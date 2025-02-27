Diogo Dalot was slammed for his performance in Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, with journalist Ryan Taylor branding the Portugal international ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

Dalot was given his 26th Premier League start of the season by Ruben Amorim but struggled to impress again following his ‘concerning’ display against Everton at the weekend.

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday night and completed 22 of his 27 passes, none of his two crosses, lost possession 13 times and was dribbled past once.

Diogo Dalot Slammed for Ipswich Display

‘An accident waiting to happen’

Taylor, writing on X, also pointed to United’s summer decision to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka and noted that the West Ham defender might have been ‘a great fit’ for Amorim’s system:

Dalot, who earns £100,000 per week, has been a regular under Amorim ever since he took over in November and has made 40 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring once and assisting twice.

The 25-year-old is first in minutes played among all Man United players this term and has played the joint-most games along with Alejandro Garnacho, who was controversially subbed off on Wednesday.

United have clinched their fifth win in the Premier League under Amorim and their first in four games, climbing up to 14th in the table.

They will next face Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday before taking on Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16 next week.

Diogo Dalot's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 26 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 2,306

