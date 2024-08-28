The summer transfer market of 2023 was bonkers. We saw two individual Premier League transfer deals upwards of £100million and a record spend of £2.36billion.

Yet this year, the English top-flight clubs have taken their foot off the gas. As the final week of the window began, the total spending was £800million short of that new high.

Tottenham Hotspur’s deal for Dominic Solanke is the biggest transfer so far, with an initial fee of £55million that could see an extra £10million in add-ons. And there were deals for Leny Yoro to Manchester United and Pedro Neto to Chelsea as the next biggest transfers.

The Premier League is the highest-earning league in the world, yet has not even come up with the largest fee this time around. Instead, the Julian Alvarez move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid weighs in as the No.1 deal of the summer.

From the days of a £105million Declan Rice switch to Arsenal and the £115million Moises Caicedo switch to Chelsea, the bar has dropped.

Victor Osimhen looked the best bet for us seeing a £100m move, and Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain - two of the most brazen clubs in Europe when it comes to spending - have shown genuine interest.

But neither have gone through with a deal as we head towards the deadline. A proven, elite goalscorer cannot raise the cash that a defensive midfielder was bringing in last year - no wonder Napoli chiefs have seemed frustrated as their star man angles for the exit.

So are the English days of mega-spending gone? As we close in on the final two days of the window, we analyse 10 big mooted Premier League moves that could yet spark a frenzy.

Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace

Heading into Wednesday, this was the one with highest chance of breaking the Solanke deal for this summer, with Newcastle United considering a bid worth up to £70million for Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi.

That is beyond the point they had planned to go, but the England international has been on their radar since the end of last season and Magpies head coach Eddie Howe believes he would greatly increase the team’s chances of competing for the top four and a trophy this season.

Palace indicated to Newcastle a fortnight ago that they would not let this one run into the final days - yet sources close to the Toon say they are willing to take this one down to the wire if they have to.

Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze's release clause has expired, and that raises Palace’s chances of keeping hold of their talisman.

It has been considered “unthinkable” to lose him as well as Michael Olise and Guehi this summer. With Joachim Andersen also joining Fulham, the Eagles are desperate to cling on to Eze.

As it stands, Tottenham - the side most anticipated to move for him - have not progressed a deal. Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked, while Chelsea looked at him in the past. A deal at this stage would be upwards of £70million.

Jhon Duran

Aston Villa

One minute he was doing the Irons sign on social media, the next he was scoring a goal for Aston Villa against West Ham United - the team he thought he was joining. Jhon Duran is not held particularly high in the popularity ranks at Villa Park but, if he was to leave, they would need a replacement lined up.

West Ham continue to be linked but, in recent days, it is Chelsea who have also had him in mind for a transfer of £40million plus, as they consider alternatives to Osimhen. There has been speculation around him all summer, so a transfer would not be particularly surprising in the final 48 hours.

Related Exclusive: £40m Aston Villa Star 'Could Seal Last-Gasp Move' to Chelsea Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran may complete an eleventh hour switch to Chelsea before the transfer deadline

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea

Part of the “bomb squad” at Chelsea, Raheem Sterling has been left in no uncertain terms that he needs to find a new club. That is not easy given his current wages are north of £300,000-a-week and his form has not been particularly consistent over the past two seasons.

As ever, the west Londoners are trying to come up with smart solutions to move him on - such as a swap involving Manchester United wide man Jadon Sancho. But if that does not work out, they will have to adapt quickly to find a way to move him on.

Sterling’s value in this market still sits between £30-40million, and that makes a deal hard to do. But Chelsea have a knack of convincing other clubs to buy their unwanted assets and, somehow, they will offload Sterling in the coming days. Quite how much cash they receive remains to be seen.

Luis Diaz

Liverpool

Linked with Manchester City and Barcelona so far in 2024, there remains some intrigue around Liverpool playmaker Luis Diaz.

He is playing a significant role in the opening weeks of the Arne Slot reign at Anfield, so it would be wrong to assume the new boss is open to losing the Colombian forward.

But their early pursuit of Anthony Gordon and now Federico Chiesa close to signing for Liverpool - plus the fact they also have five or six other bodies competing for forward roles - means it could yet be that a big club spots an opportunity to test the waters with a late bid and turn Diaz's head.

If he does not leave, he will probably sign a new contract before too long, to retain value in a player that is sure to attract more attention across the season.

Luis Diaz's senior club career statistics compared to Anthony Gordon and Federico Chiesa Luis Diaz Anthony Gordon Federico Chiesa Appearances 373 155 284 Goals 89 21 66 Assists 43 19 49 Yellow cards 27 27 34 Sent off 4 1 3 Statistics correct as of 28/08/2024

Evan Ferguson

Brighton & Hove Albion

Last season, Evan Ferguson was talked about as one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League and has attracted attention from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City as talks began around a potential transfer.

The striker's value would be anywhere between £50-80million, depending on who you believe, but Brighton & Hove Albion know they have a serious talent and hope he will stay for now.

He missed the opening stages of the season with an injury but, given his age, style and potential, there remains plenty of interest. He would be a fantastic addition for any top club.

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United

Gordon had his head turned when Liverpool came knocking and a swap deal with Joe Gomez was proposed.

The good news for Newcastle is that Liverpool are closing in on a potential deal for Chiesa, and that agreement would end any possibility of the Reds chasing Gordon again in the final hours.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton

Everton have had a tough start to the season, and there could be more danger ahead if an offer lands for first-choice striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Newcastle already looked into a £35million deal for the forward this summer, and there has been some feeling around the club they would revisit the situation at the end of the window, hoping to negotiate again.

That might depend on whether they have any joy signing a new right-winger and centre-back, but Everton are very keen to avoid any more hassle. The Toffees have had an eye on Armando Broja’s situation, though.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has 54 Premier League goals to his name, having made 215 appearances in the competition

Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

This one looks dead in the water, but Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite was expected to make a £70-80million transfer this summer.

Manchester United did test the waters, and even continued to consider signing him after getting Leny Yoro on board, but they now seem set in their backline, despite the injury to the former Lille man.

Victor Osimhen

Napoli

We have to include Osimhen in this list, just in case there is a breakthrough. The Nigeria international has been talked about as a major transfer mover since the final day of last season, and he wants to leave Napoli.

The Italian club have been keen for a cash deal rather than a loan, but now that Romelu Lukaku has arrived in Naples as his replacement, surely something has to give.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt