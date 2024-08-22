Highlights There have been some world class creative talents in football's long history, from all over the world.

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona rank highly after remarkable careers for clubs and Argentina.

Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry also place on the list.

Throughout football history, there have been many mesmerising players to watch for many different reasons. Whether it's because of lightning fast pace, unique strength and power or perfect finishing ability, there are attributes to certain players which make certain fans admire certain players.

But what every football fan loves and can appreciate is when a player comes along with unbelievable creativity. Whether that comes through things such as chance creation or their ability to create something out of nothing to pull a result out of nowhere for their team.

The beauty of creativity in football is that it doesn't really have a limit on a players' style or position. There are players such as Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona who are judged to be creative for their skill and output in terms of goals and assists, but on the other hand, there are also players such as Andres Iniesta and Andrea Pirlo who offer a different type of creativity which is just as effective, just deeper on the pitch with sensational ranges of passing and control of the game. Such is the derth of creative talents, honourable mentions must be given to the likes of Xavi Hernandez and Mesut Ozil. With that in mind, here are 11 of the most creative players to grace the game.

11 Neymar

Career span: 2009-present

Despite splitting opinion among football fans over the past few years due to his lack of fitness and availability, there is one thing which every football fan can agree on and that is that Neymar is one of the most creative players ever and has been nothing but a joy to watch throughout his career. The flashy Brazilian's style is what most fans would look to when describing what creativity looks like on a football pitch.

Despite being one of the most aesthetically pleasing players to watch in football, Neymar's skill and creativity has often been viewed as disrespect throughout his career. From humiliating nutmegs to ridiculous rainbow flicks over players' heads, the Brazilian, due to just how good he is, has often made some of the best full backs in world football look like amateurs. It is not just the eye test which shows Neymar's ability, he also has the stats to back it up and has an incredible 221 assists in 589 career appearances.

Neymar's Career Statistics Appearances 717 Goals 439 Assists 280 Trophies 29

10 Andres Iniesta

Career span: 2000-present

Creativity in football is defined in different ways and Spanish midfield maestro, Andres Iniesta, is a player who managed to match, if not better, the creativity of wingers and forwards despite playing a lot deeper on the pitch. Iniesta dominated European football for many years with Barcelona in their iconic midfield trio accompanied by Xavi and Sergio Busquets. Despite all three being world-class players, Iniesta was the real creative force which drove the European giants to so much dominance.

Despite occasionally operating out on the wide left or in the number 10 position, Iniesta's main role in those iconic Barcelona and Spain sides was to control the midfield whilst also being the catalyst for creativity, using his low centre of gravity and football IQ to sometimes single-handedly win his sides' matches.

Andres Iniesta's Career Statistics Appearances 1,016 Goals 107 Assists 191 Trophies 40

9 Thomas Muller

Career span: 2007-present

Taking the number nine spot on this list is one of the most decorated German players of all time, Bayern Munich legend, Thomas Muller. The versatile attacker, Muller, is arguably one of the most underrated players of the modern generation of football and his creativity is somewhat unknown to many despite him being so successful.

Despite being perceived as a goalscorer throughout his career, Muller has some of the best assist stats in Bundesliga history. He holds the record for most assists in German top-flight history with 207. He also holds the record for most assists in a single Bundesliga season with an incredible 21 assists, a record that he broke in the 2019-2020 season. Muller's football IQ, intelligence and creativity is even more impressive when you watch him play and realise he wasn't blessed with much natural pace or freak athleticism like players with similar success to him have had.

Thomas Muller's Career Statistics Appearances 927 Goals 331 Assists 315 Trophies 33

8 Thierry Henry

Career span: 1994-2014

Thierry Henry is one of the most naturally talented and gifted football players of all time and despite being blessed with lightning-fast pace and some of the best natural finishing ability we have ever seen, his creativity and unselfishness should also be praised.

Whether he was playing through the middle as a number nine or he was out on the wing, the Frenchman not only finished off chances but also created his fair share. As well as being the seventh top goalscorer in Premier League history, Henry also holds the record for most assists in a single Premier League season, tied with Kevin De Bruyne with 20. The Frenchman's intelligence and pace are two of the main reasons why he was such a frequent creator throughout his career.

Thierry Henry's Career Statistics Appearances 917 Goals 411 Assists 203 Trophies 20

7 Kevin De Bruyne

Career span: 2008-present

In terms of his output of goals and assists, Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best and most creative midfield players of all time. The Belgian has a whopping 303 career assists to his name and that number is even more impressive when you take into consideration that he is still an active player, performing at the highest level week in and week out.

Despite being a very well-rounded midfielder, it is De Bruyne's ability to split defences wide-open with one pass which has made him so successful throughout his career. Whether it is a subtle pass which breaks through a defence, his crossing or his phenomenal long-range passing, the Belgian has multiple outlets to his game which makes him comfortably one of the most creative players ever. As mentioned previously, De Bruyne holds the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season with 20, tied with Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry.

Kevin De Bruyne's Career Statistics Appearances 718 Goals 177 Assists 303 Trophies 22

6 Pele

Career span: 1956-1977

Coming in at number six on this list is Brazilian icon, Pele. Whilst the World Cup winner was known for his unmatched goalscoring ability, his general creativity arguably does not get spoken about enough. Even though he played in a national team with some of the most talented players ever, Pele, created his fair share to his teammates as well as scoring a ridiculous amount of goals.

In official recorded games, Pele scored a whopping 757 goals for club and country and also managed to provide 367 assists which makes him one of the top assist makers in football history as well as one of the top goalscorers.

Pele's Career Statistics Appearances 812 Goals 757 Assists 367 Trophies 14

5 Ryan Giggs

Career span: 1990-2014

As the player with the most assists in Premier League history, Manchester United and Wales legend, Ryan Giggs is a sure fit on this list. Throughout his decorated 24-year senior career, the Welsh winger racked up an incredible 162 assists in the Premier League.

Giggs' lightning-fast pace and dribbling ability to beat defenders was a huge reason behind his creativity as well as his skilled crossing ability. The Manchester United legend's creativity was not limited to him just running down the touchline though, as he showed with his longevity at the very top level of football that he also had an elite footballing brain which helped him retain his creativity as his top attributes such as pace, slowly diminished in the latter stages of his career.

Ryan Giggs' Career Statistics Appearances 1,016 Goals 176 Assists 169 Trophies 35

4 Johan Cruyff

Career span: 1964-1984

So creative he had a skill move named after him, Johan Cruyff is deserving of such a high spot on this list. Throughout his illustrious career, Cruyff was labelled as "the total footballer" by several of his coaches and teammates. Along with having incredible stats in terms of goals and assists, the way Cruyff played the game was with a level of freedom and creativity which not many players are granted nowadays as football, to many, has gone down a path where systems and team set up are everything which can tend to hinder players with flair.

Despite playing predominantly as a centre forward, Cruyff would often drop into pockets of space in midfield and out wide to create chances and provide goalscoring opportunities for his teammates. The fact that the Dutch legend, Cruyff, has a skill move named after him should tell you all you need to know regarding his creativity on the football pitch.

Johan Cruyff's Career Statistics Appearances 615 Goals 355 Assists 251 Trophies 22

3 Ferenc Puskas

Career span: 1943-1966

Another footballing icon who makes an appearance high up on the list of most creative players ever is Ferenc Puskas. The Hungary and Real Madrid legend who also made international appearances for Spain, is regarded as one of the most technically gifted players of all time and holds one of the best football IQs and left foots in the sport's history.

As well as being one of the game's best goalscorers, Puskas was also known for his unbelievable first touch, along with pin-point accurate crossing and passing. Puskas could really do everything on a football pitch, whether it was rifling home a shot from 30 yards out, scoring directly from a corner or picking out a perfect through ball to set up a teammate, the Hungarian's creativity is bettered by not many in the history of football.

Ferenc Puskas' Career Statistics Appearances 793 Goals 806 Assists 404 Trophies 15

2 Diego Maradona

Career span: 1976-1997

Taking the number two spot on the list of most creative players in football history is Argentinian legend, Diego Maradona. Maradona is viewed by many top players throughout history as one of the most technically gifted players of all time, France legend, Michel Platini once said that Maradona "was capable of things no one else could match."

The Argentinian was known for his exquisite ball control and flair, which he showcased throughout his career as a creative playmaker in the number 10 position for both club and country. Mainly praised for his world-class dribbling ability, Maradona also had a level of vision and passing which not many other players throughout football history have possessed.

Diego Maradona's Career Statistics Appearances 427 Goals 293 Assists 130 Trophies 12

1 Lionel Messi

Career span: 2003-present

Throughout his 21-year senior career which is still ongoing, Lionel Messi has shown creativity and ability to a level which no other player in the games' history has been able to match. As well as doing it on such a consistent basis for such a long period of time, Messi's ability has not faded as he has got older which is a testament to just how good he is, highlighting his unmatched natural abilities on the pitch.

Operating the majority of his career out on the right wing, Messi has been a part of some of the best front lines in football history, which to many, might mask just how good he is given that he has played his entire career with elite players. However, in recent times, when the Barcelona teams he has been a part of have declined in success and ability, Messi has stepped up to the plate and shown just how good he is. The Argentinian's goalscoring numbers are heavily highlighted but he also has assist numbers which are just as good.

Lionel Messi's Career Statistics Appearances 1,091 Goals 844 Assists 464 Trophies 44

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 22.08.24