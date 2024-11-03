In a soccer world increasingly governed by money, the ability to train young players and increase their market value has become one of the key issues for the long-term survival of clubs. But while supporting their development is one thing, retaining them is another.

This is why more and more managers are agreeing to offer their most talented players the chance to sign their first professional contract as soon as possible, and even at a questionable age. MLS , of course, is no exception to this trend, and is even used to it. In this article, GIVEMESPORT lists the 10 youngest players ever to sign a contract with one of North America's elite soccer franchises.

Youngest Players Signed to an MLS Contract Rank Player Age when signed Club 1. Maximo Carrizo 14 years New York City FC 2. Axel Kei 14 years and 15 days Real Salt Lake 3. Freddy Adu 14 years and 168 days D.C. United 4. Emmanuel Ochoa 14 years and 191 days San Jose Earthquakes 5. Cavan Sullivan 14 years and 224 days Philadelphia Union 6. Christian McFarlane 14 years and 234 days New York City FC 7. Nimfasha Berchimas 14 years and 268 days Charlotte FC 8. Gabriel Slonina 14 years and 297 days Chicago Fire FC 9. Chance Cowell 14 years and 318 days San Jose Earthquakes 10. Bento Estrela 14 years and 364 days New York Red Bulls

10 Bento Estrela

Age when signed: 14 years and 364 days

Club: New York City FC

Year: 2021

2021 Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: USA/Portugal

There is perhaps no better counter-example to the methods mentioned in the introduction to this article than Bento Estrela. Signed by New York City FC in 2021, just a few days before celebrating his fifteenth birthday, the young defensive midfielder has never had the opportunity to play for the professional team — although he has already taken his place on the substitutes' bench.

This may well have been a factor in his decision to join Portuguese giants Sporting CP last August. Now 18, the native of Bloomfield, New Jersey, is continuing his development with the Leoes' reserves, hoping to get his chance to prove himself in the top flight soon.

9 Chance Cowell

Age when signed: 14 years and 318 days

Club: San Jose Earthquakes

Year: 2023

2023 Position: Forward

Forward Nationality: USA

Sport runs in the Cowell blood family. But while parents Amber and Debin have both enjoyed success at university level (baseball, football, softball, basketball) and older sister Cylee is a top university soccer player, her two younger brothers have already taken their sport to the next level.

The first, Cade, signed his first professional contract with the San Jose Earthquakes at the age of 15, going on to win the MLS Young Player of the Year award in 2021, before his younger sibling, Chance, followed in his footsteps. And while Chance is still playing for the California club's reserves, his time may be coming soon.

8 Gabriel Slonina

Age when signed: 14 years and 297 days

Club: Chicago Fire FC

Year: 2019

2019 Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Nationality: USA

The holder of eighth place in this ranking is none other than a goalkeeper. Although he now plays for Barnsley in England's third division, Gabriel Slonina began his career in MLS. And more specifically, with the Chicago Fire FC , who offered him his first professional contract in 2019.

A club where he gradually established himself as the regular starter, before Chelsea offered the Fire $10 million to secure his services. It was an opportunity for him to join one of the biggest clubs on the planet, despite the fact that he had never worn the shirt before, having been loaned out to Belgian club KAS Eupen and then Barnsley.

7 Nimfasha Berchimas

Age when signed: 14 years and 268 days

Club: Charlotte FC

Year: 2022

2022 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: Burundi/USA

Born and brought up in Burundi, Nimfasha Berchimas moved to the United States as a child. Spotted by Charlotte FC C in 2020, while he was still wearing the colors of amateur club NC Fusion, he joined the training center, before signing his first professional contract two years later, at the age of 14 years and 268 days.

Then, playing for the North Carolina club's reserves, his performances quickly convinced his coach, Dean Smith, to throw him into the deep end. That decision came last February, when the young striker became one of the youngest players ever to set foot on an MLS pitch.

6 Christian McFarlane

Age when signed: 14 years and 234 days

Club: New York City FC

Year: 2021

2021 Position: Left-back

Left-back Nationality: England/USA

Christian McFarlane had a somewhat similar destiny to that of Berchimas. Born in England, he moved to the United States as a youngster and kicked his first balls on the pitch for his local club. Joining New York City FC's academy at U-12 level, he quickly outshone his team-mates, eventually earning a professional contract a few months later.

The City Football Group, of which NYCFC is a member, has no intention of losing this talented player, and has turned down offers from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund . A gamble for the future whose first-team performances have helped him establish himself in the present, with the 17-year-old having already made 13 appearances for the professionals.

5 Cavan Sullivan

Age when signed: 14 years and 224 days

Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Club: Philadelphia Union

Year: 2024

2024 Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Nationality: USA

Whether you're familiar with soccer or not, the name Cavan Sullivan is certainly no stranger to you. Considered as one of North America's greatest talents, the young attacking midfielder quickly made a name for himself on the international scene, becoming the youngest player ever to play in an MLS match.

His rapid development has not gone unnoticed by Manchester City , who have already secured his services by the time the Philadelphia Union player turns 18. A destiny that has already been mapped out for the player for whom the hardest part is still ahead, as he has to learn to deal with the pressure of fame.

4 Emmanuel Ochoa

Age when signed: 14 years and 191 days

Club: San Jose Earthquakes

Year: 2019

2019 Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Nationality: USA/Mexico

Signed as San Jose's youngest Homegrown Player (14 years and 191 days) on November 11, 2019, Emmanuel Ochoa occupies fourth place in this ranking. Now 19, the Mexico U-20 international has only had the pleasure of keeping goal for the Earthquakes once in his career.

Playing mainly with the California club's reserves, alongside Colwell in particular, the Salina native may soon be faced with a crucial choice. With his contract due to expire in December 2024, the question of his future will soon be on the table, and it could well be far away from his parent club, if the youngster is not offered a worthwhile project.

3 Freddy Adu

Age when signed: 14 years and 168 days

Club: DC United

Year: 2004

2004 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: USA

Since the launch of MLS in 1996, very few young players have left such a significant mark as Freddy Adu. Perhaps none, in fact. Launched into the big time in 2004 by his club DC United , he subsequently set the league's record for precociousness — before being overtaken by Sullivan earlier this year.

But that's not all, as he remains the youngest goalscorer of all time, as well as the youngest assist provider. These were promising performances which, unfortunately, did not really materialize in the rest of his career, but they should not be underestimated. A trailblazer in his time.

2 Axel Kei

Age when signed: 14 years and 15 days

Club: Real Salt Lake

Year: 2023

2023 Position: Striker

Striker Nationality: USA/Ivorian

At just 16 years of age, Axel Kei has already lived the equivalent of a thousand lives. Born in Côte d'Ivoire, then expatriated to Brazil before finally settling in the United States, the young striker has had an eventful childhood. And although he began playing soccer with the LA Galaxy youth teams, it was Real Salt Lake that made it a priority.

So much so, in fact, that he signed his first professional contract just after his fourteenth birthday. Since then, in addition to wearing the colors of the professional team on two occasions, Kei has become the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history, having made his debut with the Californian club's reserves at the age of 13 years, eight months and nine days.

1 Maximo Carrizo

Age when signed: 14 years

Club: NY Red Bulls

Year: 2021

2021 Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Nationality: USA/Argentina

What more wonderful birthday present could NY Red Bulls have given Maximo Carrizo than the signing of his first professional contract? Certainly none. It was a moment in history for the young midfielder who, in 2022, at the age of 14, became the youngest player to do so in the history of the American top flight.

Two years later and the left-footed midfielder looks closer than ever to being given his first-team debut. An event that could very well happen soon, given that he has already appeared in the substitutes' jersey on several occasions throughout 2024. The future is all up to him.