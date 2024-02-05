Highlights Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure as Chelsea manager, with underwhelming results and a lack of consistency in the team's performance.

GIVEMESPORT has identified 10 potential replacements for Pochettino, including Jose Mourinho, Michel Sanchez, and Roberto De Zerbi.

Young and talented managers like Xavi, Ruben Amorim, and Xabi Alonso could also be considered as potential successors to the Argentine.

Mauricio Pochettino is coming under intense scrutiny, as the Chelsea manager struggles to turn fortunes around at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine was appointed during the summer of 2023 despite reservations held by fans around his previous links to Tottenham.

His time with the Blues has been underwhelming, to say the least, with the only positive being the fact the club have reached the EFL Cup final, where they will face Liverpool at Wembley Stadium. The west London club have spent almost the entirety of the season in mid-table without any consistency in their game. Having spent a lot of money during his time at the club, Todd Boehly would have been expecting much better results.

There were question marks surrounding whether or not the American businessman would be as ruthless when it came to managers as Roman Abramovich. Four managers - Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno, and Frank Lampard - had an attempt at getting the team back on track on the pitch, but none of those men could get the most expensive squad in the Premier League to perform to its potential.

With performances being below par, and results not matching the lofty expectations at the club, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at 10 potential replacements for Pochettino, should the 51-year-old be sacked.

10 Potential Mauricio Pochettino Replacements Manager Nation Current Club Likelihood of Appointment Jose Mourinho Portugal None 7/10 Michel Sanchez Spain Girona 7/10 Roberto De Zerbi Italy Brighton 6.5/10 Xavi Spain Barcelona 6/10 Ruben Amorim Portugal Sporting Lisbon 6/10 Xabi Alonso Spain Bayer Leverkusen 4/10 Zinedine Zidane France None 4/10 Antonio Conte Italy None 3/10 Thomas Frank Denmark Brentford 3/10 Rob Edwards England Luton Town 2/10

1 Jose Mourinho

Current club: None

Could a third spell in the Stamford Bridge dug-out be on the horizon for the 'Special One'? Should Pochettino be relieved of his duties, the Portuguese manager's name is likely to be very close to the top of the list of potential replacements.

While the trip down memory lane may be good for the morale of the supporter base, it remains to be seen if current ownership of the club will take a step that may be seen as backwards. Jose Mourinho had a wonderful initial stint with the west London club as he guided the Blues to their first two Premier League titles. His tactical set-up may be a bit outdated in the modern game, but the 60-year-old is still regarded as one of the top bosses in the world.

Jose Mourinho - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Benfica 2000 10 5 1.80 Uniao Leiria 2001 - 2002 20 9 1.70 FC Porto 2002 - 2004 127 91 2.31 Chelsea 2004 - 2007, 2013 - 2015 320 204 2.12 Inter Milan 2008 - 2010 108 68 2.12 Real Madrid 2010 - 2013 178 127 2.30 Manchester United 2016 - 2018 144 84 1.97 Tottenham 2019 - 2021 86 45 1.77 Roma 2021 - 2024 138 68 1.70 Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024

2 Michel Sanchez

Current club: Girona

Girona have been one of the surprise packages in the whole of Europe this season. The Spanish side are competing with La Liga giants Real Madrid for the title, showing how far they have come since their promotion to the division in 2022. Michel Sanchez - a former midfielder - is the man behind the success as the Spaniard led his side into the top flight in Spain and has them in with a chance of winning the league title remarkably.

Should Chelsea continue on their trend of looking at young managers with lots of potential, Michel could be the man. The step up from his current club to the Premier League giants would likely be too great an opportunity to turn down. As Chelsea look for a way back into contention for trophies, they may need a boss who is capable of taking charge of an underdog, and it is unbelievable that a club that has spent over £1 billion in recent times can even be considered as that.

Michel Sanchez - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Rayo Vallecano 2017 - 2019 89 34 1.40 Huesca 2019 - 2021 64 24 1.38 Girona 2021 - Present 119 60 1.72 Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024

3 Roberto De Zerbi

Current club: Brighton

With Roberto De Zerbi occupying the managerial role at Brighton, could it be a case of once bitten, twice shy for Todd Boehly? The American owner made the bold move to replace Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter in 2022 off the back of an impressive time at the AMEX Stadium.

De Zerbi replaced Potter and elevated the Seagulls' performances to the next level, while his predecessor failed to get Chelsea back on the right path. The exciting and attacking brand of football the Italian's team play will be an attention-grabbing factor for the powers that be at Stamford Bridge. De Zerbi is at the top of the odds lists for a number of potentially upcoming vacancies so Chelsea may have to move fast if he is their man.

Roberto De Zerbi - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Palermo 2016 13 1 0.38 Benevento 2017 - 2018 29 6 0.72 Sassuolo 2018 - 2021 120 43 1.38 Shakhtar Donetsk 2021 - 2022 30 20 2.17 Brighton 2022 - Present 71 34 1.66 Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024

4 Xavi

Current club: Barcelona

Former Spanish midfielder Xavi announced he would be stepping down as the manager of Barcelona at the end of the season, meaning he will be available to potential suitors. His time at the Nou Camp has been a mixed bag as the 2010 World Cup winner led his team to a La Liga title during the 2022/23 campaign. Xavi had Barcelona back to playing some great passing football, but the wheels began to come off after the domestic success.

At only 44 years old, there are set to be many opportunities on the horizon for the young manager. The Spaniard could be lured into a position at the helm of a Premier League side, but the Blues would have to wait until the summer to bring Xavi in.

Xavi - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Al Saad 2019 - 2021 94 65 2.21 Barcelona 2021 - Present 124 78 2.05 Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024

5 Ruben Amorim

Current club: Sporting Lisbon

Ruben Amorim is one of the more inexperienced names on this list as he only took up his first senior role in management in 2018 with Casa Pia. Despite only having six years of experience under his belt, the current Sporting Lisbon boss has drawn attention from some of Europe's elite clubs. His name has been mentioned towards the top of the list of potential successors to Jurgen Klopp when he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season.

While the Portuguese league isn't of the same high standard of quality as the Premier League, Amorim's Sporting Lisbon have been relentless under his guidance. They lifted the 2020/21 league title and even knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League in the knockout stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ruben Amorim - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Casa Pia 2018 - 2019 4 3 2.25 Braga 2019 - 2020 13 10 2.38 Sporting Lisbon 2020 - Present 190 133 2.24 Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024

6 Xabi Alonso

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Many have Xabi Alonso earmarked for the aforementioned vacancy that will be coming up at Anfield, but should Chelsea pull the trigger on sacking Pochettino, they could steal a march on their Premier League rivals. The issue may be that regardless of whether the Spanish manager intends to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the near future, he is unlikely to abandon ship in the middle of a title race, especially one that his side looks likely to win.

It is one of the names that is an outside shout to take over at the club, but the attraction of being able to work with an extremely talented and young squad could tempt any manager. If Alonso can put an end to Bayern Munich's dominance in Germany, the entire world will sit up and take notice.

Xabi Alonso - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Real Sociedad B 2019 - 2022 98 40 1.46 Bayer Leverkusen 2022 - Present 66 42 2.12 Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024

7 Zinedine Zidane

Current club: None

Whenever an elite club parts ways with a manager, Zinedine Zidane always finds himself on the shortlist of men who could take on the role. This is despite the fact the Frenchman has only managed one club and hasn't worked since 2021. Granted, his two stints with Real Madrid were impressive, but he has yet to have a go at managing any other top club.

Los Blancos lifted an incredible three Champions League trophies under Zidane's watch. This is an impressive feat in itself, but the fact the Spanish giants did so in three consecutive seasons, adds to the magic. Zidane hasn't appeared interested in stepping back into a managerial position, but as time goes on, could he be convinced to dust off his suit once more?

Zinedine Zidane - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Real Madrid Castilla 2014 - 2016 37 16 1.57 Real Madrid 2016 - 2018, 2019 - 2021 263 174 2.19 Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024

8 Antonio Conte

Current club: None

This is a rogue shout. Antonio Conte tends to leave football clubs in a toxic manner after falling out with the ownership, and this is exactly what happened when the Italian departed Chelsea in 2018. The saving grace here comes with the fact that Roman Abramovich is no longer at the helm of the club and Boehly could be more willing to work with the former Tottenham boss than his Russian predecessor.

It's a double-edged sword when hiring Conte, and clubs are aware of this. He tends to get his new side to play conservative, pragmatic football that brings relatively fast results, although the inevitable fall-out is a negative. It would be a very big change from the approach Pochettino has taken while in the job, but with many league titles and cup successes to his name, Conte brings a certain pedigree.

Antonio Conte - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Arezzo 2006, 2007 27 11 1.52 Bari 2007 - 2009 67 32 1.76 Atalanta 2009 - 2010 14 3 0.93 ACR Siena 2010 - 2011 44 22 1.82 Juventus 2011 - 2012, 2012 - 2014 129 87 2.25 Italy 2014 - 2016 24 14 2.00 Chelsea 2016 - 2018 106 70 2.12 Inter Milan 2019 - 2021 102 64 2.11 Tottenham 2021 - 2023 76 41 1.78 Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024

9 Thomas Frank

Current club: Brentford

Not many gave Brentford a chance of Premier League survival in their debut campaign in the English top flight in 2021, but Thomas Frank and his players shocked all the doubters by establishing themselves as a mid-table side. Chelsea have the players to play a three-at-the-back system as Pochettino has done at times during his time at the west London club.

This suits the playstyle of Frank, whose players work tirelessly and use any advantage they can to ensure they remain competitive. Set pieces have been a big part of the Bees' success in the Premier League and this is certainly something that could be improved at Chelsea. He may be seen as a gamble, but the Dane's quiet confidence in his work is a huge plus when weighing the positives and negatives.

Thomas Frank - Managerial Record Club Years Games Wins Points per match Brondby IF 2013 - 2016 103 46 1.62 Brentford 2018 - Present 257 113 1.54 Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024

10 Rob Edwards

Current club: Luton Town

The least likely of the entire list is Rob Edwards. Luton Town's young manager is doing a remarkable job at Kenilworth Road. Like Brentford under Frank, Edwards and his players were given almost no chance by anyone to stay in the Premier League at the beginning of the campaign. While they haven't confirmed safety by a long shot, the fact the Hatters are in with a shot of survival past the half-way mark of the season is a credit to the manager.

He has only been in charge of the club since late 2022, but the 41 year old guided his side to the top tier of English football during his first year with the club. A failed stint at Watford was the catalyst that led to his appointment at Luton Town, and he now finds himself as one of the most exciting young bosses in the country. A big job could be in Edwards' future if his career continues on this trajectory, but the Chelsea role could come too soon in his journey.