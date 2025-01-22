Due to the amount of money which is now being spent not only in the Premier League but up and down the English leagues, it has become a lot more difficult than it used to be for English players to break through and establish a first-team place, particularly for top flight teams. This has caused many top English prospects in the last few years to bet on themselves and move away from English football to try and kickstart their professional careers.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has listed 10 young English prospects who are making names for themselves abroad. If you are a fan of an English team, you may be familiar with some names included in this list. If you are not, however, this could be your chance to learn about some potential future English stars who are potentially going under the radar as they play outside of their homelands.

As well as going through some potentially unheard-of youngsters, this article will also highlight some English players who are already well known, such as Jamie Gittens and Bobby Clark, who have made their mark in the UEFA Champions League in the last few years.

Archie Brown

Current club: Gent

The England national team is well-stacked in terms of talent and depth, however, the one position which may cause Thomas Tuchel some problems given the lack of options there is left-back. 22-year-old Archie Brown, who is currently playing his football in Belgium for Gent, could be the answer to those problems in the not-too-distant future.

Brown is versatile and can operate as a left-back or left wing-back in multiple systems as a left-sided option in a back three, four or five. The 22-year-old who came through the Derby County academy is known for his pace and attacking qualities but also defensively, he is very solid and has a big 6'2 frame which helps him in the air and in physical duels.

Archie Brown's 2024/2025 Season Performance Statistics (as of 22.01.25) Appearances 34 Goals 2 Assists 4 Minutes played 2,544

Max Dean

Current club: Gent

Another young English talent who is making a name for himself for Belgian side Gent is Max Dean. The young forward who secured himself a great move to the Europa Conference League side may have caught the eye of fans last season following his excellent campaign in League Two for MK Dons, where he got 19 goals and five assists in all competitions.

Going from League Two to European football is a big ask but it has brought out the best in Dean. Despite not being particularly big and strong, Dean is a nightmare for defenders and his game is all about great link-up play, intelligent movement and relentless pressing, which often leads to defensive errors.

Max Dean's 2024/2025 Season Performance Statistics (as of 22.01.25) Appearances 30 Goals 13 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,378

Charlie Cresswell

Current club: Toulouse

After having a great Championship campaign on loan at Millwall from Leeds United in the 2022/2023 season, Charlie Cresswell seemed nailed on to get an opportunity for his parent club in the following season, but that did not happen. The physical centre-half played just seven games last season and in the summer made the move to French side Toulouse and he is now one of their key players.

Toulouse currently have the fourth-best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season and Cresswell's physical and aerial dominance has been a key part of that. The young centre-half is physically superb and a big offensive threat from set pieces, but he is also quality on the ball and a very intelligent defender.

Charlie Cresswell's 2024/2025 Season Performance Statistics (as of 22.01.25) Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,513

Tino Anjorin

Current club: Empoli

After having several somewhat underwhelming loan spells in the EFL, former highly rated Chelsea academy prospect Tino Anjorin is finally finding his feet in Serie A. The technical midfielder joined Empoli in the summer on a permanent deal looking to kickstart his senior career and he has done that, quickly establishing himself as a key player for his side in the first half of the season.

Anjorin came through the ranks originally as an attacking midfielder who could operate out wide, but at Empoli, he is now playing in the role of essentially a deep-lying playmaker who dictates the play and sees lots of the ball. In his new role, the 23-year-old has showcased his great and explosive running ability and technical brilliance.

Tino Anjorin's 2024/2025 Season Performance Statistics (as of 22.01.25) Appearances 15 Goals 0 Assists 3 Minutes played 923

Jonathan Rowe

Current club: Marseille (on loan from Norwich City)

Jonathan Rowe had a breakthrough season for Norwich City as well as the England youth national team last year and his form and dynamic style alerted French giants, Marseille, and he is now playing for former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi in Ligue 1. The winger is currently on loan to Marseille from Norwich, but the French side are obliged to buy him in the summer.

Rowe has started just three of the 18 games he has played this season, but he has still got his fair share of minutes and has been operated mainly as a super-sub. His pace, willingness to take on defenders and his ability to cut inside and get a shot off has made him a reliable option off the bench and if he continues to impress in his cameos, he may become a key member of the squad.

Jonathan Rowe's 2024/2025 Season Performance Statistics (as of 22.01.25) Appearances 17 Goals 2 Assists 3 Minutes played 497

Oladapo Afolayan

Current club: St. Pauli

Oladapo Afolayan is someone who West Ham fans will probably be fully aware of. Afolayan scored a goal in his only senior match for the Hammers in an FA Cup tie and later transferred to Bolton Wanderers, where he excelled in League One for a few seasons before moving to German side St. Pauli.

The skilful and pacy winger has become somewhat of a hero for St. Pauli as he was one of their star players last season when they managed to get back to the Bundesliga after a 13-year absence. Afolayan is now applying his trade in the German top flight and he has certainly stepped up to the level whilst also managing to keep his maverick and fearless style.

Oladapo Afolayan's 2024/2025 Season Performance Statistics (as of 22.01.25) Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,333

Bobby Clark

Current club: RB Salzburg

Despite being one of Liverpool’s most promising academy prospects, Bobby Clark decided to follow in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant Pep Lijnders and join RB Salzburg in the summer on a permanent transfer. Lijnders departed the Austrian giants in December after just six months in charge, which may have been a tough one for Clark to take, as the Dutchman would’ve been a big reason behind his transfer.

Liverpool fans know how good Clark is, but now that Lijnders is now gone, he will have to step up and prove himself to Salzburg’s new manager, Thomas Letsch, and that may bring the best out of him. When he is on it, Clark is capable of being an entertaining and dynamic midfield maestro and has the potential to be a regular for his national team in the future if given the platform to perform.

Bobby Clark's 2024/2025 Season Performance Statistics (as of 22.01.25) Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 791

Jamie Gittens

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Jamie Gittens is perhaps the best young and upcoming English talent in world football right now and a first senior national team call-up is surely right around the corner. Gittens has been at Borussia Dortmund for three and a half years now, but this season he is coming into his own and has 14 goal contributions halfway through the season.

Gittens’ performances, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, have been tremendous. Being able to perform at a high level whilst also maintaining his entertaining style of play will alert plenty of other European giants for a potential transfer. As mentioned, Gittens is an absolute joy to watch as he is non-stop action and a player who will run at defenders with skill and pace for 90 minutes.

Jamie Gittens' 2024/2025 Season Performance Statistics (as of 22.01.25) Appearances 27 Goals 11 Assists 3 Minutes played 1,868

Samuel Edozie

Current club: Anderlecht (on loan from Southampton)

Samuel Edozie joined Southampton in the summer of 2022 off the back of becoming one of Manchester City’s most exciting and promising academy talents. The winger played for Southampton 63 times in his first two years at the club, which is not bad, but starts became hard to come by. Edozie secured a loan move to Anderlecht last summer and it is fair to say the refresh has seemingly worked.

Edozie’s performances for the Belgian side so far have been very good and he has produced some big moments both in league and European action. His excellent skill and one-on-one ability have helped him impress during his loan spell, so much so that he could return to Southampton next season and once again become a regular.

Samuel Edozie's 2024/2025 Season Performance Statistics (as of 22.01.25) Appearances 24 Goals 3 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,152

Omari Forson

Current club: Monza

Out of all the young English talents who have been mentioned, Omari Forson is probably the player who is struggling the most for game time right now. The winger joined Serie A strugglers Monza from Manchester United in the summer and despite them just picking up 13 points in their first 21 league matches, Forson has just played 183 minutes.

Despite having limited game time right now, if given the chance to show his ability, Forson could become a regular and kick-start his senior career. The 20-year-old not only has rapid pace and great dribbling ability, but he is versatile and can play on either wing and centrally as a number 10, which means there are multiple positions where he could make a breakthrough for Monza.

Omari Forson's 2024/2025 Season Performance Statistics (as of 22.01.25) Appearances 7 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 183

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of the 22nd of January 2025.