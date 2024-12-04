At a time when soccer (also known as football to our European friends) seems to be heading more and more towards a certain robotisation, creative players are emerging as the last bastions of an increasingly blurred art.

A paradoxical observation, given the importance of the ability of many of them to distil the right balls for their strikers to shine. And of course, MLS is no stranger to these true aesthetes of the round ball, having played host to some of the greatest of all time since its inauguration in 1996.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the identities of the 10 players with the most assists in the North American soccer elite. And as you will see, the pedigree of some of these players extends far beyond the Atlantic frontiers.

Most Assists in MLS History Rank Player Assists MLS Appearances 1. Landon Donovan 136 340 2. Steve Ralston 135 378 3. Brad Davis 123 392 4. Carlos Valderrama 114 175 5. Preki 112 242 6. Jaime Moreno 102 340 7. Marco Etcheverry 101 191 8. Sacha Kljestan 99 331 9. Luciano Acosta 97 251 10. Diego Valeri 91 262

10 Diego Valeri

91 Assists

MLS Appearances: 262

262 Club: Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Nationality: Argentina

When you think about the greatest midfielders to have played in MLS, Diego Valeri's name naturally pops up in all the rankings. After all, the Argentinian is not only the most iconic player to have worn the colours of the Portland Timbers , he is also their all-time top scorer, leading assist provider and second most capped player in the history of the club.

A status that the 2015 MLS Cup and the numerous individual awards he has won during his eight years in Portland, including the 2017 MVP award, have served to consolidate and justify. A player whose time in the game will not soon be forgotten.

9 Luciano Acosta

97 Assists

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

MLS Appearances: 251

251 Clubs: D.C. United, FC Cincinnati

D.C. United, FC Cincinnati Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Nationality: Argentina

Had this ranking been published before the start of the 2024 season, Luciano Acosta would not have been included. But his performances in the most recent season have changed all that. At the age of 30, the Argentinian, who was crowned MVP in 2023, seems to be in the shape of his life.

Captain of FC Cincinnati , whom he led to a historic first Supporters' Shield last year, the attacking midfielder has done it again this season. Scorer of 14 goals and 19 assists, Acosta once again played a major role in his team's qualification for the play-offs — from which they were eliminated in the first round — and could well become the first player in history to be crowned the league's best player two years running.

8 Sacha Kljestan

99 Assists

MLS Appearances: 331

331 Clubs: Chivas USA, New York Red Bulls, Orlando SC, LA Galaxy

Chivas USA, New York Red Bulls, Orlando SC, LA Galaxy Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: USA

Rare are the more creative midfielders to have graced an MLS pitch than Sacha Kljestan. Although he may have now retired, the former USA international (52 caps, six goals) is nevertheless a recognized league legend.

The author of 99 assists in 331 appearances in North America's top flight, the player who spent time with Chivas USA, NY Red Bulls , Orlando City SC and Los Angeles Galaxy enjoyed a memorable career. Or, to put it more accurately, a ‘dream’ career, as he himself declared at the start of 2023, the moment he chose to announce his decision to hang up his boots.

7 Marco Etcheverry

101 Assists

MLS Appearances: 191

191 Club: D.C. United

D.C. United Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: Bolivia

Very few players have left their mark on MLS like Marco Etcheverry. A powerful, fast, clinical and versatile midfielder who, over the course of his eight seasons at DC United , has become one of its most emblematic figures.

In addition to the three MLS Cups and the 1998 MVP award that the Bolivian won, his statistics alone suffice to show what a phenomenon he was. 191 regular season games, 34 goals, 101 assists: El Diablo was, is and will remain one of the best players in the history of the league. His induction into the league's Hall of Fame is the most tangible testament to this.

6 Jaime Moreno

102 Assists

MLS Appearances: 340

340 Clubs: D.C. United, MetroStars

D.C. United, MetroStars Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: Bolivia

And if Etcheverry is such an admired player, it's not just because he shone, but also because he made others shine. Just ask Jaime Moreno. If he is now considered one of the best South American players to have come through MLS, the striker owes it in part to his former team-mate.

Top scorer (155 goals) and the most capped player in D.C. United's history (404 appearances), the former No99 won everything alongside his compatriot. An explosive duo, feared by every team in the league, and one that early supporters of the Men in Black will no doubt remember for the rest of their lives with an undisguised sense of nostalgia.

5 Preki

112 Assists

MLS Appearances: 242

242 Clubs: Kansas City Wizards, Miami Fusion

Kansas City Wizards, Miami Fusion Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: USA

Predrag Radosavljevic, better known as Preki, is in fifth place. A legend at Sporting Kansas City , where he wore the colours at a time when the club was still known as the Wizards, the former midfielder is also a legend in the league. His status as the only player in history to have won two MLS MVP awards — including one at the age of 40 — alone justifies his reputation.

His 112 assists in the league are further proof. The Belgrade-born player's ability to make decisive plays is something he has particularly developed during his years spent on indoor soccer pitches.

4 Carlos Valderrama

114 Assists

MLS Appearances: 175

175 Clubs: Tampa Bay Mutiny, Miami Fusion, Colorado Rapids

Tampa Bay Mutiny, Miami Fusion, Colorado Rapids Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: Colombia

Carlos Valderrama will forever be remembered as one of the first great players to play in MLS. Considered by many to be the best Colombian player of all time, the first MVP in the league's history was a true genius of the game.

A midfielder with above-average passing ability, exceptional vision and an unparalleled understanding of the game, the right-footer proved to be a formidable provider of the ball for his team-mates. The best decisive passer in a single season (26 in 2000), he is also the player with the best ratio of decisive passes delivered per game played (0.65) among his counterparts in this ranking.

3 Brad Davis

123 Assists

MLS Appearances: 392

392 Clubs: MetroStars, Dallas Burn, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City

MetroStars, Dallas Burn, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: USA

Brad Davis is not only one of the players with the most appearances in MLS, he is also one of its most historic passers. A mark that his adventure with Houston Dynamo , the club where he is the most capped player of all time, has largely contributed to establishing, with his ten years spent in Texas crowned by two league titles (2006, 2007).

A player with an exceptional eye for the ball, he has also played for MetroStars, FC Dallas , Sporting Kansas City and San Jose Earthquakes , and his 123 assists are enough to place him third on the podium. A great among the greats.

2 Steve Ralston

135 Assists

MLS Appearances: 378

378 Club: New England Revolution

New England Revolution Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: USA

Also acknowledged as one of the greatest players in MLS history, Steve Ralston is one of those to have experienced its inaugural season. Winner of the 1996 Supporters' Shield with Tampa Bay Mutiny, where he played until 2001, the player with 36 caps (four goals) for the US national team then spent the second half of his top-flight career defending the colours of the New England Revolution .

Summoned on six occasions to take part in the MLS All-Star Game, he finished the 1999 (18), 2002 (19) and 2007 (14) seasons as the league's top passer. That is quite a record.

1 Landon Donovan

136 Assists