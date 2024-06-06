Highlights Micah Richards and Alan Shearer have ranked the predicted top 10 stars for Euro 2024.

France's Kylian Mbappe and England's Jude Bellingam are among the stars tipped to shine bright in Germany.

The pundits' top 10 lists differed but new Real Madrid star Mbappe was top on both.

The 2024 European Championships are officially on the horizon, with the tournament getting underway on June 14. It's set to be an incredible competition, with a host of truly special players taking part. The likes of England, Portugal and France all look stacked with extraordinary talent on paper.

In the past, international tournaments have been the perfect setting for stars to take their games to another level. Think back to Wesley Sneijder for the Netherlands at Euro 2008. The midfielder had a fantastic tournament for his nation, and it saw him take his career up a notch. It stands to reason that there will be some players preparing to do the same this year.

On the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer have had their say on who they think will be the major stars at Euro 2024. The two former players were given a list of 10 footballers who will take part in the European Championships this summer, and they were asked to rank them from 1-10 on who they thought would be the biggest stars in the competition.

Before they got started, they noted a couple of omissions who they thought should have been included, such as Harry Kane and William Saliba, but then got to it and there were some interesting results with the pair only agreeing on the top two spots.

Euro 2024's 10 stars Alan Shearer's picks Nation Micah Richards' picks Nation 1. Kylian Mbappe France 1. Kylian Mbappe France 2. Jude Bellingham England 2. Jude Bellingham England 3. Bukayo Saka England 3. Jamal Musiala Germany 4. Jamal Musiala Germany 4. Antoine Griezmann France 5. Phil Foden England 5. Kevin De Bruyne Belgium 6. Florian Wirtz Germany 6. Virgil van Dijk Netherlands 7. Rafael Leao Portugal 7. Florian Wirtz Germany 8. Antoine Griezmann France 8. Bukayo Saka England 9. Virgil van Dijk Netherlands 9. Phil Foden England 10. Kevin De Bruyne Belgium 10. Rafael Leao Portugal

Euro 2024 Stars: 10th-6th

Shearer and Richards didn't agree on a single spot

Shearer went first with his selection, revealing he had Kevin De Bruyne in 10th place. The Manchester City man missed the majority of the 2023-24 season but had a tremendous impact once he returned to action. While his ability can't be denied, the lack of big talent around him in the Belgium squad will be what holds him back, according to the pundits, with Richards and Gary Lineker saying: "I think just the team he's in, though, their best team has passed its sell-by date."

Richards has Rafael Leao in at 10, with the AC Milan star coming off the back of a solid, albeit unspectacular season with the Serie A giants. The former City defender revealed that he thinks Leao is one of Milan's best players on his day and he can be amazing, but he's noticed the winger has a tendency to go missing at times, saying: "He's not got a bad attitude, nothing like that, but he drifts in and out of games."

Next, the former Newcastle United man had Virgil van Dijk at number nine. The talismanic centre-back was instrumental for Liverpool again this year, but similarly to De Bruyne, Shearer was impressed with what he's seen from the Dutchman but believes the lack of talent around him will ultimately be what stops him from having an even better tournament.

"For large parts of this season, he's been back to his best. I think there will be three or four that are better than Holland."

Richards had Van Dijk at number six, just falling into the second half of the list. He praised the defender for his exploits at the back with Liverpool this year, but isn't convinced by the Netherlands' tactics heading into the tournament and thinks that will hold him back.

Both men had Florian Wirtz in the second half of their lists, with Shearer ranking him sixth, while Richards had him seventh. The Bayer Leverkusen man has had an incredible 12 months under Xabi Alonso.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Florian Wirtz had 37 goal contributions for Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023-24 season

The latter is a big fan, but wonders whether he'll have a similar impact at international level, saying: "Every time you watch him, he's just so intelligent the way that he gets on the ball. He always wants the ball, and he's not afraid when he loses it either. International football sometimes can be a little bit slow, and if the opposing team get back in a low block, it might be a little bit more difficult for him."

One of the most surprising choices was Richards having Phil Foden at nine, but the pundit ranked him that low as he believes the forward won't be playing in his natural role - and that will have an impact on his performance. "He's going to be playing on the left," Richards explained. "If he was going to be playing as a number 10, he'd probably be number two."

Euro 2024 Stars: 5th-1st

The duo agreed on the top two spots

Moving into the top half of their lists, Shearer had three England players in his top five. Explaining his decision, he said: "I've gone with three England players because I think England will do well."

Both men had Jamal Musiala in their top fives, with Richards going on record to state that he wished the youngster had chosen to play for England over Germany as he was eligible and represented the Three Lions at youth level.

"He can dribble past four players and play a pass."

The former City man also had Antoine Griezmann in his top five, ranking him fourth, and while Shearer had him in the second half of the list, he believes that the Frenchman could be an outsider to win the Golden Boot award. The former Blackburn Rovers man had Bukayo Saka ranked third, while Richards had him all the way down at eighth. Speaking on his reasoning, the former full-back explained that he felt the Arsenal star would be a marked man in the tournament.

Moving on to the top two, the pundits agreed on both of these spots. First, they had Jude Bellingham in at number two. Talking about his self-confidence, Shearer stressed that he thought that was what him a special player. The pundit said: "Arrogance, but in a good way. You can see him standing tall. He has that about him, doesn't he? I think that's a brilliant thing."

They were also in agreement for who would take the number one spot and that is Kylian Mbappe. Richards quickly stated that the Frenchman is 'without a doubt' the best player in the world right now, before saying: "As soon as he goes to Real Madrid, he's going to win absolutely everything."

Explaining why he had him at number one, Shearer pointed out that France are very likely to go deep in the tournament, and if they do, there's no doubt that it will be Mbappe who's getting them the goals.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 06/06/2024.