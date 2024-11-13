While the MLS may be known to the global public as the home of some of the game's greatest stars, who spent the majority of their careers in Europe's top leagues, it has also developed a strong local following. And since 1996 and the launch of its inaugural season, the elite league of North American soccer has seen its pitches trodden by a number of players who have spent their entire careers there.

Players whose fortunes and destinies have varied, but who have each, in their own way, left their mark on the history of MLS. This is the perfect opportunity for GIVEMESPORT to draw up a list of the 10 players with the most appearances in the league.

Players With the Most Appearances in MLS History Rank Player Appearances Clubs 1. Nick Rimando 514 Miami Fusion, D.C. United, Real Salt Lake 2. Kyle Beckerman 498 Miami Fusion, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake 3. Dax McCarty 488 FC Dallas, D.C. United, New York Red Bulls, Chicago Fire FC, Nashville SC, Atlanta United FC 4. Kei Kamara 445 Columbus Crew, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City, New England Revolution, Vancouver Whitecaps, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United, CF Montreal, Chicago Fire FC, LAFC 5. Jeff Larentowicz 437 New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids, Chicago Fire FC, Los Angeles Galaxy, Atlanta United FC 6. Kevin Hartman 416 Los Angeles Galaxy, Kansas City Wizards, FC Dallas, New York Red Bulls 7. Chris Wondolowski 413 San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo 8. Drew Moor 411 FC Dallas, Colorado Rapids, Toronto FC 9. Chad Marshall 409 Columbus Crew, Seattle Sounders 10. Brad Davis 392 MetroStars, Dallas Burn, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City

10 Brad Davis

392 MLS Appearances

MLS Career: 2002-2016

2002-2016 Clubs (MLS Appearances): MetroStars (24), Dallas Burn (55), San Jose Earthquakes (18), Houston Dynamo (271), Sporting Kansas City (24)

Winner of the 2006 and 2007 editions of the MLS Cup, a competition in which he was also a finalist in 2011 and 2012, Brad Davis occupies tenth place in this ranking. A legend with the Houston Dynamo , where he remains the most capped player of all time (327 appearances), and more widely in MLS, the former USA international (17 caps) has experienced it all in the elite of North American football.

His 15-year career also included spells with the MetroStars, FC Dallas , San Jose Earthquakes , with whom he won the Supporters' Shield in 2005, and Sporting Kansas City . A player with exceptional footwork, he is currently the third-best decisive passer in the history of the league.

9 Chad Marshall

409 MLS Appearances

MLS Career: 2004-2019

2004-2019 Clubs (MLS Appearances): Columbus Crew (284), Seattle Sounders (125)

At 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 189-pounds, Chad Marshall's stature alone was enough to frighten opposing forwards. Named MLS Defender of the Year on three occasions — the first player in the league's history to achieve such a feat — during his career, the Riverside, California native spent a long time in charge of the Columbus Crew SC rearguard, before taking charge of the Seattle Sounders ' one.

Unfortunately for him, the passage of time forced him to hang up his boots in 2019 at the age of 34. It was the epilogue to a career rich in memories and trophies, which saw him add three MLS Cups (2008, 2016, 2019), four Supporters' Shields (2004, 2008, 2009, 2014) and a U.S. Open Cup (2014) to his trophy cabinet.

8 Drew Moor

411 MLS Appearances

MLS Career: 2005-2022

2005-2022 Clubs (MLS Appearances): FC Dallas (123), Colorado Rapids (242), Toronto FC (46)

Born in Texas, Drew Moor began his professional career with Dallas in 2005, after being drafted in the 2005 MLS SuperDraft. It was the start of a four-year adventure that would see the defender join Colorado Rapids , with whom he won the first MLS Cup of his career in 2010.

It was in the colors of Toronto FC that Moor lifted the second seven years later, helping the Canadian club to the first North American championship in its history. The title was all the more special in that it came at the expense of the Sounders, who had themselves denied TFC the chance to lift the trophy a year earlier.

7 Chris Wondolowski

413 MLS Appearances

MLS Career: 2005-2021

2005-2021 Clubs (MLS Appearances): San Jose Earthquakes (374), Houston Dynamo (39)

Whether you're a casual observer or a seasoned MLS follower, the name Chris Wondolowski is bound to be familiar to you. The striker has left his mark on the history of the league by establishing himself as its all-time leading goalscorer. And that's just the beginning. A feat achieved over many years spent in North America's top flight, in which he made a total of 413 appearances.

A player with a paradoxical record, who has spent virtually his entire career with Colorado Rapids (where he is both the most capped player and the top scorer), but who has also won his two MLS Cups with Houston Dynamo, where he "just" played between 2016 and 2019.

6 Kevin Hartman

416 MLS Appearances

MLS Career: 1997-2013

1997-2013 Clubs (MLS Appearances): Los Angeles Galaxy (286), Kansas City Wizards (126), FC Dallas (89), New York Red Bulls (0)

Nicknamed ‘El Gato’ (the cat, in Spanish) for his quick reflexes, physical qualities and speed of execution, Kevin Hartman is also one of the great men who have made MLS history. A goalkeeper for Los Angeles Galaxy , with whom he won the MLS Cup twice between 1997 and 2006, the Athens, Ohio native has also played for Kansas City Wizards and FC Dallas.

And although he joined the NY Red Bulls for one last dance, Hartman never wore their colors during the year he spent there in 2013. Now retired, however, he has never strayed far from the green rectangle and is now goalkeeping coach at the Galaxy academy.

5 Jeff Larentowicz

437 MLS Appearances

MLS Career: 2005-2020

2005-2020 Clubs (MLS Appearances): New England Revolution (111), Colorado Rapids (96), Chicago Fire FC (55), Los Angeles Galaxy (23), Atlanta United FC (113)

Considered to be one of the most consistent midfielders of his generation, Jeff Larentowicz occupies fifth place in this ranking. A player whose versatile profile enabled him to win the 2010 MLS Cup as a midfielder with Colorado Rapids, before lifting the trophy again in 2012, this time in the colors of Atlanta United , as a central defender.

Larentowicz has also played for New England Revolution , Chicago Fire FC and LA Galaxy, and has won numerous trophies during his career, joining the prestigious but closed list of players who have made more than 400 appearances in North American football's elite.

4 Kei Kamara

445 MLS Appearances