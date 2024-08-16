Highlights A host of players are looking to right the wrongs of the 2023-24 campaign.

Christopher Nkunku and Mason Mount were plagued with injuries but had promising pre-seasons.

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Martinelli are hoping to rediscover their 2022-23 form.

The Premier League is one of the highest levels of football in the world. The pressure is unrelenting, the transfer sums are huge, and the fanbases are some of the most expectant in Europe. While these factors can ultimately get to players, as can adapting to the ever-fluctuating idea that is the English game, there is the opportunity for redemption with every passing season.

From Manchester City's Jack Grealish to Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, here are 10 players looking to shine brightly and re-enter the fray after a perhaps underwhelming 2023-24 season.

Ivan Toney

Brentford

Ivan Toney is perhaps the most frustrating example of a player in search for a transfer. Amid his want-away nature and an eight-month gambling ban, he's consistently shown he has the makings of a striker for a top side. As the Athletic suggested, the 2023-24 term was quite puzzling. He returned from exile in scorching fashion, yet his four goals in his first five games back fizzled out to a goalless conclusion in the remaining 12 games.

Toney must enter this new season with Brentford with eyes totally fixed on the West London mission statement, and as he's seen before with excellent form, transfer rumours inevitably follow. His cameos at Euro 2024 were impressive and his no-look penalty against Switzerland reflected a player brimming with self-assertion. If he can continue that sort of mental strength in the face of some debatably self-inflicted tough times, Toney should be back in the goals for Thomas Frank's forgiving Bees this season.

Ivan Toney's all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 17 4 2

Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham Hotspur

Since his arrival from Juventus in 2023, Dejan Kulusevski is a player who has admittedly frustrated Spurs fans as much as he has dazzled them. With up and down form, speculation has recently extended over what position the 24-year-old Sweden international is best in for Ange Postecoglou's side. Just a matter of days before the time of writing, Postecoglou ruled out using Dejan Kulusevski as a central forward.

Although, while Richarlison was out through injury, Kulusevski did lead the line for much of pre-season - his Australian boss named the playmaker's ability to play in midfield as a key asset of his. This is reinforced by the upturn in form seen from central areas last season in James Maddison's injury absence. With the potential injections of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray into the midfield, and Dominic Solanke's signing pushing Heung-min Son back to the left side - it is still up in the air where Kulusevski could feature. Yet, through seniority, and some solid performances in pre-season, there's potential for Kulusevski to find opportunity as well as form early in the season.

Dejan Kulusevski's all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 36 8 3 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Jack Grealish

Manchester City

According to further reporting from the Athletic, it seems Jack Grealish has seriously applied himself since the end of last season. With the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign, Grealish saw yet another Premier League title - yet it must've been a mere footnote among his other more-involved honours, as he spent more time on the periphery than on the pitch.

Not only was he barely even considered for Guardiola's selection, he also missed the Euros in Germany. Clearly banking this as fuel for the upcoming term, it's been said that Pep is delighted with the former Aston Villa man's application since his return. Slight discomfort meant Grealish missed the Community Shield win over rivals Manchester United, and while he might not be back for the season opener against Chelsea, his hard work has clearly given Guardiola something to think about.

"From what I’ve seen so far, one week here and in pre-season on tour, I love it. (...) It’s a blow because he played all pre-season, had the rhythm, was aggressive. The third or fourth game was really, really good."

Jack Grealish's all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 20 3 1 Champions League 8 0 2 FA Cup 3 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Evan Ferguson

Brighton

While Evan Ferguson's first Premier League season saw an exciting 10 goals in 25 appearances, and suggested he could be the division’s next great centre-forward, the second's six goals in 36 appearances gave room for a slight pinch of doubt against those estimations. That said, it speaks to his already imposing forward play already, with strength, excellent ball control and adept finishing seemingly overshadowing the fact that he is still just 19-years-old.

A knee injury at the beginning of the season, paired with an unfortunate ankle problem at the end of it have hindered Ferguson's most recent development. While he may miss the first of Brighton's fixtures, he should have plenty of time to get adjusted under new boss Fabian Hurzeler - a figure who many are interested to see use the striker.

Evan Ferguson's all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 6 0 Europa League 7 0 0 FA Cup 2 0 1

Cheick Doucoure

Crystal Palace

The signing of defensive midfielder Cheick Doucoure from RC Lens felt like quite the coup for Crystal Palace, especially under Roy Hodgson. The tireless Doucoure became an excellent addition to a steadily more dynamic Eagles side in 2022, and won the club's Player of the Year that term.

However, disaster struck in 2023-24 when the industrious midfielder snapped his Achilles against Luton Town in November 2023. Yet now, Doucoure has steadily battled back, and Oliver Glasner has every right to be excited at the prospect of using him for the first time in 2024-25. Although Will Hughes proved to be a fine partner for Adam Wharton towards the end of last season, the potential of a Wharton-Doucoure central midfield pairing must be an unbelievable prospect for Eagles supporters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the point he got injured, Doucoure was averaging 1.95 interceptions, 3.32 tackles and 7.2 ball recoveries per 90 minutes for Palace. No other midfielder in Glasner’s squad came close to matching those numbers.

Cheick Doucoure's all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 11 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Julio Enciso

Brighton

Another Brighton player featuring, as well as the presumed new manager breeze that will be floating through the Amex makes you wonder just how strong the Seagulls could be this term. Wherever they end up, a fit and firing Julio Enciso will undoubtedly have some involvement.

On his day, the 20-year-old Paraguayan winger is one of the most exciting young talents in the division, yet he hardly got to add to his handful of barn-storming strikes and zinging runs in 2023-24 after tearing the meniscus in his left knee. He made just five starts, as well as seven substitute appearances last season, yet on a per-90 minutes basis, he made a big impact. No Brighton player completed more successful dribbles than his 3.23, and he also had 5.32 shots on goal per game, which is incredibly respectable.

Julio Enciso's all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 12 0 2 Europa League 2 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal

Contradicting the trends of the other goal-sources at Arsenal last term, where they all bettered their previous season's tallies, Gabriel Martinelli only scored six times in comparison to 2022-23's 15 goals. In fact, he actually featured on the bench more often than not, especially after March, and will be looking at making a better impact this season.

From metrics seen via the Athletic, it shows that Martinelli, called talent of the century by Jurgen Klopp, has suffered an underwhelming bout of form even though he has put up similar numbers in terms of xG, shots taken, xG per shot, and touches in the opponent's box. Furthermore, in one of these cases, last season saw a high for touches per 90 in the opposition box, with 9.3. At this point, it could just be an anomalous loss of composure and confidence, and something that can be overcome. It's important to remember that Martinelli is just 23, and will be raring to put a bleak personal season firmly behind him as Arsenal try and take Man City off their Premier League perch.

Gabriel Martinelli's all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 35 6 4 Champions League 6 2 1 FA Cup 1 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Harvey Barnes

Newcastle United

Harvey Barnes looks to be making up for lost time after a frustrating first season at St James’ Park following his £38m transfer from Leicester. Ultimately, while settling in with a young family had its difficulties as the Guardian reported, the bulk of Barnes' issues came with Newcastle’s 8-0 win at Sheffield United last September. That drubbing was barely 11 minutes old when he somehow damaged a ligament beneath a toe and finding himself sidelined until February.

Up to that point, his arrival had been hotly anticipated and started well, with a goal and assist on his debut against Aston Villa in another heavy victory. This season looks to be a more positive one for Barnes, as he seems better settled and prepared for the onslaught of fixtures as Newcastle look to get back into Europe. Speaking to the Guardian, the 26-year-old said:

“The main focus is to get back playing for Newcastle. After a good pre-season I feel I’m up to speed. I’m ready.”

Harvey Barnes' all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 21 5 3 Champions League 1 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea

In a highly frustrating debut season at Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku only made two Premier League starts, coupled with nine substitute appearances - leaving his impact dwarfed underneath his £52 million fee. However, the 26-year-old Frenchman showed a lot of promise whenever he was available.

In limited showings for the Blues, the signing from RB Leipzig scored three goals at a rate of one every 146 minutes. Cole Palmer was the only Chelsea player to find the back of the net at a faster rate. New boss Enzo Maresca will be hoping the knee, hip and hamstring injuries that plagued him last season do not trouble him again - and will be spurred on by positive glimpses from pre-season, where Nkunku scored against Wrexham, Club America, and Celtic.

Christopher Nkunku's all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 11 3 0 EFL Cup 2 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0

Mason Mount

Manchester United

Mason Mount's first season at Old Trafford was disappointing given his boyish charm and brilliant ability at Chelsea. He made just five Premier League starts, before a long-term calf injury kept the attacking midfielder out between November and March, with some other knocks and strain also disrupting his progress.

Tactically, the 25-year-old was also a victim of circumstances. On the opening weekend Erik ten Hag deployed him as a twin number eight with Bruno Fernandes, yet Casemiro’s struggles in the deeper role quickly forced a switch to 4-2-3-1, which then limited his chances of gametime.

If Mount can recapture the form that helped him score 11 goals and register 10 assists for Chelsea in 2021-22, he could be a useful tool of creation for Manchester United this season. Coming off the back of a pre-season that saw an assist against Rangers, as well as positive 45-minute stretches in defeats to Rosenborg and Liverpool, respectively.

Mason Mount's all-competition statistics in 2023-24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 14 1 0 Champions League 2 0 0 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 1