Spain have a long history of producing extremely talented players, with many modern football fans remembering the dominant national side between 2008 and 2012 that lifted three major trophies.

A nation with a history of technically gifted footballers, La Roja has seen some of the best players to ever don the famous red shirt. This includes the only ever Spanish-born Ballon d'Or winner and several multiple-time Champions League winners.

Alfredo Di Stefano would be right at the top of a list containing the best players to ever play for the country at international level, but the prolific forward has been left out of the below rankings as he was born in Argentina.

That said, we've ranked the top 11 Spanish players in history using some of the below factors:

Longevity

International Career

Club Career

Trophies Won

Individual Honours

Impact on Their Teams

11 Greatest Spanish Players in History Rank Player Clubs 1 Andres Iniesta Barcelona, Vissel Kobe, Emirates Club 2 Xavi Barcelona, Al Sadd 3 Sergio Ramos Sevilla, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain 4 Iker Casillas Real Madrid, Porto 5 Raul Real Madrid, Schalke 04, Al Sadd, New York Cosmos 6 Sergio Busquets Barcelona, Inter Miami 7 Luis Suarez Deportivo La Coruna, Espana Industrial, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Sampdoria 8 David Villa Sporting Gijon, Real Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, New York City FC, Melbourne City, Vissel Kobe 9 Carles Puyol Barcelona 10 Emilio Butragueno Real Madrid, Celaya 11 Fernando Hierro Valladolid, Real Madrid, Al-Rayyan, Bolton Wanderers

1 Andres Iniesta

Clubs: Barcelona, Vissel Kobe, Emirates Club

Andres Iniesta is our number one Spanish player of all time. The magical midfielder achieved everything possible in terms of team honours, lifting multiple La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies. His legacy isn't just limited to club football, however, as Iniesta was instrumental in perhaps the greatest Spain team ever.

His extra-time goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands cemented his place in the history of his country forever. He played a vital part in the team's European Championship successes in both 2008 and 2012. His longevity in the sport has meant he finishes just above a teammate he worked extremely well with during his peak years.

2 Xavi

Clubs: Barcelona, Al Sadd

Xavi misses out on top spot marginally to his former colleague at club and international level. Playing a different role to Iniesta, the maestro was just as important to Barcelona's success throughout the 2000s and 2010s. He controlled the midfield like a conductor with his passing range being unmatched by his peers.

His trophy cabinet is impressive, as Xavi was part of the same successful sides as Iniesta. His deep-lying role in Pep Guardiola's dominant Barca side was a thing of beauty. The 44-year-old even found glory elsewhere, lifting trophies in Qatar during a spell with Al Sadd.

3 Sergio Ramos

Clubs: Sevilla, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain

There have been so many great central defenders in the history of the game and Sergio Ramos ranks extremely high in that conversation. A fiery character on the pitch with underrated technical ability in possession of the ball, the Spaniard has been one of the very best in his position for over a decade.

Even at 38 years old, the Real Madrid icon is still playing top-flight football in his home country after returning to the club his senior career started with, Sevilla. Ramos was part of the most dominant period any club side has enjoyed in Champions League history, helping Los Blancos to four titles in five years. His last-gasp header against bitter rivals Atletico in 2014 is perhaps the most legendary moment of his long and storied career.

4 Iker Casillas

Clubs: Real Madrid, Porto

There are few goalkeepers in the history of football that can claim to have had better careers than Iker Casillas. The shot-stopper was unbelievable during his best years at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite being slightly shorter than average for a 'keeper (under 6'0"), he made up for it with his wonderful agility and clever positioning.

In terms of the national side, Casillas kept Victor Valdes out of the Spain team even when Barcelona were at their most dominant. He was named in the Team of the Tournament in each of his nation's major successes over four years, proving his importance to one of the best teams in modern history.

5 Raul

Clubs: Real Madrid, Schalke 04, Al Sadd, New York Cosmos

With over 300 career goals to his name, Raul Gonzalez had to be included on this list. The former Real Madrid forward was clinical when presented with a goal-scoring opportunity. He is best known for his time in La Liga as the Spanish legend scored goals for fun in his home country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raul Gonzalez is the third-highest goalscorer in Real Madrid's history with 323 goals in the famous white shirt. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (450) and Karim Benzema (354) have scored more for Los Blancos.

Spells with Schalke, Al Sadd and New York Cosmos came in the twilight years of his career, but the left-footed poacher still had the knack of finding the back of the net. His scoring record in international football wasn't bad, either, as Raul hit 44 goals in just over 100 appearances.

6 Sergio Busquets

Clubs: Barcelona, Inter Miami

The unsung hero of both Barcelona and Spain's successes in the past two decades. Sergio Busquets is one of the most aesthetically pleasing footballers to watch on the planet, as the holding midfielder's intelligence allows him to pick up space anywhere on the pitch and spray passes wherever he pleases.

Now linking up with former teammates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami, Busquets is slowly beginning to receive the praise he missed out on unfairly for large parts of his career. Taking over from Xavi was never going to be an easy feat, but the 35-year-old did so seamlessly during Barca's previously mentioned era of dominance in European football.

7 Luis Suarez

Clubs: Deportivo La Coruna, Espana Industrial, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Sampdoria

No, not that one. Before the Luis Suarez modern-day fans know and love, there was a player with the same name. The attacking player remains the only man to have been born in Spain to lift the Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious individual honour in the game.

He did so all the way back in 1960, after helping Barcelona to back-to-back La Liga successes. Suarez would go on to add two European Cups to his trophy cabinet during a stint with Inter Milan. It was during his time with the Italian giants that he helped Spain to a European Nations' Cup in 1964.

8 David Villa

Clubs: Sporting Gijon, Real Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, New York City FC, Melbourne City, Vissel Kobe

Spain's all-time top goalscorer simply had to get into the top 10. David Villa was integral to Barcelona's success in the early 2010s, famously scoring at Wembley Stadium as his club defeated Manchester United 3-1 in the 2011 Champions League final.

He netted 59 goals for his country in 98 games, leaving him with a record better than a goal every two matches. The ex-Valencia star didn't always play centrally, either, as Villa played a large portion of his games on the left wing. There were few players with a more deadly right foot than the heroic Spaniard. His trophy cabinet isn't quite as full as some of the other players on the list, which is why he ranks towards the lower end.

9 Carles Puyol

Clubs: Barcelona

It shows how many good players have come from Spain that Barcelona's legendary captain Carles Puyol ranks so low on this list. We are talking about one of the best defenders to have stepped foot on a football pitch, who was willing to put his body on the line for his club and country time and time again.

His header against Germany in the 2010 World Cup semi-final was enough to lead La Roja to the final, in which Iniesta scored the winning goal. Puyol is a rare breed as he remained loyal to his beloved Barcelona throughout his career, retiring at the club as a hero who achieved everything.

10 Emilio Butragueno

Clubs: Real Madrid, Celaya

Emilio Butragueno is possibly a lesser-known name on this list, as the best work the Real Madrid icon did came in the 1980s. Winning six La Liga trophies, Butragueno is one of the most successful players to come through the ranks at the Spanish club.

The 5'7" striker was incredibly difficult for opposing defenders to deal with as his pace and agility were impressive. His best showing in the famous red shirt of Spain came in the Euro 1984 tournament as his side unfortunately finished runners-up but Butragueno's contributions earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament and a Silver Ball award.

11 Fernando Hierro

Clubs: Valladolid, Real Madrid, Al-Rayyan, Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers fans were in disbelief when Fernando Hierro rocked up at the Reebok Stadium in 2004. The man who played in both midfield and defence had previously played in European finals for the biggest club in the world, Real Madrid, before showing up in the Premier League.

Hierro featured in three separate Champions League-winning campaigns for the club in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The first of those came in 1997/98, and he was named the UEFA Club Defender of the Year during the same season. He, unfortunately, didn't win any major honours during his 89 appearances, but he did rack up an impressive goal tally of 29.

