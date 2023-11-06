Highlights NFL officiating has been marked by imperfect calls made by imperfect humans throughout its history, with some calls being particularly egregious.

The controversial Tuck Rule play involving Tom Brady in 2002 is a prime example of a ruling that benefited him but enraged football fans.

The Saints No Call in the 2019 NFC Championship game, with a helmet-to-helmet hit going unnoticed by officials, is widely regarded as one of the most catastrophic ruling in NFL history.

Football is a game designed by humans, for humans. It is played by humans and officiated by humans. It's only natural for the game to be plagued by imperfect calls made by imperfect beings, but which ones were the most egregious? Some refereeing mistakes stand out above the rest for a variety of reasons from the same mistake being repeated, the stakes of the game at hand, or how undeniable it was that a call was missed. Here are the 10 worst officiating blunders the NFL has seen.

Read more: Top 5 football shows of all-time

10 Mike Tomlin on the field

Mike Tomlin was the first ever African-American to secure the head coaching job for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has also, in more than 16 years stalking Pittsburgh's sidelines, never produced a losing season. Tomlin is often touted for both his abilities and his professionalism.

However, the former would be lacking during a Thanksgiving showdown against his biggest divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in 2013. With 6:26 remaining in the third quarter, Ravens All-Pro kick returner Jacoby Jones would break away from the Pittsburgh special teams unit. Jones was seemingly headed for the end zone, but before he could reach it, he met Mike Tomlin.

By mindlessly wandering onto the field prior to jumping out of the way, he inadvertently altered Jones' stride and pace. This was just enough to steer Jones into a defender and limit the damage that was caused by the Pittsburgh defense. While the Steelers would go on to lose the game in addition to Tomlin being fined for his actions, it is still a mystery as to how the officiating crew failed to notice such blatant interference.

9 Cam Newton's roughing the passer raga

Cam Newton's ability as a runner was both a blessing and a curse for him. The Carolina Panthers QB's rushing prowess created a unique problem for NFL officials: when was he to be deemed a runner, and when was he to be protected as a passer? Eventually, they seemingly decided that they were not going to protect Newton at all, perhaps in an attempt to simplify their jobs as officials.

At one point during his original tenure, Newton endured two years without receiving a single roughing the passer call. The best example of this officiating issue could be seen during his season opener against the Denver Broncos in 2016. Newton was the recipient of three helmet-to-helmet hits during the game, and he also took a swipe to the head from OLB Shaquil Barrett. It was clear that all of these instances should have been penalties.

While the referees would ultimately give Newton a roughing the passer call in the closing minutes of the game—which was the call to end his aforementioned two-year streak—it was nullified due to an offsetting penalty. It is fair to say that Newton's woes with officiating have been a large contributor to the rules surrounding QB protection in recent years.

8 Note Card First Down

The Oakland Raiders are perhaps the unluckiest franchise in NFL history when it comes to officiating. During a primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, the next chapter in this storied relationship would quite literally unfold. With less than five minutes remaining in a game that was tied 17 to 17, the Raiders had seemingly secured a crucial stop on a 4th-and-1 attempt from Dallas.

With the ball appearing to be less than a chain link away from the yard marker, the referees could not determine if it had actually passed the first down line or not. Official Gene Steratore would proceed to use a paper card from his pocket in an attempt to measure the spot of the ball, to the disbelief of many onlookers. The awarded first down allowed Dallas to secure a narrow 20-17 victory.

7 Fail Mary

As a result of one of the most questionable calls in recent history, the Seattle Seahawks secured an extremely controversial victory over the Green Bay Packers on September 24, 2012. On the final play of the game, Russell Wilson threw a Hail Mary pass to wide receiver Golden Tate. Remarkably, both Tate and the defender, M.D. Jennings, came down with the ball at the same time.

Upon reviewing the play, it was rather clear that Jennings should have been given credit for the interception, as he gained control of the ball first. All scoring plays were already being reviewed in the NFL at this stage, which should have given the officials plenty of time to make the right decision. Unfortunately for Green Bay, the infamous replacement referees who were in control at the time, awarded the game-ending touchdown to the Seahawks.

Read more: Top 10 wildest Hail Marys in NFL history, ranked

6 Music City Miracle

One of the most hotly debated topics in all of NFL history has to be the result of the final play of the AFC Wild Card game on January 8, 2000. With 16 seconds remaining, the Tennessee Titans found themselves trailing the Buffalo Bills by a mere point. With only a prayer and one last kickoff remaining, they looked to pull off the impossible.

The part of the final play that is subject to scrutiny is the instance in which TE Frank Wycheck throws the ball across the field in an attempted lateral pass to Kevin Dyson, who would then return it for the game-winning touchdown. Bedlam ensued. However, to the naked eye, the ball appeared to travel forward from the spot where Wycheck had thrown it.

If the officials had thrown a flag on the play, the play would've been shut down, game over, Bills win. But they didn't, and after reviewing the play, the officials decided to uphold the initial call on the field. To many Bills fans and football enthusiasts alike, they got it wrong twice that day.

Named after its predecessor due to the fact that it was another bonkers catch by a San Francisco 49ers receiver in a crucial playoff game, the issue here is not with the play for which it is named. While Hall of Famer Terrell Owens did in fact make an immaculate catch to seal a Wild Card game win for his team against the Green Bay Packers, the reality of the situation is that it should have never been allowed to come to fruition.

With 44 seconds remaining, prior to the historic play, fellow Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had clearly fumbled the ball right in front of an official. However, the referee would opt to blow the play dead and credit the 49ers with a completed pass. At the time, instant replay was a heavily debated topic among NFL owners and fans alike, and this play was one of the final blows against the agenda of those who opposed its full implementation.

4 The Tuck Rule

Let's go ahead and say it right out of the gate: yes, Tom Brady got away with one. If Brady was not the most hated entity in the National Football League, then it would be the referees. Seeing the officials yield a ruling that directly benefits Brady is surely one of the most rage-inducing sights that any football fan could bear witness to. On January 19, 2002, the dislike for officials was already common in the NFL, but it wouldn't be until after this day that Brady entered the NFL's ranks of the most-hated.

With 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, Brady seemingly fumbled as a result of a Charles Woodson sack. With so little time left, in addition to the Oakland Raiders being up 13-10 on the scoreboard, this would have sealed the victory for the Raiders. Unfortunately, the officiating crew declared that Brady's arm was coming forward, deeming the play to be an incomplete pass rather than a fumble and subsequent turnover.

Despite the footage suggesting rather clearly that Brady had faked a pass, held the ball up, and then secured it with both hands in front of his body prior to receiving the hit, the referees ruled otherwise. Even with Brady admitting in a documentary (above) that it was indeed a fumble, the play will continue to live on in infamy as it gave way to a 20-year reign of dominance.

Read more: The Tuck Rule saved Tom Brady’s career

3 Jerome Bettis OT Coin Toss

Phil Luckett is the name of the man who is responsible for one of the most blatant examples of incompetency ever displayed by an NFL official. During a coin toss at the beginning of overtime in a Thanksgiving showdown between the Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Luckett would award the wrong team the ball.

Steelers legend Jerome Bettis, after being asked to call it in the air, declared "Tails." The result of the coin toss was tails, but Luckett inexplicably gave the ball to the Lions. Luckett asserted that Bettis had called heads, despite everyone in America having heard Bettis make the right call. A mishap that is as straightforward as it is ridiculous.

2 Dez Caught It

While Cowboys fans are notorious for their "What if" talking points, this one will always remain valid. During the 2014 NFC Divisional Playoffs, the Cowboys found themselves trailing the Packers 26-21 with 4:42 remaining in the game. On a crucial 4th-and-2 attempt, Tony Romo found Dez Bryant, who would come down with the ball just in front of the goal line.

The only problem is that Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy, challenged the ruling on the field, and officials somehow subsequently determined that he did not catch it. The argument was that as Bryant had contorted and stretched to try and break the plane of the end zone, the ball had come loose, which meant that Bryant's catch had not "survived the ground".

The ruling of an incomplete pass officially shut the door on the Cowboys' playoff run. The play—along with similar errors on catches made by Calvin Johnson and Jesse James—went on to be investigated and even inspired future rule changes. Three years later, the NFL competition committee finally admitted that, yes, Dez Bryant did indeed catch the ball.

1 Saints No Call

This is, without a doubt, the most catastrophic ruling to ever be handed down by an NFL officiating crew. It is uncontested as the worst no-call in NFL history. During the 2018 NFC Championship game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams, Rams DB Nickell Robey-Coleman blasted a defenseless Saints receiver, Tommylee Coleman, with a helmet-to-helmet hit as the ball was coming in.

Had a penalty been called, a trip to the Super Bowl would have been sealed for the Saints, but instead, the Rams ended up punching their Super Bowl ticket. Robey-Coleman committed three penalties in one play, and it was clear from his reaction afterward that he was expecting to see the officials throwing some yellow laundry on the field.

However, none of the refs—four of whom resided in southern California at the time, the new home of the recently relocated Rams—threw a flag on the play. Between the implications of the game, the egregiousness of the play itself, the geographical ties of the officiating crew to the visiting team, and the impact that the play had on the league's review and challenging processes, this became both the most debated and most investigated play in the history of the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.