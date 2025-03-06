The 2025 season is sure to be a special one for MLS . Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the launch of North America's elite soccer competition, it will feature 30 teams for the first time, including San Diego FC , who will be making their debut as an expansion franchise.

It's a unique league, and one that the historic clubs are determined to make their mark on once again. And what better way to do so than by winning the league title? Certainly none. But to do that, you have to win. And in the world of soccer, to win, you first have to score goals.

After all, that's the most basic rule in a sport that has more and more goals every year. It's an exercise in which certain franchises excel, and in this article, GIVEMESPORT has ranked them according to the number of goals they have scored since their MLS debut.

10 Teams With the Most Goals For in MLS History Rank Team Goals Games Played 1. LA Galaxy 1485 922 2. New York Red Bulls 1372 923 3. Columbus Crew SC 1366 923 4. D.C. United 1361 923 5. FC Dallas 1352 922 6. Sporting Kansas City 1313 922 7. New England Revolution 1306 924 8. Chicago Fire FC 1221 860 9. Colorado Rapids 1209 918 10. San Jose Earthquakes 1177 861

Only goals scored during the regular season are included in this article.

10 San Jose Earthquakes

1771 MLS Goals

Games played: 861

861 Goal record for a single season: 72 (2012)

72 (2012) Goals per game: 1.36

San Jose Earthquakes fans, two choices are offered to you: perceive the tenth place occupied by your team as somewhat disappointing, or tell yourself that they are not likely to lose it to their nearest pursuer for several seasons. That is, if all goes well.

Despite the fact that the San Jose franchise endured one of the most difficult years in 2024, which saw them finish bottom of the league and score just 41 goals, 274 still separate them from Real Salt Lake at the time of writing. The 167 goals scored by Chris Wondolowski, the top scorer in MLS history, have undoubtedly helped to widen the gap.

9 Colorado Rapids

1209 MLS Goals

Games played: 918

918 Goal record for a single season: 62 (2014)

62 (2014) Goals per game: 1.31

Never since 1998 have the Colorado Rapids ended an MLS regular season with more than 60 goals on the board. The teammates of Rafael Navarro, scorer of 15 goals in 34 appearances, finally managed to break that symbolic barrier, scoring 61 goals in all during the 2024 campaign.

This is certainly a satisfactory record for a team who, in their last two campaigns, had spent more time getting the ball back into their own net (111 goals conceded) than they had on their opponents' (72 goals scored). It is now up to them to keep up the momentum in 2025 and, why not, take advantage of the opportunity to return to the top of an increasingly crowded table.

8 Chicago Fire FC

1221 MLS Goals

Games played: 860

860 Goal record for a single season: 67 (2000)

67 (2000) Goals per game: 1.41

Of the 10 teams featured in this ranking, it is the Fire who have played the fewest MLS matches. So the fact that they are in eighth place is all the more gratifying.

It should be said that since 1998 and its debut in the top flight, Chicago has seen some formidable strikers pass through its ranks, from Ante Razov to Nemanja Nikolic and Chris Rolfe. And although the Illinois club have averaged a meager 37 goals per season since 2020, their seven seasons with more than 50 goals have made them one of the most prolific teams in the league's history.

7 New England Revolution

1306 MLS Goals

Games played: 924

924 Goal record for a single season: 65 (2021)

65 (2021) Goals per game: 1.41

If the Fire are the team with the fewest total MLS games in this ranking, then the Revolution are the exact opposite. After all, the New England franchise is not only the one that has played the most of the 10 featured here, it also has the most in the history of the elite — 924, to be precise.

However, the Revs had never had a more catastrophic season than the one they experienced in 2024. In addition to finishing as the league's second-worst defense (74 goals conceded), Caleb Porter's men were also the worst attackers (37 goals scored). In other words, the fifth worst attacking record in the club's history.

6 Sporting Kansas City

1313 MLS Goals

Games played: 922

922 Goal record for a single season: 65 (2018)

65 (2018) Goals per game: 1.42

Sporting Kansas City (or Kansas City Wizards, for those of us who are a little older) are undoubtedly a landmark in the MLS. Yet their case remains somewhat unusual.

Despite winning two league titles and making no fewer than seven appearances on the podium in the overall standings, including one Supporters' Shield triumph, the Missouri club have never scored more goals in any of their 29 seasons in the top flight. Neither in 1996 (61 goals) nor in 2018 (65 goals), their two most prolific seasons to date. So perhaps his 2025 campaign will be the opportunity to add another line to his prestigious list of honors. Who knows?

5 FC Dallas

1352 MLS Goals