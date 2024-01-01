Highlights Alex Perez has the potential to make a comeback and earn a UFC title shot in 2024.

Ian Garry needs to keep his emotions intact and avoid rushing his career to avoid burnout.

Mackenzie Dern must improve her wrestling skills and strategically choose opponents to capitalize on her popularity and make a run for the flyweight title in 2024.

The chance of achieving UFC greatness is like trying to grab at water; it can be so slippery that an opportunity missed or wasted will only move on to the next worthy fighter without hesitation. Reaching a division's top 10 rankings is admirable enough, but getting into that select company of top three, and being on the verge of getting a UFC title shot, puts you in the elite of the elite.

2023 saw breakthrough fighters like Sean O’Malley, Tom Aspinall, Alexa Grasso and Belal Muhammad achieve their full potential. Who will be in the next batch of UFC title contenders come 2024? We at GIVEMESPORT.COM don’t just consider a fighter who is massively popular a breakthrough fighter, they must also be reaching their full potential in the cage as well.

10 Alex Perez

MMA record: 24-7: 5 KOs, 7 SUBs

Coming in at the number 10 spot on this list, Alex Perez has come close to breaking through the glass ceiling that separates the challengers from the champions. The Californian challenged for the flyweight title at UFC 255 versus Deiveson Figueiredo and then lost to current champion Alexandre Pantoja in his next fight and they were pretty tough back-to-back opponents to draw.

On the flipside of those losses for Perez, the fights took place over the last three years and when we see the 31-year-old return against prized prospect Muhammad Mokaev in March, we could be seeing a completely revitalized athlete in the cage. It’s not an easy task by any means for the former title challenger, as Mokaev has momentum and will have the support of the local fans as this fight will be taking place in Saudi Arabia.

If Perez can bounce back into the win column against a fighter of Mokaev’s caliber, 2024 could be a return to title town for the ever-evolving fighter.

9 Ian Garry

MMA record: 13-0: 7 KOs, 1 SUB

Ian Garry has so much promise in his young career. The talented striker has a great sense of distance and is an exciting fighter to watch as he hunts for finishes. Rising to the occasion has never been a problem for Garry. At just 26-years old, he’s already fought in some of the biggest events the UFC has to offer. The UFC knows they're working with someone who has massive selling potential.

Like a particularly popular Irish fighter before him (Conor McGregor), Garry sounds terrific on the mic and loves to throw hands with pinpoint accuracy. However, Garry has started to toe the line between being entertaining and sounding emotionally unhinged. It might be a reflection of the young man’s age, but maybe the time before his next fight can be a time to reset. If Garry wants to breakthrough to the next echelon of welterweight fighters in 2024, he must keep his emotions intact as we all learned from José Aldo’s dire mistake to emotionally charge McGregor…

Another danger the Ireland native must navigate through is that his brand screams dollar signs to promoters. Garry must avoid getting burnt because of being rushed along too fast like a Darren Till. And like Till, Garry has a big frame for the 170-pound division, so a natural change in weight class could be a possibility. The next time we see Garry will be at UFC 298 versus fundamental kickboxer Geof Neal. It’s a perfect test for the young Garry to build more cage time and see if he can finish someone who hasn't been finished by strikes since 2017.

8 Mackenzie Dern

MMA record: 13-4: 7 SUBs

Probably the most skilled jiu jitsu practitioner on this list, Mackenzie Dern has shown that she is elite when the fight hits the floor as she already owns the strawweight record for submissions with four. The 30-year old's biggest concern is not jiu jitsu, it’s her wrestling. This was evident in her last fight against former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade who neutralized Dern’s ground attack, making it an unfavorable striking match.

With her competitive nature and fast-learning ability, Dern has all the tools to be a champion. It’s expected that she will learn from her last showing and come back even better in 2024 with improved wrestling and striking. Being in the driver’s seat of an MMA career is very scarce. Most of the time, there’s countless obstacles that one must endure before they can declare themselves the baddest in the world. For the select few that have what it takes – a promoter's best friend – a path to greatness will have far less resistance to prominence.

Mackenzie Dern must take advantage of her popularity in 2024 by handpicking the right opponent to get her back into the win column and on her way to title contention. If the former world jiu-jitsu champion can really iron out her wrestling, she will be a real nightmare for anyone in the flyweight division.

7 Merab Dvalishvili

MMA record: 16-4: 3 KOs, 1 SUB

Merab Dvalishvili has been the dark horse of the UFC’s bantamweight division for years now. Mounting an impressive nine-fight win streak has put him in a spot that every fighter dreams of. The next time we see Dvalishvili he will be facing former two-division UFC champion and olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo in a #1 contender fight.

No doubt about it, it’s a tough fight for the Georgian native as his wrestling will be a non-factor against Cejudo. The high-paced fighter must lean on his striking and wildness to edge out a victory. What will be really useful in his upcoming fight will be what he can learn from his close friend and former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling who fought and beat Cejudo at UFC 288.

Dvalishvili is on a locomotive headed straight for the winner of UFC 299’s main event between Sean O’Malley and Chito Vera. A dominant win over a former champ will put Dvalishvili at 10-straight wins and the biggest feather in his cap.

6 Arman Tsarukyan

MMA record: 21-3: 9 KOs, 5 SUBs

A grappler who develops power in their striking is a lethal and winning combination in MMA. Arman Tsarukyan joins fighters like Michael Chandler, Tyron Woodley, Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman as a fighter that isn’t just going to shoot for a takedown, having the option to drop blunt strikes on an opponent is a serious advantage. Just look at Tsarukyan’s last performance against Beneil Dariush.

Tsarukyan has been grinding to get into this position for years now, and would love nothing more than to avenge his UFC debut loss to current UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev. Challenging for a title is most likely one more win away for the explosive grappler, but if Makhachev were to move up to170-pounds to challenge Leon Edwards then fighting #1 lightweight contender Charles Oliveira would make perfect sense. No matter what is next for Tsarukyan, it will be a career-making fight. The 27-year old has never looked better than his last time out. Lookout for a return to the cage for the Armenian lightweight in spring 2024.

5 Tatiana Suarez

MMA record: 10-0: 2 KOs, 5 SUBs

Though she was on a win streak before her severe knee injury (2019), and though she continued her win streak nearly four years later, Tatiana Suarez is somehow still under mainstream fight fans’ radar. Nicknamed the “female Khabib” for her elite wrestling pedigree, Suarez sees 2024 as the takeover year. The young wrestler showed zero cage rust as she bounced back from her layoff with back-to-back submission victories.

With Carla Esparza holding it down as the best strawweight wrestler for years now while also capturing two title belts along the way, Suarez is on her heels in the UFC’s rankings, and the time for these two high-level grapplers to go into battle will surely be fast approaching. The next fight for Suarez should be in a five-round fight to become number one contender. Ironically, Suarez could be locking horns with the next fighter on the list which is especially interesting because of the vastly different styles of grappling they each bring to the table.

4 Erin Blanchfield

MMA record: 12-1: 2 KOs, 4 SUBs

All of these fighters on this list have tremendous skills, but the highest percentage for greatness of all the potential 2024 breakthrough fighters must be jiu jitsu ace, Erin Blanchfield. Her division is wide open with the least amount of politics and difficulty at the top which has often been attached to the title.

Blanchfield has shown tremendous skill and promise through her first six fights inside the UFC with a 50% finish rate. Incredibly, in just over two years inside the UFC, Blanchfield is second all-time in flyweight submissions. Her undefeated record and finishing ability make her a likely champion by year's end.

The New Jersey native will be taking a big step towards championship status as she will be fighting in her home state on March 30th against Manot Fiorot in what should be a five-round contest to determine the #1 contender spot. Should she pass this test with flying colors, a title shot is likely. Unless a superfight between the flyweight and strawweight champ happens, Blanchfield will remain in control of her own destiny.

3 Jailton Almeida

MMA record: 20-2: 7 KOs, 12 SUBs

From the first time UFC fans laid eyes on Jailton Almeida at his Dana White’s Contender Series fight back in 2021, it was all but guaranteed that this man would be a problem for UFC light-heavyweights. However, when 205-pounds was not his determined path to walk, the talented Brazilian martial artist comfortably returned to heavyweight in his second UFC appearance and hasn’t looked back.

Regardless of weight class, the result has been the same for Almeida. Since joining the UFC, he’s undefeated with six finishes in seven fights. Almeida carries the same stoic personality as compatriot Alex Pereira; expressing little to no emotion, but a wrecking ball against his opponents.Almeida, 32, is on the extremely young side of the heavyweight division as well.

It’s known that heavyweights are later to fully bloom to their potential like Randy Couture, Daniel Cormier, and others, so the Brazilian is just getting started. And because he isn’t on the heavier side of the weight class, being a two-division champion can be a reality in the next year or two. While he’s getting criticized for his last performance, Almeida is in no rush to challenge for a title. Collecting wins and experience is what it’s all about. Like most fighters on this list, getting a title shot is about timing and not how many followers you have. Watch out for Almeida in 2024.

2 Dricus du Plessis

MMA record: 20-2: 9 KOs, 10 SUBs

Dricus du Plessis who is fighting for a title at UFC 297 — is within striking distance of his dream. Right now, the far and away leader of this pack is du Plessis. He’s already guaranteed himself a title shot as the others must win at least one more fight to get in his coveted divisional positioning.

Du Plessis burst on the scene in 2020 and has racked up six wins in less than three years to earn a shot at the undisputed middleweight championship. The big-framed fighter looks for the kill in his fights as he bolsters an 83% finish rate inside the UFC.The South African fighter was originally aiming for a clash with Israel Adesanya as they have made their disdain for one another very much public, but an unforeseen shift in the division with Sean Strickland’s near-perfect fight at UFC 293 has delayed that heated title fight for the time being.

What du Plessis has staring him in the face is a fight against a very defensively sound boxer in Strickland. Although the Las Vegas resident may be polarizing in the media for what he says, he is very sound in his martial arts technique and takes his craft very seriously. UFC 297 will be an exciting battle of styles and is a huge chance for du Plessis to break through to stardom and is one step closer to getting a fight against rival middleweight Israel Adesanya.

1 Khamzat Chimaev

MMA record: 13-0: 6 KOs, 5 SUBs

You can’t not love Khamzat Chimaev. He’s the full package: he's likable and he’s an absolute warrior when that cage door closes. It seems as though his biggest enemy is momentum. Every time it looks like he’s about to take off he has a health setback or is rearranging opponents or weight classes. It’s frustrating as a fan, but you can only imagine what is going on between the ears of the talented fighter over the last few years.

Chimaev is in that same Sean O’Malley stratosphere of popularity. Which is wild when you think about it, as English is not his first language. Chimaev’s fun [but savage] aura translates through social media so very well. When the Chechen fighter did the unthinkable and fought and won three times in two months in two different divisions, he caught everyone’s attention. And since then, the fight community has been waiting for his title shot.

Now, the biggest question remains: can Chimaev grab his career by the horns and breakthrough as a champion in 2024? The UFC wants it to happen, but it’s up to the highly-popular fighter to make it happen. He’s had 50/50 scraps with guys that he should be destroying. It’s now or never. The UFC put him in the shark tank once he caught everyone’s eye, it’s sink or swim time in 2024.