Soccer is perhaps the most individual of all team sports. And while it's true that we speak of a soccer “team” or “club” when describing the entities involved, many trophies counterbalance the idea of the “all-collective” and reward players for their individual performances.

On the attacking side of the game, while most discussions revolve around the goalscorers, it would be a mistake to take the decisive passers out of the equation. Both for club and country, they play a vital role in building victories and winning trophies.

And it's an understatement to say that the USMNT, the team we're interested in today, has, in the course of its history, counted many great talents. That's the reason why GIVEMESPORT has decided to shine the spotlight on these players, and has compiled a list of the most prolific setters for the Stars and Stripes.

Players with Most Assists in USMNT History Rank Player Assists Appearances 1. Landon Donovan 58 157 2. Michael Bradley 23 151 3. Cobi Jones 22 164 4. Clint Dempsey 21 141 5. Claudio Reyna 19 112 6. Christian Pulisic 18 76 7. Eddie Lewis 18 82 8. Eric Wynalda 16 106 9. John Harkes 15 90 10. Joe-Max Moore 14 100

10 Joe-Max Moore

USMNT assists: 14

Appearances: 100

100 International career: 1992-2002

A versatile — and often attack-minded — midfielder, Joe-Max Moore wore the colors of the USMNT for ten years, making a total of 100 appearances. During this time, he not only found the net on 24 occasions, but also provided 14 assists.

On the whole, a positive record for a player who took part in no fewer than three World Cup final phases, five Gold Cups and one Copa América — without winning a single trophy. Nonetheless, his career was nothing short of exceptional, and he has logically been honored with an induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

9 John Harkes

USMNT assists: 15

Appearances: 90

90 International career: 1987-2000

When it comes to talking about the great midfielders of USMNT history, the name John Harkes is inevitably associated with them. And yet, things haven't always been rosy for the former DC United player. Particularly in 1998. Named “Captain For Life” — the appellation is self-explanatory enough — by his coach, Steve Sampson.

Harkes was eventually excluded from the squad selected to take part in the 1998 World Cup. A surprising decision at the time, which Sampson justified a few years later by citing an internal affair involving the wife of his former teammate Eric Wynalda.

8 Eric Wynalda

USMNT assists: 16

Appearances: 106

106 International career: 1990-2000

Wynalda is actually the one who occupies eighth place in this ranking. As well as being a fearsome — and feared — goal hunter, the former striker also possessed an invaluable ability to create situations and deliver decisive passes.

It's a quality he demonstrated on 16 occasions during his 106 appearances for the USMNT, helping to establish him as one of the most outstanding players of the 1990s. A member of the 1995 Copa América semi-finalists, he also played a part in his country's victory in the inaugural Gold Cup in 1991, and became the first American player to play in the Bundesliga .

7 Eddie Lewis

USMNT assists: 18

Appearances: 82

82 International career: 1996-2008

Eddie Lewis' career with the USMNT has been made up of two distinct parts. The first, which can be traced from 1996 to 2005, saw the 2010 Supporters' Shield winner with Los Angeles Galaxy occupy and establish himself in the left midfield position.

But with the competition growing ever fiercer — notably with the emergence of DaMarcus Beasley at the highest level — and the years beginning to take their toll, Lewis was moved back in the lineup, in the role of full-back. A role he held until 2008, the year in which he honored his 82nd and final cap with the US national team.

6 Christian Pulisic

USMNT assists: 18