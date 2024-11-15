There is perhaps no technical skill that appeals more to attacking players than the penalty — although some players with a defensive profile have made it their specialty. While many believe that scoring a goal in a situation where the striker is one-on-one with the opposing goalkeeper is a simple task, the reality is quite different.

Taking a penalty requires a great deal of physical and mental skill, as well as a certain amount of luck. But that's not the most important factor. And like most of the world's major leagues, MLS has also seen its pitches trodden by some truly cold-blooded penalty-takers. In this article, GIVEMESPORT ranks the top 10 penalty-takers in the history of North America's elite soccer league.

Players With the Penalty-Kick Goals in MLS History Rank Player Penalty-Kick Goals Appearances 1. Jaime Moreno 44 340 2. Landon Donovan 31 340 3. Chris Wondolowski 27 413 4. Daniel Gazdag 23 119 5. Preki 23 242 6. Josef Martinez 22 184 7. Diego Valeri 22 262 8. Carlos Vela 20 152 9. Jeff Cunningham 20 365 10. Nicolas Lodeiro 19 191 11. Federico Higuain 19 232

11 Federico Higuain

19 penalty-kick goals in 27 attempts

MLS Appearances: 232

232 Clubs: Columbus Crew, D.C. United, Inter Miami

Columbus Crew, D.C. United, Inter Miami Position: Attacking midfielder

With a decade of Major League Soccer under his belt, Federico Higuain has made his way into our rankings. During his North American journey, the Argentine served in the colors of DC United and Inter Miami CF , but it was with Columbus Crew SC that he made his mark — and all of his penalties. 19, to be precise, most of them at home (14).

A Working Team legend, the attacking midfielder is still the sixth most capped player (210 appearances), the fourth top scorer (59 goals) and the all-time best decisive passer (51 assists). Certainly the Higuain family's greatest success story on the continent.

10 Nicolas Lodeiro

19 penalty-kick goals in 20 attemtps

MLS Appearances: 191

191 Clubs: Seattle Sounders FC, Orlando City SC

Seattle Sounders FC, Orlando City SC Position: Attacking midfielder

An historic figure for the Seattle Sounders , of which he is the all-time leading assist provider, Nicolas Lodeiro has also scored 19 goals from the penalty spot since the start of his MLS career — in 2016. And like Higuain, all have come in the colors of one and the same club, although the Uruguayan currently plies his trade with Orlando City SC .

Among his favourite victims on the pitch are Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps , against whom he has found the back of the net on three occasions since making his top flight debut. A genuine specialist in the exercise, the attacking midfielder has missed just three of his 32 attempts in his career.

9 Jeff Cunningham

20 penalty-kick goals in 24 attempts

MLS Appearances: 365

365 Clubs: Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC, FC Dallas

Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC, FC Dallas Position: Forward

Regarded as one of the greatest strikers in MLS history, Jeff Cunningham was also adept at taking penalties. It was a skill that helped him become the top scorer in the North American league — a record he would relinquish three years later to one of his international team-mates.

It all happened in 2011, when the Columbus Crew SC , where he was playing at the time, suffered a heavy 6-2 defeat at the Sounders just three minutes after he came on. A paradoxical anecdote, given that it was one of the heaviest defeats suffered by the Crew since 1996, when they made their MLS debut.

8 Carlos Vela

20 penalty-kick goals in 26 attempts

MLS Appearances: 152

152 Club: LAFC

LAFC Position: Forward

Carlos Vela has left his mark on MLS in many ways. The top scorer in Los Angeles FC 's history, the Mexican is also one of the greatest South American players to have played in the league since its inauguration in 1996. A player with a host of records, including the most goals scored in a single MLS season (34 in 2019), which penalty kicks have played a large part in establishing.

Over the course of this crazy year, the former Real Sociedad striker converted no fewer than nine in the space of 34 games. A tally that could have been even more impressive had he managed to emerge victorious from his duels with Bill Hamid (D.C. United) and Jesse Gonzalez ( FC Dallas ), both of whom came up against him that year.

7 Diego Valeri

22 penalty-kick goals in 28 attempts

MLS Appearances: 262

262 Club: Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers Position: Attacking midfielder

The attacking midfielders definitely have the upper hand in this ranking. Diego Valeri is the latest example. The all-time top scorer and all-time top assist provider for the Portland Timbers , for whom he is also the second most capped player (309 appearances), the former Argentina international (three caps) has scored 22 of his 100 goals for the Green and Whites from the penalty spot.

It is a skill he has particularly excelled at during matches versus Houston Dynamo , a club against whom he has scored four times in his career, including two in the same match to help his team to victory in 2016.

6 Josef Martinez

22 penalty-kick goals in 24 attempts

MLS Appearances: 184

184 Clubs: Atlanta United, Inter Miami, CF Montreal

Atlanta United, Inter Miami, CF Montreal Position: Forward

Josef Martinez is the second highest-ranked active player in the top 10. Having also become one of the great legends of the North American championship over the years, the Venezuelan has also established himself as a true specialist in the exercise. That has not stopped him from making a huge miss in 2019, when he tried to imitate Jorginho's kicking technique.

Nevertheless, having scored 22 penalties in 161 MLS games, he took advantage of his strike against the NY Red Bulls last July to move closer to the top of the table. It now remains to be seen whether he will be able to make the step-up, given that his contract with CF Montreal expires in December.