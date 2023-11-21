If you tune into any UFC event, you are likely to see the standard limbs being contorted in directions they shouldn't be, elbows and knees clanging against skulls and a few more work-related bumps and bruises. But, over the company’s 30-year existence, there are a handful of injuries that standout from the pack.

From Conor McGregor to Jon Jones to Anderson Silva, some of the most high-profile fighters in recent history have been affected by potentially career-defining injuries. Let’s take a walk down injury lane with the ten worst UFC injuries in the promotion's history ranked, taking into account the severity on the night, and exactly how it impacted the career of the fighter in the future.

10 Thiago Santos

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos was the headlining fight for a stacked event in terms of name value and fight outcomes. The night’s results included Jorge Masvidal’s infamous five-second flying knee finish over Ben Askren and Jan Blachowicz’s heavy-hands flooring Luke Rockhold. But what stood out, was Thiago Santos’ willpower to finish the fight against Jon Jones after suffering torn ligaments in both legs! It was reported that the Rio de Janeiro native tore his ACL, MCL, PCL in his left leg and partially tore his meniscus in his right.

And while piling up the damage over the course of this five-round main event, Santos was actually able to win a judges' scorecard over Jones – the first of any in Jones’ previous 22 fights. The Brazilian kickboxer was always able to generate great power in his kicks when his hips turned over making for one of the most insane highlight reels that propelled him into a UFC title fight.

Following the loss, it was a long road back to competition for Santos with a 16-month layoff from action. Upon his return, his approach was less gas and more brake for obvious reasons. Though the 39-year-old is 1-4 since his clash with Jones, the Brazilian has shown more and more dynamic offense with each passing PFL MMA fight since his unfortunate injury back in July 2019.

9 Joanna Jedrzejczyk/ Mark Hominick

Like a scene straight out of a sci-fi movie, when an MMA fighter suffers a hematoma - especially like the ones Mark Hominick and Joanna Jedrzejczyk sustained in their title fights - it can draw some serious concern. UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero was the last UFC pay-per-view event before the world shutdown, and while the main event was unforgettable, the co-main between Joanna and Weili Zhang set the Toyota Center’s roof on fire not only because of the historic striking numbers that were accumulated, but because of Queen Joanna’s ability to fight through a scary-looking hematoma!

The Polish fighter gained even more respect from the MMA community for going the full 25 minutes of fighting. UFC 129: St-Pierre vs. Shields at the time, was the biggest show the UFC had put on, with 56,000 Rogers Centre fans cheering on their countrymen Georges St-Pierre and Mark Hominick. For GSP, it was a successful night at the office winning a decisive victory over Jake Shields, but for co-mainer Mark Hominick, not so much.

The featherweight contender lost a decision to one of the greatest in José Aldo, but along the way he wore a humongous hematoma on his forehead that reflected a scene from one of Ridley Scott’s Alien movies. UFC commentator Joe Rogan was assuring the viewing audience that it was no more than a pocket of blood on the Canadians’ head, but without a doubt, the fear of it exploding like a paintball grenade was in the back of everyone’s mind.

8 Rich Franklin/ Ovince Saint Preux

Both Rich Franklin and Ovince Saint Preux absorbed a high kick to their forearm that broke bone. Amazingly, both fighters were able to finish the fight. UFC 115: Liddell vs. Franklin was the “Ice Man’s” last bout inside the octagon. The fight started out well for the former UFC light-heavyweight champ. Chuck Liddell showed cage generalship with flashes of his signature kenpo kickboxing. It was also clear to see that Liddell had locked in on his discipline by showing off a more muscular physique than some prior contests.

With all that being said, 90% of the fight looked like a storybook comeback for one of the UFC’s biggest stars, especially when he landed a powerful high kick that broke the former UFC middleweight champion’s forearm. Franklin had a stern poker face though his arm was cracked and, when the opportunity presented itself, he countered Liddell with his working arm to score a huge first-round KO.

UFC 197: Jones vs. OSP saw light-heavyweight champ Jon Jones return from yet another self-inflicted layoff which was evident from his performance against Ovince Saint Preux. For OSP to go the distance against an all-time great fighter on less than three weeks' notice is impressive enough, but to do it while dealing with a broken arm is just pure heart. This is just another example of how strong-minded these individuals who cage fight can be.

7 Jon Jones

UFC 165: Jones vs. Gustafsson is best known for three reasons; for being one of the greatest title fights we have ever seen in MMA, Jon Jones being a reckless party animal the weekend prior and for Jones tearing his big toe to smithereens. Gustafsson gave Jones [at that point] the greatest run for his money. It was an incredible fight, but 'Bones' managed to pick up a stoppage win in the third round, to continue his dominant run at light-heavyweight, which has seen him ranked as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all-time.

The two long and lanky fighters battled tooth (or toe) and nail to the final horn, but it wasn’t until the adrenaline of battle wore off that Jones discovered his toe was hanging on to the rest of his foot by a thread. 10 years later, this injury still ranks as one of the most gruesome injuries seen inside a UFC cage.

6 Conor McGregor

UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 was the headlining fight that would settle an extended rivalry between two elite lightweight strikers. Conor McGregor won the first leg of the series back in 2014 when the Irishman KO’d a young and fiery Dustin Poirier in the first round. The rematch would take six and half years to happen, but once the two met in the center of the octagon, it was quickly realized how much Poirier had evolved as a striker and as a level-headed fighter. Booking the third fight was just a matter of time.

July 2021, just six months following their cordially handled rematch, the notorious one made it known that the trilogy fight was now personal, revealing some business dealings and failed promises that lead to the bad blood build up. The extra fire did not bode well for McGregor though. Starting hot out of the gate, the former two-division champion was cooled down by Poirier’s methodical and more patient approach. It was turning into one-way traffic right as McGregor threw a rear teep kick that landed flush on Poirier's elbow. When McGregor returned the foot to the ground the force caused a severe fracture to his tibia resulting in a TKO loss (doctor stoppage).

5 Corey Hill

UFC Fight Night 16: Fight for the Troops was a well-balanced fight night card with submissions, knockouts and decisions all sprinkled in, but nobody was prepared for what happened in the prelims. Corey Hill, a member of The Ultimate Fighter 5 cast, was just starting to establish himself as a pro fighter when everything came to a halt. Hill was throwing a low kick when his opponent, Dale Hartt, casually checked it.

The result was Hill’s last strike thrown inside the UFC and a sound that was described as a gunshot. The first leg break in the UFC was a tough site to see. During his commentary duties, Rogan was insistent that referee Donnie Jessup stop the fight. Unbelievable, Hill was still in fight mode even with his leg steering in a different direction.

4 Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira

UFC 140: Jones vs. Machida brought together two highly-skilled jiu-jitsu black belts in the night’s co-main event with Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, who has an extremely high net worth, facing former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir. It was believed that the fight would be an absolute chess match on the mats which would lead to a subpar boxing match on the feet.

Luckily for Mir, when the fight hit the floor, he was able to use his big body to generate an incredible amount of torque when he locked up a kimura grip on Nogueira. Typically, fighters will tap when they have been compromised, but Nogueira decided that he was going to see it through, forcing Mir to keep cranking until his humerus bone broke! It reaffirms the old adage ‘tap or snap’.

3 Michael Bisping

UFC on FX: Bisping vs. Belfort was headlined by British middleweight Michael Bisping, who was on the receiving end of a vicious spinning wheel kick that resulted in a horrific eye injury. It’s an MMA injury that doesn’t get talked about enough. This is surely because Bisping doesn’t make a big deal about it, as he is widely known as being one of the toughest fighters on the planet! On the contrary, the Englishman is actually quite playful with the whole situation.

He lost more than the fight against Belfort, but what’s truly commendable is that he fought the Brazilian brawler amidst speculation of Belfort abusing TRT (testosterone replacement therapy). All went well for Bisping in the long run as he became UFC middleweight champion three years later at UFC 199.

2 Chris Weidman

UFC 261: Masvidal vs. Usman was a stacked card with three title fights with big name fighters on the undercard, including former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. The ‘All-American’ rematched fellow New Yorker Uriah Hall 11-years after Weidman scored a TKO victory in their first meeting. Unfortunately for Weidman, he didn’t come out of the gate with his signature wrestling, but instead, with a high-velocity low kick that was met by the knee of Hall.

Weidman’s shin immediately split after the kick connected and fell to the canvas in immense agony. It’s one of those injuries that you don’t need to watch more than once to have it burned into your memory. Fortunately, fast-forward two and half years, and Weidman made a ballsy return to the octagon at UFC 292 against Brad Tavares. The Long Islander was able to tough it out and make it to the final horn, but along the way he suffered more damage to his lower half as Tavares made it a point of attack throughout the course of the fight.

1 Anderson Silva

UFC 168: Weidman vs. Silva 2 was an immediate rematch between a blooming Weidman and the longtime UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva to confirm who’s the baddest man at middleweight. The fight started out like any other Silva fight; relaxed; feeling out distance; throwing low kicks. But, in this one in a million instance, Silva’s low kick landed square on Weidman’s knee.

Silva, like Weidman would be seven-years into the future, was left clenching his leg in agony. It's mind-blowing that the same injury happened to the same two guys. Forever, these two men will be connected for their accolades in the UFC middleweight division, but also for this MMA phenomenon.