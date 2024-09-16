Key Takeaways Britain has been home to some of the best goalkeepers in modern history.

From World Cup winner Gordon Banks to Wales legend Neville Southall.

Northern Ireland's Pat Jennings also makes the top 11 following a sparkling career at Spurs and Arsenal.

British football boasts a rich history of producing incredibly talented and iconic goalkeepers in its long and established history. From the early days of British football through to the modern day, British goalkeepers have set the benchmark when coming to producing consistently high standards, proving huge figures on both the domestic and international stage.

From the heroics of Gordon Banks in the 1966 World Cup or modern day greats like Jordan Pickford, British goalkeepers have cemented themselves as some of the world's finest. With that said, here's a closer look at the 11 greatest British goalkeepers in football history.

11 Elisha Scott

Career Span: 1911-1936

Northern Irishman, Elisha Scott, began his fantastic career in Northern Ireland with Broadway United and Linfield before signing for Liverpool, the club being afforded the opportunity after Everton decided against signing Scott, considering the then 19-year-old too young. The First World War delayed the Northern Irishman's development and career progress. However, in 1920, Liverpool's senior goalkeeper, Ken Campbell, was allowed to leave the club.

Scott quickly established himself as a sturdy and reliable number one and became a key reason for the back-to-back championships in 1922 and 1923. Scott enjoyed an overall 22-year association with Liverpool establishing himself as one of their goalkeeping greats. Scott also enjoyed international recognition, representing his country 31 times.

Elisha Scott Club Statistics Appearances 430 Trophies 2

10 Jordan Pickford

Career Span: 2011-Present

Jordan Pickford represented his beloved Sunderland on 31 occasions prior to his move to Merseyside with Everton in 2017. Following promotion from the academy, Pickford was allowed out on loan, where, over four years, he amassed 116 appearances, collectively, for Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston North End, respectively.

It was his 2016 return to his home-town club that saw the meteoric rise of the young goalkeeper, going on to establish himself as number 1 at the Stadium of Light, following an injury to Vito Mannone, seeing him receive a PFA Young Player of the Year shortlisting. Following countless rumours of Premier League club interest, it was Everton who signed the exciting prospect in a deal worth a reported £30 million, making him the third most expensive goalkeeper at that time and the most expensive British goalkeeper. Pickford was voted Everton's Player of the Season at the end of his debut campaign on Merseyside. Pickford became an England international in 2017 and has since established himself as his country's number one, earning 70 caps.

Jordan Pickford's Statistics Appearances 405 Trophies 0

9 Jack Kelsey

Career Span: 1949-1963

Welshman, Jack Kelsey, signed for Arsenal after being spotted by scouts whilst representing his local side Winch Wen. It was to be a slow start to life in London for the young goalkeeper, experiencing only reserve team football for the first two years. However, Kelsey would get a first-team opportunity, following the injury to first-choice, George Swindin.

Sadly, Kelsey didn't get the start he had hoped for, conceding five on his first start for the club. Upon Swindin's return from injury, Kelsey was sent back to the reserves, having only managed four appearances. The Welshman would spend another 12 months in the reserves before, finally, being given a place in the first-team squad to compete with Swindin and Ted Platt. Kelsey was in no mood to play second-fiddle, instead making 29 appearances on the way to winning the First Division title and FA Charity Shield. Kelsey quickly became the undisputed first choice, representing the club on 327 occasions. The Welshman enjoyed an eight-year international career, earning 41 caps.

Jack Kelsey's Club Statistics Appearances 327 Trophies 2

8 Joe Hart

Career Span- 2003-2024

Joe Hart started the path to his long and illustrious career with his hometown club, Shrewsbury Town, representing the club on 54 occasions. Such was his clear and undoubted ability, Premier League clubs started to take notice, and it was Manchester City that managed to sign the young stopper for a fee of £100,000, as confirmed by the then Chairman, John Wardle. In 2007, Hart moved to Tranmere Rovers on loan, where he spent January, managing six appearances. He later joined Blackpool, appearing five times. Upon his return to Manchester City, then-manager, Sven Goran Eriksson, named Hart as the club's new number one, a position he upheld until the arrival of Shay Given in January 2009.

With the Irishman becoming the fixed choice for the number one spot, Joe Hart made a temporary switch to the midlands with Birmingham City, making 36 appearances. It was in 2010, under Roberto Mancini, that Hart really started to excel and show Premier League promise. Joe Hart went on to appear 266 times for Manchester City, becoming one of the club's finest-ever goalkeepers.

The England stopper went on to enjoy loan spells at both Torino and West Ham, before signing for Burnley in 2018 and for Tottenham in 2020. In 2021, Hart began a new venture north of the border with Celtic, enjoying a three-year spell, representing the club 109 times. Hart represented England on 75 occasions.

Joe Hart's Club Statistics Appearances 550 Trophies 10

7 Chris Woods

Career Span: 1976-1998

England International Chris Woods enjoyed a fantastic 21-year career, having begun his career with Nottingham Forest, as an understudy to Peter Shilton. In 1979, Woods got a move to Queens Park Rangers, in a move that could potentially enable him to carve himself a career and reputation as a fine young goalkeeper. He enjoyed two years with QPR before a £225,000 move to Norwich City in 1981 where he went on to appear 216 times over the next five seasons. In 1986, manager Graeme Souness signed Woods for Rangers, in a deal worth £600,000.

Success was immediate, seeing Woods lift both the Scottish Premier League and Scottish League Cup in his first season. The goalkeeper enjoyed a five-year spell with the club, resulting in 173 appearances. In 1991, Woods signed for Trevor Francis at Sheffield Wednesday for £1.2 Million, going on to appear 107 times. 1995 saw Kevin Pressman become the preferred starter at Wednesday, which prompted a short loan move to Reading, appearing five times.

He would move to the US with the Colorado Rapids on an October loan to Southampton under former boss, Graeme Souness, appearing four times for the Saints, but a leg break ensured a return to the United States for rehabilitation. The UK would see Woods again, as he returned for short stints at both Sunderland and Burnley, respectively. Internationally, Woods represented England on 43 occasions.

Chris Woods' Club Statistics Appearances 603 Trophies 6

6 Neville Southall

Career Span: 1973-2002

Wales international, Neville Southall, is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation. Known for his phenomenal shot-stopping ability, the goalkeeper enjoyed his best football whilst at Everton. Joining the Merseysiders in 1981, Southall went on to appear an incredible 578 times, during which he received the Football Writers Player of the Year in 1985. In 1998 Southall's wonderful Everton spell came to an end, seeing the Welshman drop down the divisions before finally retiring in 2002. Neville Southall represented Wales on 92 occasions.

Neville Southall's Club Statistics Appearances 710 Trophies 8

5 Ray Clemence

Career Span: 1965-1988

Ray Clemence or "Clem" as he was affectionately referred to, is considered one of the greatest British goalkeepers of all time. Skegness born, Clemence, began his remarkable career with Scunthorpe United, spending two years and appearing 48 times. Clemence was spotted and subsequently signed by Bill Shankly's Liverpool in 1967 for a fee of £18,000. Nobody would have predicted the 14-year association that was about to ensue.

Clemence went on to firmly cement his name as one of, if not, the greatest Liverpool keeper of all time, amassing 470 appearances before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 1981 for a fee of £300,000. The England international would enjoy a successful seven years at Spurs before calling time on his career in 1988, following a serious Achilles tendon injury. Clemence represented England on 61 occasions.

Ray Clemence's Club Statistics Appearances 758 Trophies 21

4 David Seaman

Career Span: 1982-2004

The Hugely popular, David Seaman's rise to prominence began at Peterborough United, before successful spells at Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers. In 1990, Seaman would seal a transfer to Arsenal, replacing the Leeds-bound John Lukic.

From here, there was no looking back for the 6'4" stopper, making 405 appearances for the club, over 13 years, seeing three league titles and four FA Cups along the way. Seaman's career came to a close following a solitary season at Manchester City, then hanging up his gloves in 2004. Seaman was an integral member of the England side during his career, making 75 appearances for his country.

David Seaman's Club Statistics Appearances 731 Trophies 12

3 Pat Jennings

Career Span- 1963-1986

Pat Jennings was considered by many to be one of the greatest goalkeeper in the history of football. The Northern Irishman was picked up from the youth ranks at Newry Town by Watford in 1963 and went to play every league game for his new club. Such form and clear ability were soon recognised, and Tottenham Hotspur swooped, signing the young talent for £27,000.

So began a wonderful 13-year journey for the player and club, Jennings making 472 appearances, winning two English League Cups, an FA Cup and a UEFA Cup with the club. Jennings, considered to be nearing the end of his career, was sold to Arsenal in 1977, however went on to play another eight years, accruing 237 appearances and adding another FA Cup to his trophy collection. Jennings enjoyed a 22-year international career, being capped 119 times.

Pat Jennings' Club Statistics Appearances 757 Trophies 6

2 Peter Shilton

Career Span: 1966-1997

Peter Shilton is England's most capped player and considered by some to be the greatest English goalkeeper ever. Enjoying a long and silver-laden career, the stopper was renowned for his all-around ability and, despite being only 6ft, was a great commander of his box. His most notable era was after signing for Nottingham Forest, where he played 202 times, winning seven trophies and a Player of the Year award along the way. Shilton went on to spend five years with Southampton in 1982 before, in 1987, moving to Derby County for another five-year spell.

The England legend would then try his hand as player-manager at Plymouth Argyle, a turbulent spell that came to an end in 1995. Shilton's incredible career came to a close in 1997, having made nine appearances in his single season at Leyton Orient. Shilton is also considered a legend at International level, receiving 125 caps.

Peter Shilton's Club Statistics Appearances 1,005 Trophies 8

1 Gordon Banks

Career Span: 1958-1977

Widely considered one of the greatest goalkeeper of all time, Gordon Banks was a superstar of the sport, further showcased when starting every game for England in their World Cup-winning campaign of 1966. Banks' career took off when, following a solitary season for Chesterfield, he signed for Leicester City, where he would spend the next eight years of his career, amassing 293 appearances for the club, winning a League Cup.

Stoke City was his next stop, where he would enjoy appearing 194 times until a road traffic collision saw Banks ultimately lose vision in his right eye, forcing the keeper to take the tough decision to retire from professional football. That wasn't it for Banks, however, the keeper was named as a superstar in the North American Soccer League for Fort Lauderdale, where he picked up a division championship and a Goalkeeper of the Year award. Banks made one of the best saves of all time when he denied Pele at the 1970 World Cup, plunging low to deny an almost certain goal. He was capped 73 times for his country.

Gordon Banks' Club Statistics Appearances 558 Trophies 2

Stats provided by Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12.09.24