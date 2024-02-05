Highlights
- Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure as Chelsea manager, with underwhelming results and a lack of consistency in the team's performance.
- GIVEMESPORT has identified 10 potential replacements for Pochettino, including Jose Mourinho, Michel Sanchez, and Roberto De Zerbi.
- Young and talented managers like Xavi, Ruben Amorim, and Xabi Alonso could also be considered as potential successors to the Argentine.
Mauricio Pochettino is coming under intense scrutiny, as the Chelsea manager struggles to turn fortunes around at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine was appointed during the summer of 2023 despite reservations held by fans around his previous links to Tottenham.
His time with the Blues has been underwhelming, to say the least, with the only positive being the fact the club have reached the EFL Cup final, where they will face Liverpool at Wembley Stadium. The west London club have spent almost the entirety of the season in mid-table without any consistency in their game. Having spent a lot of money during his time at the club, Todd Boehly would have been expecting much better results.
There were question marks surrounding whether or not the American businessman would be as ruthless when it came to managers as Roman Abramovich. Four managers - Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno, and Frank Lampard - had an attempt at getting the team back on track on the pitch, but none of those men could get the most expensive squad in the Premier League to perform to its potential.
With performances being below par, and results not matching the lofty expectations at the club, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at 10 potential replacements for Pochettino, should the 51-year-old be sacked.
|
10 Potential Mauricio Pochettino Replacements
|
Manager
|
Nation
|
Current Club
|
Likelihood of Appointment
|
Jose Mourinho
|
Portugal
|
None
|
7/10
|
Michel Sanchez
|
Spain
|
Girona
|
7/10
|
Roberto De Zerbi
|
Italy
|
Brighton
|
6.5/10
|
Xavi
|
Spain
|
Barcelona
|
6/10
|
Ruben Amorim
|
Portugal
|
Sporting Lisbon
|
6/10
|
Xabi Alonso
|
Spain
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
4/10
|
Zinedine Zidane
|
France
|
None
|
4/10
|
Antonio Conte
|
Italy
|
None
|
3/10
|
Thomas Frank
|
Denmark
|
Brentford
|
3/10
|
Rob Edwards
|
England
|
Luton Town
|
2/10
1 Jose Mourinho
Current club: None
Could a third spell in the Stamford Bridge dug-out be on the horizon for the 'Special One'? Should Pochettino be relieved of his duties, the Portuguese manager's name is likely to be very close to the top of the list of potential replacements.
15 managers that have spent the most money in football historyPep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp all feature in list of the 15 highest spending managers in football history
While the trip down memory lane may be good for the morale of the supporter base, it remains to be seen if current ownership of the club will take a step that may be seen as backwards. Jose Mourinho had a wonderful initial stint with the west London club as he guided the Blues to their first two Premier League titles. His tactical set-up may be a bit outdated in the modern game, but the 60-year-old is still regarded as one of the top bosses in the world.
|
Jose Mourinho - Managerial Record
|
Club
|
Years
|
Games
|
Wins
|
Points per match
|
Benfica
|
2000
|
10
|
5
|
1.80
|
Uniao Leiria
|
2001 - 2002
|
20
|
9
|
1.70
|
FC Porto
|
2002 - 2004
|
127
|
91
|
2.31
|
Chelsea
|
2004 - 2007, 2013 - 2015
|
320
|
204
|
2.12
|
Inter Milan
|
2008 - 2010
|
108
|
68
|
2.12
|
Real Madrid
|
2010 - 2013
|
178
|
127
|
2.30
|
Manchester United
|
2016 - 2018
|
144
|
84
|
1.97
|
Tottenham
|
2019 - 2021
|
86
|
45
|
1.77
|
Roma
|
2021 - 2024
|
138
|
68
|
1.70
|
Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024
2 Michel Sanchez
Current club: Girona
Girona have been one of the surprise packages in the whole of Europe this season. The Spanish side are competing with La Liga giants Real Madrid for the title, showing how far they have come since their promotion to the division in 2022. Michel Sanchez - a former midfielder - is the man behind the success as the Spaniard led his side into the top flight in Spain and has them in with a chance of winning the league title remarkably.
Should Chelsea continue on their trend of looking at young managers with lots of potential, Michel could be the man. The step up from his current club to the Premier League giants would likely be too great an opportunity to turn down. As Chelsea look for a way back into contention for trophies, they may need a boss who is capable of taking charge of an underdog, and it is unbelievable that a club that has spent over £1 billion in recent times can even be considered as that.
|
Michel Sanchez - Managerial Record
|
Club
|
Years
|
Games
|
Wins
|
Points per match
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
2017 - 2019
|
89
|
34
|
1.40
|
Huesca
|
2019 - 2021
|
64
|
24
|
1.38
|
Girona
|
2021 - Present
|
119
|
60
|
1.72
|
Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024
3 Roberto De Zerbi
Current club: Brighton
With Roberto De Zerbi occupying the managerial role at Brighton, could it be a case of once bitten, twice shy for Todd Boehly? The American owner made the bold move to replace Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter in 2022 off the back of an impressive time at the AMEX Stadium.
Roberto De Zerbi is "outstanding candidate" to replace Klopp at LiverpoolLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season leaves the Reds looking for a successor.
De Zerbi replaced Potter and elevated the Seagulls' performances to the next level, while his predecessor failed to get Chelsea back on the right path. The exciting and attacking brand of football the Italian's team play will be an attention-grabbing factor for the powers that be at Stamford Bridge. De Zerbi is at the top of the odds lists for a number of potentially upcoming vacancies so Chelsea may have to move fast if he is their man.
|
Roberto De Zerbi - Managerial Record
|
Club
|
Years
|
Games
|
Wins
|
Points per match
|
Palermo
|
2016
|
13
|
1
|
0.38
|
Benevento
|
2017 - 2018
|
29
|
6
|
0.72
|
Sassuolo
|
2018 - 2021
|
120
|
43
|
1.38
|
Shakhtar Donetsk
|
2021 - 2022
|
30
|
20
|
2.17
|
Brighton
|
2022 - Present
|
71
|
34
|
1.66
|
Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024
4 Xavi
Current club: Barcelona
Former Spanish midfielder Xavi announced he would be stepping down as the manager of Barcelona at the end of the season, meaning he will be available to potential suitors. His time at the Nou Camp has been a mixed bag as the 2010 World Cup winner led his team to a La Liga title during the 2022/23 campaign. Xavi had Barcelona back to playing some great passing football, but the wheels began to come off after the domestic success.
The 10 favourites to replace Xavi at Barcelona (Ranked)Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag are among the frontrunners to replace Xavi.
At only 44 years old, there are set to be many opportunities on the horizon for the young manager. The Spaniard could be lured into a position at the helm of a Premier League side, but the Blues would have to wait until the summer to bring Xavi in.
|
Xavi - Managerial Record
|
Club
|
Years
|
Games
|
Wins
|
Points per match
|
Al Saad
|
2019 - 2021
|
94
|
65
|
2.21
|
Barcelona
|
2021 - Present
|
124
|
78
|
2.05
|
Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024
5 Ruben Amorim
Current club: Sporting Lisbon
Ruben Amorim is one of the more inexperienced names on this list as he only took up his first senior role in management in 2018 with Casa Pia. Despite only having six years of experience under his belt, the current Sporting Lisbon boss has drawn attention from some of Europe's elite clubs. His name has been mentioned towards the top of the list of potential successors to Jurgen Klopp when he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season.
While the Portuguese league isn't of the same high standard of quality as the Premier League, Amorim's Sporting Lisbon have been relentless under his guidance. They lifted the 2020/21 league title and even knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League in the knockout stages of the 2022/23 campaign.
|
Ruben Amorim - Managerial Record
|
Club
|
Years
|
Games
|
Wins
|
Points per match
|
Casa Pia
|
2018 - 2019
|
4
|
3
|
2.25
|
Braga
|
2019 - 2020
|
13
|
10
|
2.38
|
Sporting Lisbon
|
2020 - Present
|
190
|
133
|
2.24
|
Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024
6 Xabi Alonso
Current club: Bayer Leverkusen
Many have Xabi Alonso earmarked for the aforementioned vacancy that will be coming up at Anfield, but should Chelsea pull the trigger on sacking Pochettino, they could steal a march on their Premier League rivals. The issue may be that regardless of whether the Spanish manager intends to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the near future, he is unlikely to abandon ship in the middle of a title race, especially one that his side looks likely to win.
Four clubs keeping tabs on Xabi Alonso amid Liverpool linksLiverpool are not the only club keeping tabs on highly-rated coach Xabi Alonso as they look to appoint Jurgen Klopp's successor.
It is one of the names that is an outside shout to take over at the club, but the attraction of being able to work with an extremely talented and young squad could tempt any manager. If Alonso can put an end to Bayern Munich's dominance in Germany, the entire world will sit up and take notice.
|
Xabi Alonso - Managerial Record
|
Club
|
Years
|
Games
|
Wins
|
Points per match
|
Real Sociedad B
|
2019 - 2022
|
98
|
40
|
1.46
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
2022 - Present
|
66
|
42
|
2.12
|
Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024
7 Zinedine Zidane
Current club: None
Whenever an elite club parts ways with a manager, Zinedine Zidane always finds himself on the shortlist of men who could take on the role. This is despite the fact the Frenchman has only managed one club and hasn't worked since 2021. Granted, his two stints with Real Madrid were impressive, but he has yet to have a go at managing any other top club.
Ranking the 15 favourites to become Manchester United's new managerErik ten Hag could soon be out of a job if he can't steady the ship at Old Trafford...
Los Blancos lifted an incredible three Champions League trophies under Zidane's watch. This is an impressive feat in itself, but the fact the Spanish giants did so in three consecutive seasons, adds to the magic. Zidane hasn't appeared interested in stepping back into a managerial position, but as time goes on, could he be convinced to dust off his suit once more?
|
Zinedine Zidane - Managerial Record
|
Club
|
Years
|
Games
|
Wins
|
Points per match
|
Real Madrid Castilla
|
2014 - 2016
|
37
|
16
|
1.57
|
Real Madrid
|
2016 - 2018, 2019 - 2021
|
263
|
174
|
2.19
|
Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024
8 Antonio Conte
Current club: None
This is a rogue shout. Antonio Conte tends to leave football clubs in a toxic manner after falling out with the ownership, and this is exactly what happened when the Italian departed Chelsea in 2018. The saving grace here comes with the fact that Roman Abramovich is no longer at the helm of the club and Boehly could be more willing to work with the former Tottenham boss than his Russian predecessor.
It's a double-edged sword when hiring Conte, and clubs are aware of this. He tends to get his new side to play conservative, pragmatic football that brings relatively fast results, although the inevitable fall-out is a negative. It would be a very big change from the approach Pochettino has taken while in the job, but with many league titles and cup successes to his name, Conte brings a certain pedigree.
|
Antonio Conte - Managerial Record
|
Club
|
Years
|
Games
|
Wins
|
Points per match
|
Arezzo
|
2006, 2007
|
27
|
11
|
1.52
|
Bari
|
2007 - 2009
|
67
|
32
|
1.76
|
Atalanta
|
2009 - 2010
|
14
|
3
|
0.93
|
ACR Siena
|
2010 - 2011
|
44
|
22
|
1.82
|
Juventus
|
2011 - 2012, 2012 - 2014
|
129
|
87
|
2.25
|
Italy
|
2014 - 2016
|
24
|
14
|
2.00
|
Chelsea
|
2016 - 2018
|
106
|
70
|
2.12
|
Inter Milan
|
2019 - 2021
|
102
|
64
|
2.11
|
Tottenham
|
2021 - 2023
|
76
|
41
|
1.78
|
Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024
9 Thomas Frank
Current club: Brentford
Not many gave Brentford a chance of Premier League survival in their debut campaign in the English top flight in 2021, but Thomas Frank and his players shocked all the doubters by establishing themselves as a mid-table side. Chelsea have the players to play a three-at-the-back system as Pochettino has done at times during his time at the west London club.
This suits the playstyle of Frank, whose players work tirelessly and use any advantage they can to ensure they remain competitive. Set pieces have been a big part of the Bees' success in the Premier League and this is certainly something that could be improved at Chelsea. He may be seen as a gamble, but the Dane's quiet confidence in his work is a huge plus when weighing the positives and negatives.
|
Thomas Frank - Managerial Record
|
Club
|
Years
|
Games
|
Wins
|
Points per match
|
Brondby IF
|
2013 - 2016
|
103
|
46
|
1.62
|
Brentford
|
2018 - Present
|
257
|
113
|
1.54
|
Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024
10 Rob Edwards
Current club: Luton Town
The least likely of the entire list is Rob Edwards. Luton Town's young manager is doing a remarkable job at Kenilworth Road. Like Brentford under Frank, Edwards and his players were given almost no chance by anyone to stay in the Premier League at the beginning of the campaign. While they haven't confirmed safety by a long shot, the fact the Hatters are in with a shot of survival past the half-way mark of the season is a credit to the manager.
He has only been in charge of the club since late 2022, but the 41 year old guided his side to the top tier of English football during his first year with the club. A failed stint at Watford was the catalyst that led to his appointment at Luton Town, and he now finds himself as one of the most exciting young bosses in the country. A big job could be in Edwards' future if his career continues on this trajectory, but the Chelsea role could come too soon in his journey.
|
Rob Edwards - Managerial Record
|
Club
|
Years
|
Games
|
Wins
|
Points per match
|
Forest Green Rovers
|
2021 - 2022
|
53
|
26
|
1.75
|
Watford
|
2022
|
11
|
3
|
1.27
|
Luton Town
|
2022 - Present
|
59
|
25
|
1.54
|
Statistics vis Sofascore - Correct as of 05/02/2024