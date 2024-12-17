Scoring a goal in soccer is not as easy as it sounds. So what about scoring two, three, four or even five times in the same match? But when a player manages to achieve such a feat, in most cases, it guarantees his team a positive result.

In MLS , as elsewhere, certain players, most of them strikers, have discovered a real specialty in finding the back of the net several times in a single match. An invaluable quality for any team with the slightest ambition.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT sets out to rank the best multi-goal providers in the history of the North American soccer elite. And, unsurprisingly, it includes some of the greatest legends to ever grace the pitch.

Players With Most Multi-Goal Games in MLS History Rank Player Multi-Goal Games Appearances 1. Landon Donovan 32 340 2. Chris Wondolowski 25 413 3. Josef Martinez 24 184 4. Bradley Wright-Philipps 22 234 5. Ante Razov 22 262 6. Jeff Cunningham 22 365 7. Kei Kamara 22 445 8. Robbie Keane 20 125 9. David Villa 17 117 10. Carlos Ruiz 17 183

10 Carlos Ruiz

Multi-goal games: 17

Carlos Ruiz is undoubtedly a player who will forever be etched in the annals of MLS. And not just because of the 10 years he spent there, but also because of all the qualities that enabled him to establish himself as a benchmark striker.

Scoring 89 goals in 183 appearances, the former LA Galaxy player had an impressive season in 2002 — 24 goals, including six doubles and a hat-trick, in 26 games. This was enough to earn him the MVP, Golden Boot and Goal of the Year awards, as well as a nomination for the Best XI. He went on to score for FC Dallas, Toronto FC, Philadelphia Union and D.C. United.

9 David Villa

Multi-goal games: 17

MLS appearances: 117

117 MLS goals: 77

77 Club: New York City FC

It has taken David Villa just four years to earn a place in this ranking. After arriving at New York City FC in 2014, the Spanish striker quickly demonstrated all the qualities that had established him as one of the best strikers on the Old Continent for more than a decade.

And it comes as no great surprise that these qualities have enabled him to repeat his exploits on North American soil. His status as the Pigeons' all-time top scorer (80 goals in 126 games) and the MVP award he won in 2016 are just two examples. He is undoubtedly one of the best European players to have come through MLS.

8 Robbie Keane

Multi-goal games: 20

MLS appearances: 125

125 MLS goals: 83

83 Club: Los Angeles Galaxy

When you think of the great players who have made their mark in the United States, it's hard not to think of Robbie Keane. And while the former Ireland international (146 caps, 68 goals) is far from being the most talented of them all, he has certainly been one of the most effective.

A total of 165 games — including 125 in MLS — with the LA Galaxy, 104 goals, 41 assists and a whole host of titles: the striker has literally swept up everything in his path. And it's a safe bet that if he had stayed in California for another season or two, his record and impact on the league would have been even more impressive.

7 Kei Kamara

Multi-goal games: 22

If there is one player who personifies the term veteran, it is without the shadow of a doubt Kei Kamara. Having spent 19 seasons in MLS, the Sierra Leone-born striker is logically one of the players with the most appearances to his name. 445, to be exact, in which he has scored 147 goals, including 19 doubles and two hat-tricks.

And now that he is 40 years old, it remains to be seen what further steps the now former LAFC striker will take in his career, given that his contract with the 2022 champions, who did not wish to activate his option for a further one, expires next December.

6 Jeff Cunningham

Multi-goal games: 22