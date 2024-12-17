Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk has been provisionally suspended by the FA as a result of his positive test for a banned substance, as revealed on Tuesday morning by the Stamford Bridge outfit. And GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the ban will stop Mudryk from training, with the star determined to 'clear his name' over any wrongdoing.

Reports on Monday evening suggested that Mudryk found that he'd failed a drugs test having provided a urine sample, and it's left his immediate footballing future in doubt - though sources have stated that he could be ruled out for up to four years if he's found guilty.

Sources: Mudryk 'Won't Be Able to Train' For Chelsea

The star is determined to 'clear his name' in west London

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that although the 'B' sample is still yet to come back from Mudryk's initial testing, his 'A' sample found traces of a banned substance - and due to the provisional suspension being put in place as a result of that, it will stop the Ukrainian from training at Cobham.

Mudryk categorically denies having intentions of any wrongdoing, and he did pass a random test in August - with the Ukrainian having a specialist law firm who will be dealing with the matter.

The substance is called meldonium, though the positive test took place whilst he was on international break - and therefore not on Chelsea's watch. Mudryk believes that contamination has caused the positive result. Chelsea chiefs informed the playing squad on Tuesday morning, and are doing all that they can do to support the Ukrainian winger.

Manager, Enzo Maresca, has been kept in the loop, but as head coach he is not dealing with the incident on a day-to-day basis - and although he referred to Mudryk as 'ill' after Chelsea's clash vs Brentford over the weekend, it's understood that the former Shakhtar Donetsk star did return from the international break sick, too.

Mudryk is devastated and determined to clear his name. The maximum punishment for such an offence is a four-year suspension, with former Manchester United star Paul Pogba having initially received a four-year ban before having his term cut down to 18 months. Meanwhile, tennis star Maria Sharapova was banned for two years after testing positive for meldonium, though that has been reduced to 15 months.

Mudryk Has Been Lacking Premier League Minutes

The winger has not been at the forefront of top-flight game time

Mudryk has been on the peripherals of the Chelsea first-team in recent times, despite a decent start at Stamford Bridge after his mega-money move from Donetsk little under two years ago. An electric cameo performance against Liverpool on his debut had fans marveling over his £100,000-per-week talents, and he massively impressed in his first few outings.

However, 17 games without a goal in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge saw the Ukrainian winger toil for that elusive first strike, which he finally claimed just under nine months after his move to west London in a win over Fulham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mykhailo Mudryk has three goals in 28 caps for Ukraine.

With seven goals last season, Mudryk finally looked to have turned the tide at Stamford Bridge, but with new boss Maresca opting to field a 'B' team for his non-Premier League matches, that's where Mudryk has fielded the majority of his time - with just seven top-flight appearances so far this season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-12-24.