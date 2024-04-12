Highlights UEFA have revealed the top 11 fastest players over the course of the 2023/24 Champions League season, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker not included.

Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes reached a top speed of 37.2 km/h which is the quickest in the competition.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford also feature in the top 11.

Every team competing in the Champions League needs several speed demons in their ranks. With the pace that the game is played at in Europe's elite competition, it is now vital to have quick players who can reach incredible top speeds in all areas of the pitch.

Pace can be used to break lines of defence to get in behind for an important chance or, at the other end of the pitch, it can prove to be the difference between snuffing out a chance or a goal being conceded.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies are two players that immediately spring to mind when thinking of the quickest players to feature in the competition. Here, we take a look at the top 11 fastest individuals in Europe's elite in the 2023/24 campaign, using data provided by UEFA's official website.

11 Fastest Players in the Champions League in 2023/24 Rank Name Club Total Speed (km/h) 1. Nuno Mendes PSG 37.2 2. Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund 36.3 3. Kylian Mbappe PSG 36.1 4. Erling Haaland Manchester City 36 =5. Lois Openda RB Leipzig 35.7 =5. Marcus Rashford Manchester United 35.7 =7. Achraf Hakimi PSG 35.6 =7. Daizen Maeda Celtic 35.6 =9. Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 35.5 =9. Mohamed Simakan RB Leipzig 35.5 =9. Sandro Tonali Newcastle United 35.5

11 Sandro Tonali - Newcastle United

Top speed - 35.5 km/h

While Newcastle didn't even reach the knockout stages after being placed in the same group as Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, Magpies midfielder Sandro Tonali is actually the joint ninth fastest player in the Champions League so far this season.

The Italy international only played three games of the club's European campaign in the 2023/24 season after he was handed a 10-month ban back in October after being found guilty of breaching betting regulations. A strong, fast, energetic and creative midfielder, with excellent vision and an ability to read the game, Tonali's top speed in the competition is a staggering 35.5 km/h.

Sandro Tonali's 2023/24 Champions League stats Minutes played 162 Matches played 3 Goals 0 Assists 0 Distance covered (km) 21.3 Top speed (km/h) 35.5

10 Mohamed Simakan - RB Leipzig

Top speed - 35.5 km/h

At 23, Mohamed Simakan has established himself as a real hot prospect, with Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United keeping close tabs on the versatile defender. The Frenchman can either play in the heart of the back line or even as a full-back.

While the German outfit were narrowly knocked out by Real Madrid in the last 16, Simakan featured seven times during the club's Champions League run and was one of their standout performers. Not only that, he was also one of the fastest players in the competition this season with a top speed of 35.5 km/h. That said, he's not the quickest player from Leipzig that features in the top 11.

Mohamed Simakan's 2023/24 Champions League stats Minutes played 599 Matches played 7 Goals 1 Assists 0 Distance covered (km) 71.5 Top speed (km/h) 35.5

9 Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich

Top speed - 35.5 km/h

Davies is not only one of the fastest players in the Champions League, but he's also one of the quickest in the world. He exemplifies a comprehensive left-back, possessing diverse traits, from skillful dribbling to outstanding speed, enabling him to outpace and outplay his adversaries.

He brought himself to the world stage when he tore apart Barcelona during Bayern's 8-2 win over the Spanish giants in 2020 - where he produced a sensational assist. He's only gone from strength to strength. Regarded as one of the best defenders in the game, the Canadian's top speed of 35.5 km/h in the Champions League is quite simply mind-blowing.

Alphonso Davies' 2023/24 Champions League stats Minutes played 638 Matches played 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Distance covered (km) 76.6 Top speed (km/h) 35.5

8 Daizen Maeda - Celtic

Top speed - 35.6 km/h

Celtic endured a pretty miserable Champions League campaign, only winning one game and finishing rock bottom of Group E. That said, Daizen Maeda proved to be one of their brightest sparks in the club's European campaign this season, but his agility and rapid pace weren't enough to help the Scottish side progress into the knockout stages.

The 26-year-old Japan international, who featured four times in the group stage and provided one assist, covered a total distance of 33.5km and had a top speed of 35.6 km/h which is pretty impressive given that the Hoops were well below par in the competition.

Daizen Maeda's 2023/24 Champions League stats Minutes played 285 Matches played 4 Goals 0 Assists 1 Distance covered (km) 33.5 Top speed (km/h) 35.6

7 Achraf Hakimi - PSG

Top speed - 35.6 km/h

One of the most talented full-backs in world football, Achraf Hakimi emerged as a top star during his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. His electrifying and jaw-dropping pace caused havoc for opposing players, a trait which has still stuck with him to this day.

Hakimi has evolved into one of the premier full-backs with PSG, deftly using his speed and intellect in both attacking and defensive roles. The Moroccan's performances with the French side has seen him become one of the most valuable African players in the world. With a top speed of 35.6 km/h in the Champions League this season, his pace facilitates seamless collaboration with forwards and enables him to make timely infiltrations into the box.

Achraf Hakimi's 2023/24 Champions League stats Minutes played 711 Matches played 8 Goals 1 Assists 0 Distance covered (km) 87.9 Top speed (km/h) 35.6

6 Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

Top speed - 35.7 km/h

The pace and power brought to the team by Marcus Rashford's presence is enough to make opposing teams fearful. Manchester United are a team that has been built on counter-attacking football and the 26-year-old fits into that philosophy perfectly.

Erik ten Hag's side endured a dismal Champions League season, finishing bottom of Group A behind the likes of Copenhagen and Galatasaray, but Rashford proved to be one of the club's better performers in the competition. The Englishman, who's one of United's highest-paid players, had a top speed of 35.7 km/h, making him the second fastest player from the Premier League on the list.

Marcus Rashford's 2023/24 Champions League stats Minutes played 289 Matches played 4 Goals 0 Assists 2 Distance covered (km) 32.7 Top speed (km/h) 35.7

5 Lois Openda - RB Leipzig

Top speed - 35.7 km/h

Lois Openda is making a real name for himself in Germany with RB Leipzig as the young striker has taken the Bundesliga by storm since his arrival from Ligue 1 side RC Lens last summer. Pace, power, and work rate are all attributes that are present in his game.

That's clearly been demonstrated in the Champions League this season as the rapid forward has a top speed of 35.7 km/h. The 24-year-old, who covered a distance of 61.9 km in the competition, scored four goals in eight appearances for the club in Europe, before they were dumped out by Real Madrid.

Lois Openda's 2023/24 Champions League stats Minutes played 558 Matches played 8 Goals 4 Assists 0 Distance covered (km) 61.9 Top speed (km/h) 35.7

4 Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Top speed - 36 km/h

Erling Haaland broke record after record during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, scoring 86 goals in 89 games for the latter. Following his switch to Manchester City in 2022, he continued to take the sport by storm. The 23-year-old is, quite frankly, unstoppable, and is the Premier League's best striker. His eye for a goal has made him one of the best players in the world.

While he's known for his elite finishing inside the box, the Norway international is also a rapid individual and is one of the Champions League's fastest players this season. With a top speed of 36 km/h, Haaland has been in red-hot form in Europe, scoring six goals already as Pep Guardiola's side chase their second title in a row.

Erling Haaland's 2023/24 Champions League stats Minutes played 688 Matches played 8 Goals 6 Assists 1 Distance covered (km) 77.2 Top speed (km/h) 36

3 Kylian Mbappe - PSG

Top speed - 36.1 km/h

Mbappe is without a doubt one of the best players in the world right now. While he's enjoyed a lot of success in the sport already, the Frenchman is still yet to win the Champions League. The Frenchman has a knack for dumbfounding defenders and slotting the ball past goalkeepers with ease.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbappe has the record for the most Champions League goals scored as a teenager – 13 goals in 23 matches. The next best is Erling Haaland with ten goals in eight matches.

While the France international has clocked a sensational top speed of 36.1 km/h in Europe's elite this season, Mbappe is still not the fastest player from PSG that features on the list - much to the surprise of many. With six goals already in the competition this season, the rapid forward continues to shine when the lights are bright.

Kylian Mbappe's 2023/24 Champions League stats Minutes played 810 Matches played 9 Goals 6 Assists 0 Distance covered (km) 79.3 Top speed (km/h) 36.1

2 Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund

Top speed - 36.3 km/h

Karim Adeyemi has been a sensation, proving his mettle in European competition in his early 20s. The forward is another youngster making an impression and has already suggested that he could be a future prospect. His match-winning goal against Chelsea in the Champions League last season highlighted his electricity as he ran from his own half before rounding the goalkeeper and sealing the victory.

Very few defenders are able to keep up with the German star, who has continued to show why he's one of the quickest players in the Champions League. At number two on the list, Adeyemi has a top speed of 36.3 km/h, which is sensational. However, he's still a little way off the number-one spot...

Karim Adeyemi's 2023/24 Champions League stats Minutes played 432 Matches played 8 Goals 2 Assists 1 Distance covered (km) 55.1 Top speed (km/h) 36.3

1 Nuno Mendes - PSG

Top speed - 37.2 km/h

With a top speed of 37.2 km/h, PSG star Nuno Mendes is the fastest player in the Champions League so far this season - which may come as a shock to fans considering he's only played two times in the competition at the time of writing. Across the pitch, the French giants are stacked with several quick individuals.

Sitting comfortably at the top, it's fair to say that it'll take some doing to dethrone the Portuguese star. The likes of Mendes, Mbappe and Hakimi have proven to be a real nuisance for opposing defenders in Europe in the 2023/24 campaign - with the Ligue 1 side looking to win their first-ever Champions League title.

Nuno Mendes' 2023/24 Champions League stats Minutes played 151 Matches played 2 Goals 0 Assists 0 Distance covered (km) 16.2 Top speed (km/h) 37.2

All statistics taken via UEFA and correct as of 12/04/2024.