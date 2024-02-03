EURO 2024 is fast approaching as Germany prepares to host the showpiece competition which features nations all around Europe. The opening fixture takes place on the 14th of June 2024 between the hosts and Scotland, kick-starting a month of drama-filled action. 24 nations make up six groups and there will be a plethora of talent on stage in every match, and GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look at 10 U21 players to watch out for at EURO 2024.

It's important to note that we'll only be selecting players who have yet to really break through on the global stage, so the likes of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala and Gavi, amongst others, won't be included in our list. Without further ado, here are our picks.

Top 10 U21 players at EURO 2024 Player Age Position Nation Club Transfermarkt value Nico Williams 21 Left-winger Spain Athletic Bilbao €50m (£42.7m) Antonio Silva 20 Centre-back Portugal Benfica €45m (£38.4m) Johan Bakayoko 20 Right winger Belgium PSV €40m (£34.2m) Giorgio Scalvini 20 Centre-back Italy Atalanta €40m (£34.2m) Benjamin Sekso 20 Centre-forward Slovenia RB Leipzig €30m (£25.6m) Hugo Larsson 19 Central midfield Sweden Eintracht Frankfurt €28m (£23.9m) Lazar Samardzic 21 Central midfield Serbia Udinese €20m (£17.1m) Milos Kerkez 20 Left-back Hungary Bournemouth €20m (£17.1m) Kristjan Asllani 21 Defensive midfield Albania Inter €14m (£11.9m) Kenan Yildiz 18 Second striker Turkey Juventus €10m (£8.5m) Data sourced from Transfermarkt

Nico Williams

Spain and Athletic Bilbao

Nico Williams is a fleet-footed and skilful wide player who has garnered interest from leading clubs across Europe in the past. Barcelona, Liverpool and Aston Villa had previously been linked with the 21-year-old until he penned a new deal in December 2023 with Athletic Bilbao running through to 2027. The Spaniard has enjoyed a sparkling 2023/24 campaign with the La Liga side, scoring four goals whilst providing 10 assists in 21 outings, and appears ready to showcase his talent on the world stage this summer.

Williams debuted for La Roja in September 2022 and has received 11 caps, netting twice in victories against Jordan and Georgia. He has also laid on four assists, evincing his play-making abilities from out wide and ranking among the top 5% of players in his position for successful take-ons. The live-wire could be one of the most exciting players to watch at the tournament and a real outlet for Luis de la Fuente's side.

Similar players to Nico Williams # Player Nation Club 1 Takefuso Kubo Japan Real Sociedad 2 Chris Fuhrich Germany Stuttgart 3 Rafael Leao Portugal Milan 4 Gabriel Martinelli Brazil Arsenal 5 Jack Grealish England Manchester City Sourced from FBREF

Antonio Silva

Portugal and Benfica

Antonio Silva made his international debut against Nigeria in a 4-0 victory a week before the 2022 World Cup and he clearly impressed as he was included in the final 26-man squad. The towering centre-back certainly made an impression in Qatar and the tournament undoubtedly raised his profile but he will still be somewhat of an unknown quantity to many. That notion may not last long, however, as EURO 2024 could serve as a springboard to global notoriety.

Related Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd scouting Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva Manchester United are "scouting" the services of centre-backs Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva at Old Trafford ahead of 2024.

Should the 20-year-old carry his Benfica form to the national team, he'll become a colossus for Roberto Martinez's side. According to FBREF, Silva ranks in the top 1% for pass completion per 90, evincing his comfort on the ball, while he also ranks in the top 8% for tackles.

Similar players to Antonio Silva # Player Nation Club 1 Pascal Struijk Netherlands Leeds United 2 Nick Viergever Netherlands Utrecht 3 Leo Pereira Brazil Flamengo 4 Kiko Olivas Spain Cartagena 5 Hauke Wahl Germany St Pauli Sourced from FBREF

Johan Bakayoko

Belgium and PSV

Johan Bakayoko has enjoyed a productive 2023/24 campaign for PSV, who reside at the summit of the Eredivisie, 10 points clear of second-placed Feyenoord. The 20-year-old wide player has netted six times whilst laying on 13 assists for the Dutch outfit and has received nine caps for Belgium throughout his fledgling career. Liverpool have been linked with Bakayoko in the past and should he shine at EURO 2024, he could prompt the Reds to bid for his services in the summer.

Related Man Utd could be 'tempted' to sign Johan Bakayoko to replace Mason Greenwood As Erik ten Hag looks to iron out his side's goalscoring woes, he may look to sign the PSV Eindhoven starlet in January.

With Mohamed Salah's rumoured departure to Saudi Arabia likely to reignite once more, perhaps the left-footed winger is an ideal candidate to replace the Egyptian should a move away come to fruition. Talent scout Jacek Kulig has described Bakayoko as a "physical phenomenon with great agility, flair, body balance, changes of pace, and coordination."

Similar players # Player Nation Club 1 Vaclav Cerny Czech Republic Wolfsburg 2 Crysensio Summerville Netherlands Leeds United 3 Philip Zinckernagle Denmark Club Brugge 4 David Neres Brazil Benfica 5 Stephy Mavididi England Leicester City Sourced from FBREF

Giorgio Scalvini

Italy and Atalanta

Giorgio Scalvini, who has been capped seven times by Italy, has been linked with a move to the Premier League. Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United all admire the 6ft 4 defender but Atalanta are reluctant to lose their prized asset and will postpone negotiations until the summer of 2024. The 20-year-old has been a fixture for La Dea throughout the 2023/24 season, starting 17 of their 20 league games as they sit fifth in Serie A, one point adrift of fourth-placed Fiorentina.

Related Euro 2024 stadiums: Where all fixtures will be played A detailed guide on all of the host cities at Euro 2024, the venues, locations and travel information.

The aforementioned talent scout Kulig produced a report on Scalvini in March 2021 when he was 17-years-old and described him as a "modern defender, who combines strength with good technique and passing." The scout also added that he is "known for his composure, positional sense, confidence in possession, understanding of the game, and an above-average technical capacity."

Perhaps a breakthrough tournament awaits the young defender, as Luciano Spalletti's team look to retain the EUROs and become only the second nation to ever do so after Spain in 2012.

Similar players to Giorgio Scalvini # Player Nation Club 1 Levi Colwill England Chelsea 2 Piero Hincapie Ecuador Bayer Leverkusen 3 Lucas Martinez Quarta Argentina Fiorentina 4 Yunis Abdelhamid Morocco Stade Reims 5 Mohamed Simakan France RB Leipzig Sourced from FBREF

Benjamin Sesko

Slovenia and RB Leipzig

After a stellar season with RB Salzburg, Benjamin Sesko completed a pre-arranged €24m (£20.5m) switch to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023. Prior to the transfer, Manchester United tracked the Slovenian for some time and even had a meeting with his agent but they felt he was not ready to make an immediate impact in the Premier League and so, the German club snapped up the opportunity to sign the highly-rated centre-forward. Sesko has netted seven goals in eight starts during the 2023/24 campaign and he is already being linked with a move to England's top-flight.

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the left-footed forward and have made him a primary target for the summer transfer window, though, they may face stiff competition if he excels at EURO 2024. Sesko ranks in the top 11% for non-penalty goals per 90 across the top five leagues, Champions League and Europa League and in the top 17% for successful take-ons - the kind of all-round striker that will have some of European football's top clubs after him.

Benjamin Sesko Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Slovenia 25 10 5 FC Liefering 44 22 6 RB Salzburg 79 29 11 RB Leipzig 24 7 0 Stats per Transfermarkt

Hugo Larsson

Sweden and Eintracht Frankfurt

Hugo Larsson won the Swedish League's Player of the Year Award in 2022 aged 17 and helped Malmo win the title the season after, before completing a move to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee worth €7.5m (£6.4m). The 19-year-old has flourished in Germany and ranks among the top 13% for interceptions and top 20% for blocks when compared to his positional peers across the big five leagues, Champions League and Europa League.

Larsson has accumulated four senior caps for the Swedish national team and is attracting interest from clubs who have travelled to scout the imposing midfielder. He successfully trialled at Chelsea in 2022 but rejected an offer from the west Londoners, citing that it was too early to depart Malmo. "It is clear that it was a great experience to go and try out with Chelsea. I trained with the team and also got to go to a tournament in Belgium. I also scored a goal there. It was a little too early. For me, it was better to continue my development at home in Malmö. I want to make a breakthrough in MFF first before I go abroad."

Similar players to Hugo Larsson # Player Nation Club 1 Hugo Magnetti France Brest 2 Xavier Chavalerin France Troyes 3 Martin Zubimendi Spain Real Sociedad 4 Samuele Ricci Italy Torino 5 Nicolo Rovella Italy Lazio Sourced from FBREF

Lazar Samardzic

Serbia and Udinese

Lazar Samardzic, a five-cap Serbia international, is a creative midfielder who is of a similar profile to Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt and Aston Villa's John McGinn, according to FBREF. The 21-year-old is being linked with a move to Serie A giants Milan as well as Juventus and reigning champions Napoli. The race for his signature could intensify at EURO 2024 should he shine for his national team, whom he debuted for in March 2023 after representing Germany at youth level.

The stats are pretty impressive when taking a look at his profile on FBREF. Samardzic ranks inside the top 4% of players for shot-creating actions per 90 and in the top 6% for successful take-ons - the kind of versatile attacker who is constantly looking to make a difference in the final third rather than trying to play it safe. Kulig has praised the Serbian in the past, noting that he has a "high football IQ" and is a "direct & indirect set-piece specialist." A quick look at his footage and you can tell he has a wand of a left foot, as evinced in the video below.

Lazar Samardzic's Youth Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Hertha BSC Under-17s 40 40 14 Hertha BSC Under-19s 17 15 9 Stats per Transfermarkt

Milos Kerkez

Hungary and Bournemouth

Aged 20, Milos Kerkez has already made 13 senior appearances for the Hungary national team and is their second most valuable player only behind Dominik Szoboszlai, according to Transfermarkt. The left-back completed a £15.5m move from AZ Alkmaar to Bournemouth in the summer of 2023 and has made 15 league appearances for the Cherries, who sit 12th under the stewardship of Andoni Iraola.

The Scouting App published a glowing report on the defender in May 2023, with a segment of it reading: "He is an incommensurable aid in the attacking phase, constantly overlapping tirelessly even in late stages of the match, providing 2vs1 situations. Receiving in advanced positions, he is brave and shows great personality." Kerkez promises to be an exciting watch at EURO 2024 as his nation looks to qualify out of Group A, consisting of Germany, Scotland and Switzerland. It is anticipated that he will operate as a left midfielder for Hungary as he has done throughout his fledgling international career.

Similar players to Milos Kerkez # Player Nation Club 1 Tyrick Mitchell England Crystal Palace 2 Serge Aurier Ivory Coast Nottingham Forest 3 Luke Thomas England Leicester City 4 Gedeon Kalulu DR Congo Lorient 5 Robert Gumny Poland Augsburg Sourced from FBREF

Kristjan Asllani

Inter and Albania

Kristjan Asllani plies his trade at Serie A giants Inter after completing a switch from Empoli during the summer of 2022. The 21-year-old has amassed 48 appearances for Nerazzurri and is described as a deep-lying orchestrator by Kulig. Asllani is one of Albania's most valuable players and has been capped 16 times, scoring twice in victories against Armenia and the Faroe Islands.

The 2002-born midfielder ranks in the top 6% for passes attempted and in the top 14% for pass completion rate, so quite clearly he's a very accomplished tempo-setter, similar to Arsenal and Italy's Jorginho. Though, as well as his abilities on the ball, Asllani also impresses defensively, ranking among the top 20% for interceptions. Albania are in an extremely tough group at EURO 2024 with Spain, Croatia and reigning champions Italy to contest with, but if they are to have any success, Asllani will likely be imperative to it.

Similar players to Kristjan Asslani # Player Nation Club 1 Maxime Lopez France Fiorentina 2 Billy Gilmour Scotland Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Leandro Paredes Argentina Roma 4 Harry Winks England Leicester City 5 Angel Gomes England Lille Sourced from FBREF

Kenan Yildiz

Turkey and Juventus

Kenan Yildiz made history in December 2023 as he became the youngest player to score in Juventus' history, netting the opener against Frosinone at age 18. The forward has already made three appearances for the Turkish senior team and scored in a 3-2 victory against Germany. Yildiz is comfortable on either foot and Kulig notes that he is "creative in his off-the-ball movements, and likes to find the best space to receive the ball with good timings, linking up the team’s midfield and attack."

Premier League title-hopefuls Arsenal have been linked with the 2005-born attacker previously, with a €40m (£34.2m) price tag mooted, though, having penned a deal with the Turin club in August 2023 running through until 2027, it appears his future lies in Serie A for the time being.

Likened to Alessandro Del Piero, Yildiz is highly thought of in his home country and Soykan Basar, Turkey's technical director of the U19s, has even claimed that "Kenan is more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo - his technique with the ball at his feet is superior to that of the Portuguese."