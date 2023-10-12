Highlights Travis Kelce, a Super Bowl champion and perennial Pro Bowler, has become one of the most intriguing NFL players to non-sports fans since his connection with pop star Taylor Swift was revealed.

While Kelce lives his life in the limelight now, there are still a lot of things about the all-time tight end that most fans, both old and new, might not know.

In addition to his football success, Kelce is known for his unique style, charismatic touchdown celebrations, and even starred in his own reality dating show.

Travis Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowler, has established himself as one of the NFL's greatest tight ends of all-time. Recently, he garnered even more attention due to rumors of his romantic involvement with pop music icon Taylor Swift.

The surprising and unexpected connection has united an unlikely group of friends, NFL fans, and Swifties. The tandem has ignited a curiosity from Swift fans and football novices alike, prompting them to delve into Kelce's fascinating life beyond his on-field accomplishments. Here are ten lesser-known facts about Kelce:

10 Super Bowl Sibling Rivalry

Super Bowl LVII showcased a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, marking an unprecedented NFL moment. This unique matchup brought together two brothers on opposing sides of the field. Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Chiefs, squared off against his brother Jason Kelce, who played center for the Eagles.

The face-off marked the first time two brothers played in the NFL's championship game. Travis emerged victorious as the Chiefs won 38-35, securing his second Super Bowl win.

9 The Number 87

Although Kelce faced off against his older brother in the Super Bowl LVII, they share a harmonious relationship off the football field. Travis Kelce proudly sports jersey number 87 as a tribute to his brother Jason, who was born in 1987. This symbolic choice represents the Kelce family's NFL legacy, with both brothers making their mark in the league.

However, his brother Jason can't wear number 89 as a tribute to his younger brother's birth year due to NFL rules restricting certain positions to specific jersey numbers—though those rules seem to be going the way of the dinosaurs lately, so who knows what the future holds for Jason's jersey number.

8 Reaching New Heights

Although both brothers have secured Super Bowl victories with their respective teams and enjoy near-legendary status in their cities, they are not just football powerhouses, but also pop culture sensations. Travis is renowned for his unique style, outspoken personality, and dominance in real and fantasy football.

In contrast, Jason has become a symbolic figure for bearded dads nationwide, characterized as a classic down-to-earth, beer-loving family man with a natural gift for humor. Beyond their competitive spirit on the field, Travis and Jason collaborate as hosts of the "New Heights" podcast.

Through this podcast, they explore the latest football developments and also delve into what's going on in their lives outside of football as well. The podcast's name, "New Heights," is a nod to their hometown, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where their remarkable journey commenced.

7 Dreams Of Going To The Show

During Kelce's college football career at the University of Cincinnati, he faced adversity when suspended for the entire 2010 season due to a failed drug test. During this trying time, he shared a room with his brother and had to support his college expenses by working in construction alongside a teammate's father.

He also briefly considered pursuing a professional baseball career, but his family intervened. His father encouraged him not to evade the challenges in his life at that moment, while his brother successfully persuaded the University of Cincinnati to grant him a second chance. Eventually, his coach allowed him to return to the team, and the rest is history. His performance when throwing out the first pitch at an MLB game proved his family right.

6 Signature TD Celebrations

One of the things that fans love about Kelce are his inventive and charismatic touchdown celebrations, a distinctive hallmark of his playing style. During Superbowl LVII, after the Eagles scored on a Jalen Hurts QB sneak, the Chiefs responded when Patrick Mahomes threw a precise pass to Kelce.

This marked the 14th postseason touchdown connection between Mahomes and Kelce, and for this particular occasion, Kelce had a unique celebration in store. As soon as he scored, Kelce delighted fans by breaking into the "Stanky Leg" dance, adding to his collection of creative and charismatic touchdown celebrations.

5 Reality TV Stint

In 2016, Travis starred in his own reality dating show titled "Catching Kelce," which aired for a single season on the E! Network. The show followed a format similar to "The Bachelor," with multiple women vying for Travis's affection. And no, this is not a joke.

"Catching Kelce" premiered on E! in October 2016, when he had not yet attained the fame he has today. Back then, he was just another football player who took a chance on an E! dating show, albeit an interesting one. E! brought in 50 women, one from each state, to line the Coliseum's gridiron with pom-poms in hand, all vying for a chance to become Kelce's potential girlfriend.

After brief 60-second interactions with each contestant, Kelce made an exceedingly ruthless cut, reducing the pool to just 20. The show had so many contestants that Kelce would refer to them by their home states instead of their names, forcing harsh yet hilarious eliminations on the show. Eventually, the winner, Maya Benberry, briefly dated Kelce after the show concluded.

4 "Jabroni" Mayor

During the trophy presentation that followed the Cincinnati Bengals' AFC championship loss at Arrowhead Stadium following the 2022 season, Kelce directed a message toward Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. Kelce's words were clear: "Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"

This playful banter between Kelce and Mayor Pureval began before the AFC Championship game in January 2023 when Pureval humorously dubbed the Chiefs' stadium "Burrowhead." However, after the Chiefs emerged victorious against the Bengals, Kelce responded with a memorable retort, exclaiming, "Burrowhead my ass, it's Mahomes' house!"

He continued the good-natured teasing by affectionately labeling Mayor Pureval a "jabroni," in a nod to the famous phrase made popular by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the WWE.

3 Saturday Night Live Host

Kelce was honored to host "Saturday Night Live" on March 4, 2023, joining a select group of professional athletes who have hosted the iconic sketch comedy show. His performance received praise, with comparisons to retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, who is widely regarded as one of the funniest guys in sports.

In one of the more clever sketches, he played a flamboyant character dressed in pink, enjoying lunch at an American Girl Café alongside his dolls, Clare and Isabelle. Understandably taken aback, the servers inquire about his background, checking for any potential affiliations with security watch lists or questionable records.

Finding none, they reluctantly refrain from asking him to leave. In his role, Kelce enthusiastically shares excessive information about his dolls, humorously exchanges sassy remarks with a young girl from a neighboring table, and engages in playful banter with another family's male companion.

All the while, the vigilant waitstaff discreetly ensures there's no inappropriate behavior. The skit concludes with a genuinely entertaining twist (reminiscent of a game-changing play on the football field), a rare occurrence on the show in recent years.

2 Records Galore

Kelce boasts an impressive array of NFL records, including seven consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, a record for tight ends. In 2020, he set the single-season record for most receiving yards by a tight end, accumulating 1,416 yards.

Additionally, Kelce reached 10,000 career receiving yards faster than any other tight end and holds the record for most receptions by a tight end in their first 10 seasons, with 814. In the postseason, he has caught 16 touchdown passes, a record for the tight end position, and second only to Jerry Rice's 22 career postseason touchdown grabs.

1 It's Just Kels, Guys

Even within the Kelce family there isn't a consensus on the pronunciation of their last name. The majority, including NFL broadcasters, go with "Kell-see." So, it came as a surprise when Travis disclosed during a podcast interview that the correct pronunciation is actually "Kell-ss."

Even his teammates were taken aback; Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes mentioned that Kelce had never corrected them before. Kelce later clarified that the "Kell-ss" pronunciation had been a long-standing tradition on his father's side of the family.

However, Travis' father eventually decided not to correct those who pronounced it "Kell-see," opting for the more common pronunciation. Once Travis and his brother Jason became NFL stars, the "Kell-see" pronunciation became firmly established.

Season Kelce Receptions Kelce Yards Kelce TDs 2013 0 0 0 2014 67 862 5 2015 72 875 5 2016 85 1,125 4 2017 83 1,038 8 2018 103 1,336 10 2019 97 1,229 5 2020 105 1,416 11 2021 92 1,125 9 2022 110 1,338 12

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

