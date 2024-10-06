The last five years have seen a shift at the top of football. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's stranglehold as the best players in the world has loosened and multiple figures have stepped up to take a shot at that mantle now. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have seen their star power in the game rise, while figures such as Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have all continued operating at elite levels.

A recent study has revealed the 10 players with the most goals and assists combined over the last five years, giving as good an indicator as any as to the stars who have been a class above the rest over the last half-decade. Take a look at them below.

Players with the most goals and assists in the last five years Rank Player Goals Assists G/A combined 1 Kylian Mbappe 238 89 327 2 Robert Lewandowski 248 53 301 3 Harry Kane 216 62 278 4 Erling Haaland 219 40 259 5 Mohamed Salah 161 80 241 6 Lionel Messi 136 82 218 7 Kevin De Bruyne 119 76 195 8 Romelu Lukaku 154 40 194 9 Karim Benzema 142 42 184 10 Lautaro Martinez 146 36 182

Lautaro Martinez

G/A - 182

While he's been linked to multiple clubs over the last few years, Lautaro Martinez continues to play for Inter Milan and he's been a fine servant for the Italian club since joining in 2018. The last three seasons in particular have seen the Argentine really take his career to another level and he's scored at least 25 goals in all three.

Across the entire five-year span, he's scored 146 times for club and country, but he has only added 36 assists in that same period, which is why he's only 10th on the list and not quite as high as some of the others.

Karim Benzema

G/A - 184

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid, Karim Benzema really stepped up and reminded everyone just how good can be when he isn't in the shadow of another. His Ballon d'Or triumph in 2022 was the culmination in a very impressive career, but he hasn't slowed down now that he's moved on from Los Blancos and is plying his trade in Saudi Arabia.

Sure, things didn't get off to a convincing start at Al-Ittihad, but he's soon turned that around and is back to his best right now. Across games for Madrid, the Saudi Pro League side and France, Benzema has scored and assisted 184 goals over the last five years.

Romelu Lukaku

G/A - 194

He may have his fair share of critics, but there's no denying that Romelu Lukaku is a pretty special forward on his day. What makes the fact he's picked up 194 goal contributions over the last five years so impressive is the large portions of time where he's been disappointing in between. His return to Chelsea was a colossal failure, but outside of Stamford Bridge, he's continued to operate at a high level.

Having recently joined Napoli on a permanent deal, the Belgian has already chalked up seven goal contributions in just five Serie A games for his new club. If it's any indication for the future, things are going to go very well in Naples for the 31-year-old.

Kevin De Bruyne

G/A - 195

No one in the Premier League has been quite as consistent as Kevin De Bruyne over the last half-decade. Sure, the midfielder has struggled at times with injuries, but when he's healthy and on the pitch, there are few players in the world quite on his level. Having missed the first half of the 2023/24 campaign, the Belgian's absence was felt at Manchester City.

He's a creative machine and whether it's setting up his teammates or finding the back of the net himself, he's always finding ways to help guide his team to victory. Currently regarded as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, there's no reason De Bruyne can't be considered number one by the time he calls it a day.

Lionel Messi

G/A - 218

After 15 years on top of the football world, the last few have seen Lionel Messi drop off a little. His move to Paris Saint-Germain wasn't the most successful all things considered, but compared to the standards of everyone else in football, he's still been very, very good. He's been superb in front of goal, but also creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates.

Having guided his nation to a World Cup trophy in late 2022, Messi decided to take his talents to the United States in 2023 and joined Inter Miami. He joined the club as they were dead last in the MLS table, but he's since led them to their first two trophies ever and has them sitting top of the league. 218 goal contributions over the last five years is still very impressive, it's just not the unearthly return that fans had grown so accustomed to seeing.

Related How Many Trophies Lionel Messi has Won Lionel Messi's trophy collection, including La Liga, Ligue 1 and Champions League titles, as well as the World Cup.

Mohamed Salah

G/A - 241

Whether it's Jurgen Klopp or Arne Slot in charge at Anfield, one thing's for sure, Mohamed Salah is going to be leading the charge for Liverpool and chipping in with plenty of goals and assists. The Egyptian has shown no sign of slowing down since his arrival in Merseyside back in 2017.

Arne Slot has gotten off to a strong start in charge of the Reds, becoming the first manager in Liverpool history to win nine of his first 10 matches in charge of the club and Salah's excellent form to start the campaign has played a pretty significant role in that. With 241 goal contributions in the last five years, the former Chelsea man has been pivotal for the club.

Erling Haaland

G/A - 259

It's hard to remember any forward who scored at the rate Erling Haaland has been doing so throughout his career. The Norwegian has been shattering records for just how consistently he finds the back of the net. Whether it was for Borussia Dortmund, or more recently Manchester City, he just can't stop scoring.

Having broken the record for scoring the most goals in a single Premier League season during his debut campaign in England, it's no surprise to see the forward finish as the top scorer in England in both of his full seasons so far. There's no doubt he'll repeat that feat this year considering the form he's in. It's really not surprising at all to see him averaging over 50 goal contributions a season over the last five years.

Related Every Record Erling Haaland has Already Broken Erling Haaland's groundbreaking form at Manchester City has broken several records along the way. Here are all of his career feats thus far.

Harry Kane

G/A - 278

He might not have won his first piece of silverware yet, but Harry Kane has proven in the last couple of years that he wasn't just a system player at Tottenham Hotspur. The forward shone at Spurs throughout the majority of his career and he looked destined to become the top scorer in Premier League history. He decided to leave the club in 2023, though, and joined Bayern Munich where he's continued his fine form.

He may have a reputation for disappearing in the biggest matches for club and country, but Kane is one of the best English forwards of all-time and his 278 goal contributions over the last five years is a large reason for that.

Related 20 Best English Footballers of All Time (Ranked) The greatest players that England has produced down the years - ranked in order.

Robert Lewandowski

G/A - 301

Despite being on the wrong side of 35, Robert Lewandowski continues to somehow score goals on a regular basis. Many expected the Polish striker to take a step back once he left Bayern Munich in 2022, but he's been just as impressive at Barcelona. The 36-year-old has been in astonishing form for the Catalan giants recently.

He's chipped in with just over 300 goal contributions over the last five years, but if he keeps performing like he has to start the current campaign, there's a very strong chance that his record will be significantly higher by the time the season wraps up in May.

Kylian Mbappe

G/A - 327

Kylian Mbappe is regarded as one of the best players in the world right now and looking at his astonishing return over the last five years, it's easy to see why. For the longest time, a major criticism aimed at the Frenchman was the fact he'd only ever performed in France and his inability to guide PSG to a Champions League trophy was seen as an indication that he would struggle away from the club.

He's soon put those doubts to bed, though, following his move to Real Madrid. The forward has taken to life at the Santiago Bernabeu like a duck to water, scoring seven goals and bagging an assist in his first 11 games for Los Blancos. The club itself isn't even at their best right now, which means things could get even better for Mbappe. Considering he's chalked up 327 goal contributions in the last five years, the notion of him improving on that is remarkable and scary for the rest of football.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and PopFoot and accurate as of 06/10/2024