It is every athlete's dream to reach the pinnacle of their respective sport. Whether that be to lift a World Cup - or equivalent - for their country, to achieve Olympic success, or to win a Super Bowl ring, athletes who are targeting professional status have something in mind.

Many will try to make it, but few will succeed. But even fewer will stay at the top for a number of years. Some may dedicate so much time and effort - and have the natural-born talent to partner alongside their hard work - that ultimately sees them climb up to the precipice of success, and perhaps even see their names entered into the conversation for being one of the greatest to ever participate in their sport.

With such success comes recognition and fame, and in the digital age, with social media so easily accessible, some of these sports stars have been thrown into the limelight as a result of performing to the very best of their ability. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of 11 of the most famous athletes from across all different sports, and ranked them with the following criteria in mind.

Ranking factors

Major honours won and individual accolades

Statistical data - appearances, goals scored, points scored, fights won, etc.

Legacy left on both their individual sport, and global sport as a whole.

Most Famous Athletes in Sports History Rank Athlete Sport 1. Michael Jordan Basketball 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Football 3. LeBron James Basketball 4. Lionel Messi Football 5. Muhammad Ali Boxing 6. Tiger Woods Golf 7. Serena Williams Tennis 8. Tom Brady American Football 9. Usain Bolt Athletics 10. Roger Federer Tennis 11. Wayne Gretzsky Ice Hockey

11 Wayne Gretzsky

Ice Hockey

Wayne Gretzsky is in the Hockey Hall of Fame, having hung up his skates in 1999 as the NHL's all-time scoring leader with 894 regular season goals, and 1,016, including the playoffs.

Playing a career which spanned two decades and for four teams, the "Great One" spent the majority of his career with the Edmonton Oilers, though he did also enjoy stints with the LA Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers to round out his career.

At the time of his retirement in 1999, Gretzsky was the holder of 61 NHL records, and as of 2024, he still holds or shares 57 of such records, including the fastest player to reach 1,000 points (424 games). In his career, he also won four Stanley Cups in a five-year spell from 1984-88, and despite ranking 71st on that particular list, he is still, to this day, one of the most recognisable names in ice hockey.

10 Roger Federer

Tennis

Roger Federer is very much in the conversation for being the greatest tennis player of all time, with him joining Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the only three players to have ever won 20 or more Grand Slam titles, eight of which he won on the iconic grass surface of Wimbledon.

The silky-skilled Swiss star is still one of the most popular figures within the sport, over two decades since winning his first Grand Slam over Mark Philippoussis in 2003, and was world number one for a total of 310 weeks in his lengthy career, 237 of which were consecutive.

In his time on the ATP Tour, Federer racked up over 1,000 wins, and also has two Olympic medals to his name, a gold from the men's doubles at Beijing 2008 and a silver in London 2012's men's singles.

9 Usain Bolt

Athletics

Usain Bolt could have been a triple Olympic champion in three separate sprinting disciplines if only one of his teammates didn't test positive for doping after Jamaica's 4x100m relay win in Beijing, 2008.

Nonetheless, the 'fastest man alive' has to settle for eight Olympic golds, having won the 100m and 200m races at each of the Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016 Games, whilst Jamaica's 4x100m team would redeem themselves in London and Rio, picking up a further two gold medals for Bolt.

To this day, no other athlete has yet to surpass Bolt's world-record times of 9.58 seconds in the 100m distance and 19.19 seconds in the 200m distance - two times which truly shocked the sporting world - and sees him firmly on the list of the top 25 athletes of the 21st century.

8 Tom Brady

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is the only player in NFL history who has seven Super Bowl rings to his name. For context, none of the 32 teams around the league have achieved the same feat, with him being at quarterback for all six of the New England Patriots' rings, whilst the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only other team who have won six Super Bowls.

Entering the league in 2000 after having been selected with the 199th pick in the draft, Brady was never projected to be as good as he became. Initially utilized as a fourth-string quarterback behind starter Drew Bledsoe, he worked his way up to second on the depth chart, and after Bledsoe went down injured, it was Brady's time, and he never looked back. After 23 seasons, Brady retired as the NFL's all-time pass yards leader with 89, 214 yards on his career. Now he is part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, whilst also being in a broadcasting role.

7 Serena Williams

Tennis

The only female to feature on this list, Serena Williams, is one of the most recognisable athletes in the world. Having only just retired from tennis in the last few years, Williams wrapped up her 18-year career having won 23 Grand Slams, 73 career titles in total, and 367 match wins.

A real force of nature, Williams dominated the sport both individually and in doubles with her sister, Venus, who won seven Grand Slams of her own. But perhaps her greatest achievement of all was her 23-10 record in Grand Slam finals. Furthermore, her 367-56 record sees her sit sixth in the highest win rate percentage among other female players (minimum 50 wins) in the history of the sport at 86.76 percent, though she won over 60 more games than any of the names above her, thus cementing Williams as the greatest of all time in her field, and acclaimed by many all over the world as a result.

6 Tiger Woods

Golf

Tiger Woods attracted the attention of the golf - and entire sporting - world from an extremely young age, being around five-years-old when news clips were first circulated talking about this golf prodigy, and was already a five-time Junior World champion by age 14. Making his senior debut at 19-years-old, it would take the teen sensation just two years to win his first Masters, and he never looked back.

Now, after picking up 82 PGA Tour wins, and 15 Majors, including five Masters, he is widely viewed as arguably the greatest golfer in history, and his name has become synonymous with the sport.

5 Muhammad Ali

Boxing

You don't have to be a boxing fan to know the name Muhammad Ali. Arguably the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, Ali stepped into the ring 61 times, and hung up his gloves having been on the winning side of 56 contests, winning 37 of them by knockout.

One of the toughest sports from both a physical, and mental, perspective, Ali showcased his resilience and toughness throughout his career, as exhibited by his willingness to never give up, even in his tougher outings against strong opponents.

He was most well-known inside the ring for his agility, footwork and ability to defend well, but on the outside he was viewed as an extremely outspoken figure who donned a charismatic personality.

4 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has completed football. Having won every major trophy he could win at club level, he ensured to follow suit on the international stage for his country, winning a Copa America before completing his collection by virtually single-handedly leading his Argentina side to World Cup victory in 2022.

Having spent most of his career with Barcelona before moving to Paris Saint-Germain and then on to Inter Miami in the MLS, Messi has captured the hearts of most football fans, with his low centre of gravity and skill, where he has an innate dribbling ability, weaving in and out of defenders and score goals at a prolific rate, registering 850 career goals and counting. The record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi also struck 91 goals in a single calendar year back in 2012, a feat nobody has yet been able to replicate, and perhaps never will.

3 LeBron James

Basketball

The NBA has never ever seen a player with the same longevity as LeBron James and may never see anyone like him in the league ever again.

In his 22nd season, and at the ripe old age of 40, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is still posting unprecedented numbers for somebody of his age. For context, Dirk Nowitzki and Vince Carter both played in their 40s, but their production saw them each average single-digit points per night. James is still averaging over 20 points a game - ranking inside the top 20 among all active players, which still sees his name atop the jersey sales charts, and dominating the headlines around the league.

With 20 All-Star appearances, four NBA titles and four MVPs to his name, James has made a strong case throughout his career that his name deserves to at least be in the conversation, and, alongside, the No. 1 spot on this list for the greatest American NBA players of all time.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Much like James has done in basketball, Cristiano Ronaldo has put together a lengthy football career that has surpassed two decades.

Spending most of his career playing in some of Europe's major leagues, most notably for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo has enjoyed a trophy-laden career which has seen him win 33 major honours for club and country, including five Champions Leagues, and the 2016 European Championship with Portugal.

A natural goalscorer, Ronaldo has amassed over 900 career goals, cementing himself as not only the greatest goalscorer in history, but also one of the most influential figures in the sport, using his name and number to form the iconic CR7 brand that has made waves beyond the footballing landscape.

1 Michael Jordan

Basketball

Michael Jordan may well be the GOAT of basketball, but LeBron James may have something to say about that. However, on this particular list, Jordan claims the top spot due to how he used his stellar basketball, and brief baseball, career to create one of the most recognised brands in sport - Jordan brand.

The iconic Air Jordan sneakers he would wear on his feet as he won championship after championship after championship - he did, in fact, win back-to-back-to-back titles...twice - saw his name become synonymous with sports athleisure during a time when he was dominating both on and off the court.

After defying gravity and flying through the air to dunk on his opponents, or showcase his flashy handles, Jordan would hang up his sneakers for one last time, and walked away from the game having won six NBA titles and a record six Finals MVP awards with the Chicago Bulls. That organization may never see a talent as good as Jordan walk through their doors ever again.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, Basketball Reference and ProFootball Reference - accurate as of 10/01/2025.