his name, he now occupies sixth place on the list.

A defender with the USMNT between 1988 and 2000, the Chicago native's unmistakable style was also, alongside Tab Ramos and Eric Wynalda, the first American representative to take part in three World Cup finals. An exceptional career for a player who is now a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame and winner of two U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year awards (1992, 1994).

5 Jeff Agoos

USMNT Appearances: 134

International career: 1988-2003

1988-2003 Goals: 4

4 Assists: 2

If you're wondering what taking part in a World Cup means to a soccer player, look no further than the story of Jeff Agoos. He simply burnt his shirt in anger at not being selected for the 1994 edition. A disappointment that may well have pushed the defender to maintain a high enough level of performance to one day be eligible to play in a match.

In the end, it was enough to justify his inclusion in Bruce Arena's squad for the trip to East Asia eight years later. And if you ask him about the most memorable moments of a 134-cap international career, chances are you'll be directed to that 2002 World Cup group stage.

4 Clint Dempsey

USMNT Appearances: 141

International career: 2004-2017

2004-2017 Goals: 57

57 Assists: 21

When it comes to players who have had an impact on the American people's perception of soccer, Clint Dempsey inevitably ranks among the most important. An international from 2004 to 2017, the former No8 is one of the most influential players in the history of US soccer, both on and off the pitch.

All the while being one of its greatest players of all time. And his 141 appearances are just a small part of an immense career. A player of such quality that, over the years, he became a veritable standard-bearer for the North American team, well beyond the borders of the Atlantic.

3 Michael Bradley

USMNT Appearances: 151

International career: 2006-2019

2006-2019 Goals: 17

17 Assists: 23

Some will argue that Michael Bradley's career might not have been the same had his father, Bob Bradley, not one day taken the reins of the US national team. But that would be to overlook all the qualities that have enabled the midfielder to establish himself over time.

After all, you don't represent your country — or any of Europe's top clubs — 151 times just because you've been tapped. No, Bradley was undoubtedly an immense talent, one of the greatest in the history of US soccer. And that's despite what the numerous criticisms levelled at him towards the end of his career would have you believe.

2 Landon Donovan

USMNT Appearances: 157