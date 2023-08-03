Which jerseys have sold the most over the years?

Football shirts are more than just sportswear; they're symbols of allegiance, identity, and passion that connect fans to their favourite clubs and players.

As football's popularity has soared globally, the sales of these jerseys have become a reflection of a club's success, popularity, and branding power. From the iconic red of Manchester United to the classic white of Real Madrid, these shirts are sought after not just for their aesthetic appeal but also for what they represent.

In this piece, with the help of Sports Monkie, we will explore the most sold football shirts in the world, uncovering the stories behind the designs, the influence of star players, and the marketing prowess that turns fabric into a worldwide phenomenon.

12 Brazil national team

The Brazil national football team's jersey is one of the most recognisable and iconic in the sport's history.

Its vibrant yellow shirts, paired with green trim, blue shorts, and white socks, symbolise Brazil's national pride and cultural richness. The yellow represents the golden wealth of the country, while the green signifies the lush forests. The emblem of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) adorns the jersey, signifying the governing body of football in Brazil.

These colours together have become synonymous with the skill, flair, and passion that the Brazilian team is known for on the pitch. The jersey encapsulates a rich tradition of excellence in football.

11 Chelsea

Chelsea's home shirt is synonymous with the club's rich heritage and success.

The primary colour is a distinctive royal blue, which has been a constant feature since the early 1900s, representing both tradition and ambition.

Various manufacturers and sponsors have left their mark on the design over the years, but the core identity remains. The club's crest, featuring a lion holding a staff, is prominently displayed, symbolising strength and pride. The simplicity yet boldness of Chelsea's home shirt reflects the club's pursuit of excellence, resonating with fans and players alike. It's more than a piece of clothing; it's a symbol of loyalty and shared dreams.

10 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's home shirt is renowned for its striking yellow and black colors, reflecting the club's vibrant energy and passion.

The bright yellow embodies the connection between the fans and the team, often referred to as "Die Gelben," or "The Yellows." This jersey stands out on the pitch and represents a fierce commitment to attacking football.

The black accents add contrast, creating a visually appealing design. Whether adorned with the Bundesliga logo or sponsor's emblem, the shirt maintains its iconic look. Worn with pride in Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund's home shirt symbolises a united fanbase and the relentless spirit of one of Germany's most beloved football clubs.

9 Manchester City

Manchester City's home shirt is celebrated for its classic sky blue color, a hue that has become synonymous with the club since the 1960s.

This simple yet distinctive design represents a blend of tradition and modernity, mirroring the team's approach to football. Over the years, the shirt has seen variations with white or navy trim, and different sponsors and manufacturers have added their touch. Yet the core identity remains.

The club's emblem, featuring a ship and a golden eagle, adds to the local symbolism. For fans and players alike, Manchester City's home shirt is more than apparel; it's a symbol of loyalty, ambition, and a rich footballing heritage.

8 Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane stands with his arms raised above his hips in protest of a decision given against Bayern Munich during a Bundesliga game.

Bayern Munich's home shirt is a bold representation of the club's status as one of Germany's most successful football teams.

Traditionally adorned in a vibrant red, often complemented by white or navy accents, the jersey symbolises the club's fiery passion and determination.

The design has evolved over the years, with different manufacturers and sponsors leaving their mark, but the core elements remain. The club's crest, featuring the blue and white colors of Bavaria, is prominently displayed, connecting the team with its roots. Whether at the Allianz Arena or around the world, Bayern Munich's home shirt stands as a powerful emblem of excellence, tradition, and unity.

7 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) home shirt reflects the club's elegance and ambition. Primarily navy blue, it often features red and white accents, mirroring the colors of the French flag.

The centerpiece of the design is the club's crest, showcasing the Eiffel Tower and a fleur-de-lis, connecting the team with the rich cultural history of Paris.

Over the years, the design has seen variations, with different sponsors and manufacturers adding unique touches, yet the fundamental identity remains consistent. For fans, the PSG home shirt is more than just a garment; it's a symbol of pride, passion, and the club's status as a global football powerhouse.

6 Juventus

Juventus' shirt is emblematic of the club's storied history and strong identity. Traditionally, the home shirt features black and white vertical stripes, earning the team the nickname "Bianconeri." The monochrome design has been a constant through the years, symbolising a timeless elegance and determination.

The club's emblem, with its distinctive "J," adds to the unique visual identity. Over time, variations in stripe width and pattern have appeared, and different sponsors have adorned the jersey, yet the essential theme remains constant. Juventus' shirt is more than just a garment; it's a powerful symbol of one of Italy's most successful and recognized football clubs.

5 Liverpool

Liverpool's home shirt is iconic in the world of football, primarily featuring a deep red color that has earned the team the nickname "The Reds."

This vibrant hue symbolises the passion and intensity that Liverpool is famous for, both on the pitch and in the stands. The club's crest, with the Liver Bird emblem and "You'll Never Walk Alone" motto, is a distinctive feature that resonates with fans globally.

Manufacturers and sponsors have added various touches over the years, but the core design remains a constant. Liverpool's home shirt is more than just a jersey; it's a symbol of unity, tradition, and the club's storied history.

4 FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's home shirt is renowned for its unique blue and red vertical stripes, a design that has become synonymous with the club's identity.

These colours reflect the Catalan pride and the values that the club embodies. Over the years, variations in stripe width and pattern have occurred, but the essential theme remains unchanged.

The club's crest, with the St. George's Cross and the Catalan flag, emphasises its deep cultural roots. Often adorned with the motto "Més que un club" (More than a club), Barcelona's home shirt symbolises not just sporting excellence but also a commitment to social responsibility and connection with fans globally.

3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid's home shirt is a symbol of prestige, tradition, and success. Adorned in a classic white colour, it has earned the team the nickname "Los Blancos." This minimalist and elegant design stands out without the need for flashy colours, reflecting the club's stature as one of football's elite.

The royal crown in the crest symbolises Real Madrid's connection to Spanish royalty, while the team's various accomplishments may be symbolised through stars or other insignia on the jersey. Over the years, manufacturers and sponsors have added details, but the iconic white remains untouched. Real Madrid's home shirt represents a rich history of triumph, excellence, and class.

2 Manchester United

Manchester United's home shirt is iconic in the football world, primarily featuring a rich red colour that symbolises the club's passion and tradition.

Known as "The Red Devils," Manchester United's jersey often comes with black and white accents, aligning with the team's official colours. The club's crest, featuring a ship and a devil, is a prominent emblem that connects the shirt with the city's history and the club's nickname. Over time, various manufacturers and sponsors have added their touches, but the core identity remains constant. For fans and players alike, Manchester United's home shirt is a symbol of pride, ambition, and the club's storied legacy in football.

In the world of football, the jersey is far more than a piece of apparel; it's a tangible connection between the team and its fans, a symbol of loyalty, identity, and community. The sales of these shirts reflect not only the success on the pitch but also the resonance of a club's values and the impact of individual players who become legends in these colours.

From the classic designs of historical giants to the innovative styles of rising clubs, the most sold football shirts in the world tell a rich story that transcends sport. They weave together culture, emotion, and business, showcasing the multifaceted and enduring appeal of the beautiful game.

In the early days of football during the late 19th century, shirts were far removed from what we see today. Players wore thick, long-sleeved woolen jerseys that were heavy and uncomfortable, particularly when wet. These early kits were often in simple, solid colors and lacked the logos and branding that are common today.

With the arrival of the 20th century, technology and innovation began to influence the design and fabric of football shirts. Cotton became a popular material, offering more comfort and breathability compared to wool. Short-sleeved shirts started to appear in the 1950s, further enhancing comfort.

The 1970s and 1980s saw a revolutionary shift with the introduction of synthetic materials like polyester. These fabrics allowed for lighter, more flexible shirts that could wick moisture away from the body. This era also saw the rise of commercial sponsorship and branding, with logos and advertisements becoming common on kits.

In recent decades, the development of advanced technical fabrics has continued to evolve. These materials are designed to provide optimum performance, with features like moisture-wicking technology, temperature regulation, and aerodynamic fit. Modern football shirts are now highly engineered garments that cater to the athletes' every need, from breathability to movement.

The football shirt's journey from humble woolen jerseys to high-tech athletic wear is a remarkable testament to the intertwining of sport, technology, fashion, and culture. It reflects not only the progress of the game itself but also the broader societal trends and technological advancements that have shaped our world.