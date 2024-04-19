Highlights The Champions League is one of the greatest club competitions in the world, featuring some of the best goalscorers in history.

Kylian Mbappe already features among the likes of Raul and Andriy Shevchenko in the top 10 scorers in the knockout rounds.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo blow the competition away as the iconic duo have both netted over 40 goals in the knockout phases.

The Champions League is one of the greatest club competitions in world football as it has featured many of the greatest players of all time, and some of the best goalscorers in history. The best footballers to have played in Europe's elite tournament have always stepped up at important moments for their clubs.

The knockout rounds are as vital as they get. When the group stages are all said and done, the stakes rise as each game has an increased amount of importance. This is where some players have risen to the occasion, while others have crumbled under the added pressure.

That said, we've taken a look at the 10 players with the most goals in the knockout rounds of the Champions League - which started in 1992 - and ranked them in order. It's important to note that the players that have the same tallies have been put in order based on the number of games they achieved the feat in. A player with fewer appearances but the same number of goals will be rewarded with a higher spot.

Players with the Most Champions League Knockout Goals Rank Player Knockout Games Knockout Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 82 67 2 Lionel Messi 77 49 3 Robert Lewandowski 44 32 4 Karim Benzema 67 32 5 Thomas Muller 67 27 6 Kylian Mbappe 28 20 7 Andriy Shevchenko 32 18 8 Raul 46 18 9 Filippo Inzaghi 30 16 10 Arjen Robben 47 16

10 Arjen Robben

Knockout Goals: 16

Arjen Robben is one of the greatest wingers in Champions League history, proven by the fact he finds himself among some o the best centre-forwards of all-time on this list. He's the only out-and-out wide player to make it into the top 10 with his 16 knockout phase goals.

The Dutchman is an incredible example of mastering an art as he constantly found a way to cut inside and unleash a powerful effort into the far corner with his wand of a left foot. Bayern Munich were one of the most feared teams in European competition with Robben and Frank Ribery on each flank. He famously nudged the ball past Roman Weidenfeller as Bayern defeated rivals Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 final at Wembley Stadium.

9 Filippo Inzaghi

Knockout Goals: 16

The hero in 2007, Filippo Inzaghi, scored two of his 16 knockout goals in a 2-1 success for AC Milan against Liverpool in the final. This remains the last time the Italian side got their hands on the prestigious trophy, with Inzaghi playing an integral role.

The forward was particularly prolific in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, playing 12 games and scoring nine goals. During his 11-year stay at the Rossoneri, the attacker proved to be one of the most clinical players in the history of the club. The predatory way Inzaghi could sniff out a goal was remarkable to see and something that has become a lost art in the modern game for the most part.

8 Raul

Knockout Goals: 18

Raul is hailed as one of the greatest Spanish players of all time after his scoring exploits for the national team and for Real Madrid. Only two men have hit the back of the net on more occasions for Los Blancos in their long and storied history - and they both make this list.

Given any space in the 18 yard box, Raul would find the net nine times out of 10 and his 18 knockout strikes are proof of how good he was in front of goal. He scored two goals in the three finals he took part in, but surprisingly, only netted once in the semi-final stage.

7 Andriy Shevchenko

Knockout Goals: 18

Another man with 18 goals is Andriy Shevchenko, although the Ukrainian striker managed to do so in 14 fewer appearances than Raul. The majority of his strikes in the knockout phase came during his pell for AC Milan, in which the clinical finisher lifted the trophy in 2002/03.

He failed to find the target in either of the two finals he featured in, but Shevcheno did play a big role in helping the Italian giants reach the end stage of the competition with plenty of semi-final and quarter-final goals. Many will remember the ex-Chelsea forward as the man to miss from the penalty spot to hand Liverpool the Champions League trophy in 2005, but that wouldn't do his overall contributions any justice.

6 Kylian Mbappe

Knockout Goals: 20

At the age of 25, Kylian Mbappe continues to make his way onto these goalscoring lists among some of the most elite strikers to have played the game. The Frenchman pulled clear of Raul and Shevchenko after bagging a brace at Camp Nou as Paris Saint-Germain knocked Barcelona out of the 2023/24 Champions League.

To have scored 20 goals in only 28 knockout appearances to date is an incredible feat for the superstar forward. With his expected move to Real Madrid upon the expiry ofhis PSG contract, there could be many more opportunities to add to this tally for Mbappe in the coming years.

5 Thomas Muller

Knockout Goals: 27

He's been a staple of Bayern Munich's team for an extremely long time now, but Thomas Muller hasn't been renowned as a tremendous goalscorer throughout his career. It's one of the bigger shocks to not only see the German on this list but to see him above the likes of Shevchenko and Raul.

The Bavarians are among an elite list of the biggest clubs in Europe to make their way through the group stages every season without fail. This has presented the attacking midfielder with 67 chances at scoring in the knockout phase, and he has done so 27 times now. Muller scored in the second of his four finals in the competition, but his team were beaten at the Allianz Arena by Chelsea.

4 Karim Benzema

Knockout Goals: 32

Karim Benzema came into his own in his final couple of years at Real Madrid. That's not to say he wasn't one of the best forwards in the world before that, but once Cristiano Ronaldo departed the Bernabeu, the Frenchman stepped up to become the main man.

His goals were vital as Los Blancos lifted the 2021/22 Champions League trophy after beating incredible opposition including PSG, Manchester City and Liverpool. Spending over a decade with the Spanish giants was always likely to guarantee he would play in many knockout round matches in Europe, and Benzema took full advantage by netting over 30 times in 67 appearances.

3 Robert Lewandowski

Knockout Goals: 32

Robert Lewandowski has often joined Benzema in discussions surrounding the best centre-forwards of their generation. The Polish striker is one of the most clinical goalscorers we have seen over the past decade or so.

While playing for Bayern Munich, Lewandowski scooped the Golden Boot award in the Champions League in 2020. Whether it was with either foot or his head, there was a period where it felt like the talismanic figure couldn't stop scoring. His semi-final record is impressive as he's scored seven in seven games, but the 35-year-old failed to find the target in either of the two finals he's played in.

2 Lionel Messi

Knockout Goals: 49

Lionel Messi is a man of many talents. Not only is the Argentine perhaps the greatest creator in the history of football, but he's also one of the most deadly finishers the game has seen. Messi racked up just shy of 50 goals in the Champions League knockout rounds, with the majority coming for Barcelona.

The 36-year-old left European football in 2023 to join Inter Miami, meaning he's unlikely to ever add to this tally, but he is still the clear second-highest-scoring player in this regard. The bulk of the wonderful magician's goals came in the round of 16, as Messi found the net 29 times in 36 games at that stage of the tournament (more than anyone else).

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Knockout Goals: 67

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer to grace a football pitch, so it's not too surprising to see the Portuguese superstar at the top of this list. Playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, he featured in many knockout matches in his Champions League career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League Golden Boot award more times than any other player in history (7).

The 39-year-old has almost 20 more goals to his name compared to his long-term rival, Messi, after the group stage. Ronaldo is part of an exclusive list of players to have lifted the trophy five times, four times with Real Madrid and once during his time at Man United. Four of his 67 strikes came in the final of the competition, with his only defeat at the final hurdle coming in 2009.

