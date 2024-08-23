Key Takeaways Target man position may not be seen at every club but still holds value in the biggest leagues.

Edin Dzeko was a master target man, inspiring City's comeback vs QPR to win the league in 2012.

Didier Drogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alan Shearer also feature for their devastating displays up top.

The concept of a target man has become slightly less prominent in football in recent years, but its potency can still be felt in today's game. For many football fans, the idea of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side, playing free-flowing, 'tiki taka' football with every player getting a touch on the ball is a dream, but for others, there is no greater sight than a tall centre forward crashing home a header at the back post from a looping cross.

The role of a target man is to compete for and win high balls, hold up the ball, link the play, and be an outlet for the team. They are often deployed when a team is content to not have much possession, and there is an expectation on the forward to keep ther ball, and run the channels whenever possible.

English football has long been a fan of target men, with the Premier League's greatest ever goalscorer, Alan Shearer, being a fantastic target man for Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle over the years, whilst Didier Drogba, Peter Crouch and Emile Heskey all scored over 100 goals in the Premier League.

With that in mind, here are 11 of the greatest target men the world of football has had to offer.

Related 20 Greatest Strikers in Football History (Ranked) Thierry Henry, Pele and Ronaldo all feature on this list of the greatest number nines of all-time.

11 Edin Dzeko

Career span: 2003-Present

During his Premier League days with Manchester City, Edin Dzeko was known for being a 'super-sub', generally playing back up to Sergio Aguero, so it is easy to forget the quality the Bosnian striker possessed. Standing at 6'4" tall, the forward was the ultimate target man, being incredible in the air, whilst also being confident with his feet. His most notable career moment was his powerful last minute header to equalise for Manchester City against QPR in May 2012, moments before that Aguero goal, which highlighted Dzeko's aerial prowess at the most high pressure of moments.

Edin Dzeko Career Stats Appearances 790 Goals 354 Assists 146 Trophies 11

10 Mario Mandzukic

Career Span: 2004-2021

When Mario Mandzukic scored his unbelievable overhead kick in the 2017 Champions League final, it typified him as a player, classy, cool, and rose on the biggest occasions. During a stellar career, featuring for clubs such as Juventus, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, Mandzukic operated in an incredibly unique role as a 'wide target man', utilising his height and reading of the game to overpower generally smaller full-backs at the back post.

The Croatian forward sits second on his nation's all-time leading scorers list, famously finding the net against England during extra-time in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, as he wrote his name in Croatian football folklore, and further demonstrating his love for the biggest of games.

Mario Mandzukic's Career Stats Appearances 514 Goals 201 Assists 85 Trophies 24

Related 10 Greatest Left-Footed Players in Football History [Ranked] From Lionel Messi to Diego Maradona, here are the legends who had a wand of a left foot.

9 Emile Heskey

Career Span: 1994-2016

Emile Heskey is a Premier League legend, scoring 110 goals for five different clubs. The English striker was incredibly strong, pacy, and good in the air. When he first burst onto the scene aged 17, the forward struck fear into defenders across the country due to his build and aggression, but as he aged and lost some of his pace, he had to become more reliant on his aerial ability, winning flick-ons and bringing his teammates into play.

Heskey's unselfish nature made him a dream target man, always looking to provide for others, but still remaining incredibly goal hungry as he burst into the penalty box.

Emile Heskey's Career Stats Appearances 742 Goals 154 Assists 61 Trophies 8

Related The 9 Greatest Wingers in Football History [Ranked] From Lionel Messi to Neymar, here are nine of the greatest wingers ever to grace the football pitch.

8 Olivier Giroud

Career span: 2005-Present

To describe Olivier Giroud as a target man seems somewhat unfair, but due to his sublime aerial ability and link-up play, he is one of the best we have ever seen. Becoming France's all-time leading goalscorer, a nation who have possessed players such as Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane is no mean feat, but Giroud has beaten them all in the colours of Les Bleus.

A fantastic technician, whose ability in the air is equally impressive, Giroud epitomises how to lead the line and be a target man by being incredibly intelligent with his movement to make up for his lack of pace. The former Arsenal striker has scored goals wherever he has been, helping Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021 and AC Milan the Serie A in 2022.

Olivier Giroud's Career Stats Appearances 720 Goals 286 Assists 97 Trophies 13

Related Ranking the 11 Best Crossers in Football History Ballon d'Or winners, Premier League record breakers and multiple World Cup champions have all mastered the art of crossing a football.

7 Christian Vieri

Career Span: 1991-2009

One of the most underrated players of all time, Christian Vieri is a football legend. Nicknamed 'Il Toro', meaning 'the bull', Vieri was a very physical striker but was able to marry that with technical ability to make him one of the best strikers of his generation. Comfortable with the ball at both feet, Vieri was a defender's nightmare and was made the world's most expensive player when Inter Milan signed him for £32million in 1999, indicating just how good he was.

Despite being exactly six feet tall, Vieri is still regarded as an incredible target man, and holds the record for the most headed goals scored in Italian league history, proving his might in the air, and why a lot of fans feel he doesn't get the credit he deserves.

Christian Vieri's Career Stats Appearances 476 Goals 236 Assists 36 Trophies 7

Related Ranking the 11 Best Passers in Football History No room for Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho or David Beckham in a list topped by a player with more than 400 career assists.

6 Luca Toni

Career Span: 1994-2016

Luca Toni was a nightmare for Serie A defences. The Italian was always in the right place at the right time, and was ruthless when a chance came his way. At 6'3" tall, Toni didn't have the pace of Kylian Mbappe, or the technique of Dennis Bergkamp, but due to his size alone, he caused all sorts of problems. Often occupying both defenders, Toni was a master at creating space and holding up the ball, and was always in and around the six-yard box ready to pounce when a chance came his way.

The peak of Toni's career was when he won the Serie A golden boot in 2005, but perhaps his most remarkable feat was when he won it again, aged 38, in 2015, which is testament to the ability of the Italian target man.

Luca Toni's Career Stats Appearances 650 Goals 301 Assists 86 Trophies 7

Related Who is the greatest Italian midfielder of all time? Italy have produced some the greatest midfielders in football history. Players like Roberto Baggio, Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso are iconic engine room operators. But who is the most elite Azzurri midfielder of all time?

5 Peter Crouch

Career Span: 1998-2019

Peter Crouch is not your typical footballer. At 6'7" inches tall, with very little muscle, Crouch looks more like a marathon runner. Despite these supposed barriers, Crouch is known as one of the greatest target men in football history, who was not only incredible in the air, but also a master with the ball at his feet. The scorer of some of football's greatest ever volleys, notably against Manchester City in 2012, Crouch's footballing intelligence was remarkable.

Crouch has scored the most headed goals in Premier League history, which is no great surprise when considering his height, but further indicates why he is deemed one of the best target men of all time.

Peter Crouch's Career Stats Appearances 721 Goals 199 Assists 76 Trophies 2

Related 18 Most Bizarre Contract Clauses in Football History There have been some bizarre contract clauses down the years - featuring some high-profile players including Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho & Luis Suarez.

4 Didier Drogba

Career Span: 1998-2018

Didier Drogba joined the Premier League as a relatively unknown player, but before long he became one of the most feared strikers around.

Drogba had all the attributes of the perfect striker; aggressive, quick, and could finish. Although he wasn't just a target man, Drogba's aerial prowess was outstanding, and his ability to hold up play and be an outlet was pivotal for Chelsea in their multiple Premier League titles with the Ivorian. Drogba left behind an incredible legacy in the Premier League, and many argue Chelsea still haven't found his replacement, all these years later.

Didier Drogba's Career Stats Appearances 688 Goals 302 Assists 127 Trophies 17

Related 20 Greatest African Players in Football History Ranked From George Weah to Jay-Jay Okocha, the continent has produced some fine talent over the years.

3 Marco van Basten

Career Span: 1981-1985

To win the Ballon d'Or three times is something only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can better, so Marco van Basten has every right to be spoken about as one of the best to play the game. A player who could do it all, with remarkable close control, volleys and headers, van Basten is one of football's all-time greats.

Although being a target man is not often associated with the glamourous side of the game, the Dutchman's skillfulness and poise made it look effortless, whilst also utilising his incredible ability in the air. One of the most well-rounded players to play the game, van Basten is hard to ignore when discussing the greatest of the target men.

Marco van Basten's Career Stats Appearances 373 Goals 277 Assists 86 Trophies 19

Related The 10 Greatest Dutch Players in Football History [Ranked] Including the likes of Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten and Arjen Robben, the best Dutch players of all time have been ranked.

2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Career Span: 1999-2023

When a player is one of the main men at Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Ajax, and Manchester United, to name just a few, they must be a superstar, and that is exactly what the maverick Zlatan Ibrahimovic is.

Being 6'5", he stands out wherever he is, and on the pitch he is able to use his whole frame to be the ultimate target man. By also being a black belt in Taekwando, the Swedish striker has incredible flexibility, and has scored some obscene acrobatic goals whilst also having a great selfish streak to ensure he has scored buckets of goals throughout his career.

A monster in the air, and with a great eye for a pass, Zlatan won a staggering 31 trophies during his career, including league titles in Italy and Spain as well as the Europa League with Manchester United under Jose Mourinho.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Career Stats Appearances 827 Goals 496 Assists 202 Trophies 31

Related Zlatan Ibrahimovic Names His Dream 11 From Past Teammates Lionel Messi and Xavi all feature in Ibrahimovic's dream team made up of teammates from his career.

1 Alan Shearer

Career Span: 1988-2006

Alan Shearer was a certified goalscorer, who arguably could have scored even more if he had moved to a better club during his career.

An ice-cold finisher, Shearer was a demon in front of goal, and was incredible in the air, scoring plenty of headers. The Englishman was the perfect target man, acting as the focal point of every team he played in, sometimes acting as provider for teammates, as well as scoring bucket loads.

Shearer's Premier League goal scoring record may not be broken for a long time (at least whilst Harry Kane is abroad), which indicates just how good a goalscorer he was. Shearer's goals helped fire Blackburn Rovers to the title in 1995, breaking Manchester United's stranglehold on the rebranded top tier of English football. His move to Newcastle may not have seen trophies come with it, but his tally of goals in the Premier League means he is the ultimate target man.

Alan Shearer's Career Stats Appearances 701 Goals 360 Assists 93 Trophies 1

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21.08.24