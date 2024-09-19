Key Takeaways Wales have been upsetting the odds for more than 130 years.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey helped inspire their famous run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

Cliff Jones and Ian Rush also make the list for stunning careers.

Despite its mere three million inhabitants, Wales have produced many excellent footballers throughout the sport's history. In fact, such is the heritage in the country, that the first ever game for Y Dreigiau (The Dragons) against Scotland on 25 March 1876 makes them the third-oldest international football team in the world.

Granted, they may have lost that formative match-up 4-0, yet it wouldn't stop them from winning 12 British Home Championships, as well as qualifying and performing at major tournaments like the World Cup in 1958 and 2022, and the European Championships in 2016 and 2020, of which they reached the semi-final stage in France. From Gareth Bale to Ryan Giggs, here are the 11 greatest Welsh stars to play the beautiful game.

11 John Toshack

Career Span: 1965-1984

John Toshack was a superb frontman who plied his trade for Cardiff City, Liverpool and Swansea. A force to be reckoned with in his 1970s pomp following superb Cardiff exploits, Toshack joined First Division side Liverpool, where he formed a deadly on-field relationship with both Kevin Keegan and Steve Heighway, helping the Merseyside club to win two league titles, the European Cup, the UEFA Cup on two occasions, the FA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. In fact, his partnership with Keegan was so effective that the two were described as telepathic.

Mounting injuries eventually led him to join Swansea City as player-manager in March 1978 and he led the club to three promotions in four seasons, elevating them from the Fourth Division to the First Division in a feat that led former Liverpool manager Bill Shankly to describe him as the "manager of the century". During his career, he scored over 150 goals in the Football League in more than 350 appearances and also represented Wales at international level, winning 40 caps and scoring 13 goals.

John Toshack's Career Statistics Club Appearances 532 Club Goals 220 Wales Appearances 40 Wales Goals 13 Trophies 14

10 Aaron Ramsey

Career Span: 2006-Present

A bad luck omen for celebrity deaths and opposition midfielders alike, Aaron Ramsey arrives as a modern Welsh great. Synonymous with three-time FA Cup success with Arsenal and a stint in Italy with Juventus, Ramsey is back at Cardiff City in 2024 where his career began. Ramsey has excellent technique and a superb physical capacity, enabling him to be an effective box-to-box playmaker, as well as an agile offensive midfielder.

His forward-thinking exploits haven't just been limited to his club career. Part of a solid generation of Welsh footballers, Ramsey helped the Dragons to the Euros in 2016, before playing an integral part in his country reaching the semi-finals - as he assisted two of the goals in the historic 3-1 win over Belgium. He has had an excellent career, yet with fewer injury woes, he could've no doubt reached a far greater peak.

Aaron Ramsey's Career Statistics Club Appearances 536 Club Goals 79 Wales Appearances 86 Wales Goals 21 Trophies 9

9 Gary Speed

Career Span: 1988-2010

Consistency, commitment and consummate professionalism earned midfielder Gary Speed 85 Welsh caps and 614 top-flight appearances, predominantly with Leeds and Newcastle (the 12th-most in English history). It also earned him a brilliant reputation as one of few constants in shifting teams. He was the glue that could keep a group together. Especially when it came to his beloved national side.

Apparently, such was Speed's love for his homeland, whenever he drove home (predominantly from the north of England) to team up with the Welsh camp, he'd have Tom Jones' The Green Green Grass Of Home blaring as soon as he reached the England-Wales border.

Unfortunately, a tragic passing somewhat underpins and emphasises Speed's importance to Welsh football as both a player and an esteemed manager. Former Leeds coach Howard Wilkinson said:

"Gary had a lot of talent and that talent became his job. He was a star in the truest sense. For him at 42 to leave us is such a tragic loss. He had a life of success to look forward to."

Gary Speed's Career Statistics Club Appearances 841 Club Goals 135 Wales Appearances 85 Wales Goals 7 Trophies 3

8 Cliff Jones

Career Span: 1952-1971

Cliff Jones is a big name in Welsh football history. A scorer in the play-off win over Israel that enabled Wales to reach the 1958 World Cup, he also netted a winning goal against England - something not too many Welshmen can boast about.

Domestically, Jones spent the bulk of his career with Tottenham Hotspur after beginning with Swansea, and became an integral part of the side in 1960-61 who won the League Championship and FA Cup double. He scoring 19 goals that season, before helping Spurs win the FA Cup again in 1962 and the old European Cup Winners Cup the following year.

Adept on either flank, Jones was regarded as one of the finest wingers in the world during his prime and Italian giants Juventus wanted to sign him for a then world record fee, but understandably, Spurs wouldn't let him go.

Cliff Jones' Career Statistics Club Appearances 511 Club Goals 184 Wales Appearances 59 Wales Goals 16 Trophies 10

7 Neville Southall

Career Span: 1973-2002

An Everton and Wales legend, Neville Southall was once up there with the very best goalkeepers in the world at one point. He was renowned for his shot-stopping ability, especially one-on-one scenarios and this was natural to a degree. However, he was also an immensely knowledgeable student of the game too, reading books about boxing and golf to improve his balance and spring.

In December 2004, he was voted as Everton's all-time cult hero, and helping the club to two First Division titles, two FA Cups, and three Charity Shields and the European Cup Winners' Cup - you can understand why. He was one of the most recognisable figures in Everton's halcyon days, and even on a poor team performance he could stand out.

Ironically, one of his greatest games for Wales was during a 7-1 thrashing against the Netherlands in Eindhoven. Were it not for Southall, the Vinnie Jones-led Wales would have let in 20 goals. He could do nothing about the seven that went in.

Neville Southall's Career Statistics Career appearances 904 Career clean sheets 244 Wales appearances 92 Wales clean sheets 34 Trophies 9

6 Billy Meredith

Career Span: 1890-1924

An early Welsh superstar, Billy Meredith was a dedicated and extremely fit professional, whose habit of chewing on a toothpick during games made him instantly recognisable. He'd even starred in a film, was banned for bribing an opponent, formed the PFA’s predecessor and played from 1893 right up to 1924.

One of the most impressive aspects of Meredith's career, was that he won fans at both Manchester City and Manchester United. Making more than 300 league appearances for each, he won four trophies along the way and demonstrated great athleticism, agility and prowess in front of goal. With great physicality owing to working in the mines from the ages of 12 to 21, this provided a great foundation for skills like dribbling, passing, crossing and shooting to devastating effect.

Billy Meredith's Career Statistics Club Appearances 740 Club Goals 194 Wales Appearances 39 Wales Goals 10 Trophies 10

5 Mark Hughes

Career Span: 1980-2002

Thoughtful and withdrawn off the pitch, Mark Hughes was quite the opposite on it - as he battled it out with some of the toughest defenders around. Fearless and wily, Hughes mixed great physical ability with two-footed skill in front of goal and made himself a legend at Manchester United, playing almost 500 times, before starring for Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Hughes played 72 times in total for Wales, and often found himself put into midfield, such was the plethora of strikers available. He never complained, though, and worked just as tirelessly for the team there, as he would up top. In truth, he likely could've scored more than his 16 international goals. However, with two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and two UEFA Cup Winners' Cups on his playing CV, he's a more than worthy Welsh icon.

Mark Hughes' Career Statistics Club Appearances 799 Club Goals 224 Wales Appearances 72 Wales Goals 16 Trophies 14

4 Ryan Giggs

Career Span: 1990-2014

A player of Ryan Giggs' stature should won far more Wales caps - and scored a lot more goals. However, while his international outings may have been collectively underwhelming, his club career was far more impressive.

Whenever the predominantly left-sided midfielder got on the ball, his agility, dribbling ability and poise had fans instantly on the edge of their seats - spellbound by what could come next. Rightly so too, as Giggs notched a total of 168 goals and 254 assists in his domestic career, often utilising an explosive style of play in his prime.

His skill unsurprisingly merits his honours list. With a record 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United, four FA Cups, three League Cups, two Champions Leagues and various individual awards, he's unfortunate to fall shy of the top three in this list.

Ryan Giggs' Career Statistics Club Appearances 963 Club Goals 168 Wales Appearances 64 Wales Goals 12 Trophies 35

3 Ian Rush

Career Span: 1978-2000

Prime Ian Rush was simply unstoppable. He was a sublime finisher, had blinding pace that saw him race clear of defenders, and also had inflections of power that meant he could battle with grizzliest of defenders. Most of all, once he got going, he was consistent.

A Liverpool legend, with stints either side of a cultured Juventus stay in 1987-88, Rush is the Anfield club's all-time leading goalscorer, having scored a total of 346 goals in all competitions at the club. He also holds the records for being the highest goalscorer in the history of the EFL Cup and the finals of the FA Cup.

Rushie, as he is affectionately known, won countless honours with the Reds - including five league titles, three FA Cups, six League Cups, and two European Cups. He was named Footballer of the Year, won the European Golden Boot and had a string of other individual honours. He was handy for Wales too, notching 28 goals in 73 games - a record until a certain Gareth Bale came along.

Ian Rush's Career Statistics Club Appearances 825 Club Goals 383 Wales Appearances 73 Wales Goals 28 Trophies 20

2 John Charles

Career Span: 1949-1974

Best known for his first stint at Leeds United and Juventus, legendary striker John Charles was not only known as the Gentle Giant and King John, but also one of the most well-rounded footballers of his time. Charles could play at the back, yet employed his skills of strength, pace, technique, vision, ability in the air and natural eye for goal, at the other end of the pitch to great effect. After a formative stint with Swansea, he went to Leeds and bagged 157 goals in 297 matches.

At Juventus, he hit 108 league goals in 155 games, and led the Old Lady to three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia triumphs. Such was his impact, he was once voted ahead of Diego Maradona as Italian football's greatest import.

Effective for Wales too, he scored 15 in 38 games - one of which notably arriving in the 1958 World Cup group stage before injury. A big man of gentle temperament and high quality, Welsh referee Clive Thomas once claimed:

"If you had 22 players of John's calibre, there would be no need for referees – only time-keepers."

John Charles' Career Statistics Club Appearances 592 Club Goals 284 Wales Appearances 38 Wales Goals 15 Trophies 8

1 Gareth Bale

Career Span: 2006-2023

When Gareth Bale made his debut at the tender age of 16 years and 315 days, he became the youngest player to appear for Wales. Straight away, it was clear he was exceptional. A young stalwart at Spurs, Bale eventually brought about a move to Real Madrid thanks to ridiculous performances, due to his power, pace, skilful intelligence, and all-important wonder goals.

While his highlight reel is extensive, for Wales, Bale's contributions stand out the brightest. He ended decades of hurt by firing the team to Euro 2016 and played a big part in the side's trip to the semi-finals too. Although Wales were never a one-man team, Bale always stood out as the difference-maker.

This was emphasised when he helped qualify Wales for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years with two excellent goals in the play-off semi against Austria, before then providing the moment that also saw Ukraine off in the final. Admittedly, a player has to be pretty special to top John Charles and Ian Rush - yet with a tireless record number of appearances and goals for his country, Gareth Bale is just that.

Gareth Bale's Career Statistics Club Appearances 553 Club Goals 185 Wales Appearances 111 Wales Goals 41 Trophies 18