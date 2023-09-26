Highlights Swap transfers can be a rare but fascinating way for both buying and selling teams to benefit, although they don't always work out for the best.

Potential deals in the near future could see Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire resolve their uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Other potential swap deals discussed involve Man City, Barcelona, Arsenal and, of course, Chelsea.

With the transfer window closed for nearly a month now, and domestic football well and truly in full flow, enough time has passed to get a rough idea of how the season may pan out for most clubs. Chelsea, for instance, look set to be on course for another difficult campaign. Manchester City, on the other hand, look destined to maintain their spell of dominance in England and Europe.

Of course, what can help or hinder teams over the coming months is just how good their business was in the summer window. A few good signings can be enough to take a club to a whole new level, while a big transfer gone wrong can undo lots of hard work. Sometimes, deals can occur where both the buying and the selling team end up better off. And swap transfers are a rare way to fast-track this process. Of course, they don't happen very often, but when they do it's always fascinating to see who gets the better deal. In the case of Alexis Sánchez joining Man United and Arsenal getting Henrikh Mkhitaryan, it's safe to say both teams were left disappointed... With all this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to look at what deals could potentially happen in the near future.

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) for Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

The big story in Premier League football right now is regarding the uncertain future of Sancho at Manchester United. After publically falling out with Erik ten Hag, the winger has been banished from the first-team setup at Old Trafford. You can't help but get the sense that it would be best for both player and club if they were to part ways as soon as possible.

Despite his struggles in England, Sancho is obviously a supremely talented footballer and he could kick-start his career with a move to Brighton. When you look at how well somebody like Solly March has played under Roberto De Zerbi, surely the former Borussia Dortmund star could shine at the Amex too. Of course, if Man Utd lost a winger, they'd want one in return to help provide depth on the flanks – especially with Marcus Rashford sometimes having to play down the middle – and so Mitoma could be a fine signing. The Japan international has been sensational of late, with three goals and three assists in three league games already this term.

Eddie Nketiah plus £40 (Arsenal) for Ivan Toney (Brentford)

After a disappointing display in the 2-2 home draw against Spurs on the weekend, questions are being asked of Eddie Nketiah. In his Sky Sports column, for instance, Paul Merson wrote: "I've always said it from day one - Eddie Nketiah is not going to win you the Premier League." The former Arsenal man then touted Toney as an ideal replacement. It's well known that the Gunners have an interest in the Brentford striker, and perhaps a swap deal with Nketiah could work for all parties.

What's more manager Thomas Frank has gone on the record, accepting the likelihood that Toney will leave if the price is right. Of course, the Bees would expect a healthy chunk of change in return for their star player. But if Arsenal added Nketiah into the mix, Brentford would receive an immediate replacement for their outgoing player, plus some money to reinvest into the squad elsewhere.

Kalvin Phillips plus £20m (Man City) for Lucas Paquetá (West Ham)

It's no secret that Man City were hoping to sign Paquetá in the summer market but the deal collapsed amid an FA betting investigation into the midfielder. So long as those allegations don't develop into anything more serious, Pep Guardiola may yet come back in for the Brazilian somewhere down the line.

If West Ham were to lose one of their options in the middle of the park, they'd want someone else to help fill the void and who better than Phillips? West Ham actually made a bid for the player when he was at Leeds United, so David Moyes is obviously a fan. With the Englishman barely playing in Manchester, he'd potentially be open to a move too. After all, he must be nervous about losing his place in the national team as Three Lions teammate James Ward-Prowse continues to flourish in claret and blue.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting plus £50m (Bayern Munich) for João Palhinha (Fulham)

Another summer deal that didn't quite get over the line, Fulham's Palhinha went as far as undergoing a medical with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich before the touted £47m transfer collapsed at the last moment. Since then, he's even gone on to sign a new contract with his current side, but you'd expect some gentleman's agreement would have been made (if there isn't an official release clause) allowing him to leave should a fair offer come in.

Well, it would take a hefty bid from the Bundesliga champions, but perhaps if they threw in Choupo-Moting as well, then the Cottagers would be satisfied with the proposition. They are in need of a goalscorer too, having lost Aleksandar Mitrović in the summer to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal. What's more, the Bayern attacker has Premier League experience having spent time in England with Stoke City.

Mykhailo Mudryk on loan plus £50m (Chelsea) for Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Chelsea are having issues all over the pitch and behind the scenes too as things continue to go from bad to worse at Stamford Bridge. Despite all their spending, they still appear to look short up top when it comes to proven goalscorers. Young striker Nicolas Jackson has led the line so far this term, but with one goal and five yellow cards in six league games so far, he's not exactly flourishing.

Despite his ban due to breaching FA betting rules, Toney is clearly a wanted man and when he returns to football in January, he could do so at a different club. If the Blues launch a big bid, they might well be able to land the Englishman this winter. Interestingly enough, Brentford wanted Mudryk the summer before his big move to the Blues and perhaps they'd be willing to let Toney leave if it meant receiving the 22-year-old winger on loan with £50m cash in hand. He could then develop away from the pressure of Chelsea, meaning this deal would suit all involved.

Premier League stats Games Goals Assists Ivan Toney 68 32 9 Mykhailo Mudryk 20 0 2 Nicolas Jackson 6 1 0

Harry Maguire plus £20m (Man United) for Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

There's every chance Man Utd will be desperate to land a new winger this winter amid the doubt over Sancho, as well as the issues with Antony in the wake of the domestic violence allegations he faces. They certainly look short of options on the left flank and Bowen's continued excellence at West Ham makes him an exciting option to arrive in Manchester.

The Englishman did score the winner in the Europa Conference League final last term and has four goals and an assist in six matches so far. On the other side of the swap, Maguire's career with the Red Devils appears to be all but over and he was actually linked with the Hammers in the last transfer window. Perhaps the centre-back could be used as a makeweight to get this deal over the line.

João Cancelo plus £35 (Man City) for Raphinha (Barcelona)

Cancelo has joined Barcelona on loan and appears to be enjoying life so far in Spain, having netted the winner in a stunning 3-2 comeback on the weekend against Celta Vigo. With that being the case, there's every chance both player and club will want to extend the relationship beyond the initial one-year loan.

However, Barca's financial issues are well-known and they can't simply drop a big transfer fee to land the Portuguese defender permanently. Taking advantage of this, Man City could use Cancelo to help land long-time target Raphinha. There was even talk that Guardiola wanted the former Leeds United man this summer and with Riyad Mahrez leaving, the Brazilian could be a like-for-like replacement – especially as Jérémy Doku is a more natural fit on the other flank.

Giovani Lo Celso plus £60m (Spurs) for Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

Life without key striker Harry Kane has been surprisingly smooth so far at Spurs, but sooner or later they may come to miss his regular goalscoring feats. New captain Son Heung-min has stepped up admirably so far, but at 31 years of age, they can't rely on the South Korean forever. Richarlison doesn't look to be a reliable alternative, so Daniel Levy may have to eventually dip into the market.

In Ferguson, Brighton arguably have the most exciting young striker in the Premier League beyond Erling Haaland. If Tottenham want him, though, he'll likely cost a small fortune but they do at least have plenty of cash in the bank after the £100m sale of Kane. Throw Lo Celso into the mix and they could have a deal. The Argentine has struggled in north London, but exciting spells at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Betis, and Villarreal, suggest he could flourish under De Zerbi.

Thiago Alcântara plus £60m (Liverpool) for Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

Although the Reds rejected a Saudi move for Mohamed Salah late on in the summer window just gone, Al Ittihad may well come back in with an astronomical offer in the near future. If they make a bid which is simply too good to refuse, Liverpool will be on the lookout for a new right winger. Amid talk of a possible deadline-day exit, Bayern's Sané was touted in the media as a possible replacement for the Egyptian and remains a strong candidate for the potential role in Jurgen Klopp's side.

The German giants are on the lookout for a new midfielder – as evidenced by their interest in Palhinha – but perhaps they could turn their attention to a familiar face instead. Indeed, Thiago spent seven brilliant seasons in Munich, winning numerous titles (including the Champions League) and could return to the club in part of a swap plus cash deal. The Spaniard has struggled with his fitness of late, so Liverpool might be willing to let him go if it helped secure an immediate Salah alternative in the form of Sané.

Premier League stats Games Goals Assists Leroy Sané 90 25 28 Mohamed Salah 237 142 63

Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher plus £20m (Chelsea) for Rafael Leão (AC Milan)

When it comes to Todd Boehly, anything is possible in the transfer market. After all, his side have spent more than £1bn on transfer and loan fees since he took charge in May 2022. As mentioned before, the Blues need goals, so it would be no shock if they went in for long-term target Leão – who directly contributed to 25 goals (15 scored and 10 assisted) in Serie A last term.

AC Milan may be open to a swap deal too. After all, they've enjoyed their business with the Premier League side in recent times, with the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all swapping Stamford Bridge for the San Siro. The Italian giants may be hoping to sign a young striker too with Olivier Giroud not getting any younger at 36. Injury has sidelined Broja for some time but he's closing in on a return and the 22-year-old striker could be viewed as another Chelsea academy star to instead fulfil his true potential in Milan. While Gallagher also appears to be someone the club would happily chop to accommodate a shiny new arrival.