Key Takeaways Versatile players are a dream for any manager and can often mean longevity for the player.

Philipp Lahm and Joshua Kimmich have both been equalliy versatile for Bayern Munich.

Wayne Rooney, James Milner and Ashley Young are alll Premier League greats when it comes to versatility.

Versatile players are a manager's dream. The ability to play in multiple positions helps them greatly during team selection, particularly if an injury crisis arises, and also allows for new tactics to be employed. The most versatile players are able to excel in multiple roles, and are often those whose understanding of the game is extremely high, as they have to comprehend the various positions they are being asked to play.

Versatility is determined by a player's ability to be competent across a number of different positions. Players can become more versatile with age, as their understanding of the game improves and their physicality worsens, meaning they have to find a new position, such as Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young, or often it is defenders who are already tactically astute and want to step into midfield more, such as Joshua Kimmich.

With that in mind, here are going to take a look at some of the most versatile players of all time.

Related 11 Most Creative Players in Football History [Ranked] From Kevin de Bruyne to Lionel Messi, these are the greatest creative players ever to grace a football pitch.

11 Javier Mascherano

Career Span: 2003-2020

In an impressive career representing both Liverpool and Barcelona, among others, Javier Mascherano was an ever-reliable player, rarely letting his sides down.

Predominantly a central defender, Mascherano was always one of the cleverest players on the pitch, which was indicated by managers having faith in him to play in both central midfield, and at full-back when required. Incredibly, he actually made his Liverpool debut as an attacking midfielder, further boosting his reputation as a man that can do it all.

The Argentine had a sparkling career, winning plenty of trophies as a part of some great teams, and his importance to them cannot be understated. He may not have had the technical ability of the likes of Xavi and Iniesta, but he was more than capable of helping out the team wherever he was needed.

Positions Played Games in that position Centre-Back 265 Right-Back 10 Central Midfield 289

Related Ranking the 7 Best English Players in La Liga History The Spanish top flight has been home to some of the best players England have ever produced.

10 John Stones

Career Span: 2011-Present

As a teenager at both Barnsley and Everton, John Stones was a very promising ball-playing central defender, and since joining Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, he has continued to improve every year.

Now, Stones is able to play at both right-back and centre-back and invert into a midfield role when City have the ball, in Guardiola's incredible system. During Manchester City's Champions League win in 2023, Stones was vital, playing in his new inverted role and supporting Rodri, utilisng his fantastic understanding of the game and ability on the ball to progress City up the pitch.

A lot of credit must go to Guardiola for developing Stones into the incredible, versatile player he is today, who is regularly the best player on the pitch for both club and country.

Positions Played Games in that position Centre-back 285 Right-back 64 Defensive Midfielder 26

Related Every Premier League Club’s Best Player for 2024/25 From Bukayo Saka at Arsenal to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - the best player at each Premier League club has now been named.

9 Ashley Young

Career Span: 2003-Present

Ashley Young began, and spent a lot of his career, as a tricky, pacey winger who loved to cut in and shoot or draw fouls. However, as the years went by, and his pace started to decrease, Young began to drop further and further down the pitch, first playing as more of a wing-back, and now an out-and-out full-back.

Confident on both feet, and with great knowledge of the game, Young is now an important member of Sean Dyche's Everton squad, still playing Premier League football at 39 years old, which is testament to his footballing inteligence.

Some wingers hate the idea of defending and rarely get back to support their full-back, but Young has shown that some of them do enjoy it, and they can even become defenders themselves further down the line.

Positions Played Games in that position Full-back 175 Left Midfield 215 Winger 31 Right Midfield 39

Related Ranking the 11 Youngest Premier League Managers in History Only one Premier League club has appointed a manager under the age of 30.

8 Philipp Lahm

Career Span: 2002-2021

Often described by the German press as "perfect", Philipp Lahm is a manager's dream. Comfortable as both a right and left full-back, Lahm's high-level understanding of the game, alongside quick thinking, makes him the sort of player every team would wish to have. Not only, can he play as a full-back, but Lahm has often been deployed in midfield as well, where he always looked at home.

During a spell of games during his time as Bayern Munich manager, Pep Guardiola explained how it would have been "impossible" for anyone to have played that defensive midfield role as well as Lahm, which is testament to his ability. Lahm was never sent off during his 19-year career, which indicates just how well he read the game.

Positions Played Games in that position Right-back 269 Left-back 219 Defensive Midfield 50 Central Midfield 19

7 Wayne Rooney

Career Span: 2001-2017

Wayne Rooney is touted by many as one of the best of his generation, and the best English player of all time. His goalscoring exploits were outstanding, netting 208 times in the Premier League alongside five league titles.

In his very early days as a teenager, Rooney sometimes operated out wide, using his explosive pace to terrorise defenders, but he always felt most comfortable as a centre-forward. Yet, as he got older, and he lost a lot of that pace, Rooney began to play much more as a central midfielder, where he was able to use his supreme technical ability to spray passes and dictate the play.

Rooney's midfield ability was best showcased during his time with DC United, where in the last minute of the game he sprinted half the length of the pitch to stop an opposition counter-attack, before hitting a pinpoint cross to the back post to set up his team's winning goal.

Positions Played Games in that position Centre Forward 291 Attacking Midfield 70 Central Midfield 14 Second Striker 186

Related Ranking the 11 Best Dribblers in World Football (2024) Lionel Messi only ranks sixth among the best dribblers in world football right now.

6 Bernardo Silva

Career Span: 2013-Present

During his time at Manchester City, there are very few players who have delivered as consistently for the club as Bernardo Silva.

An eight out of ten minimum each week, the Portuguese, who is one of the highest paid midfielders in the Premier League in 2024, is not only a joy to watch on the ball for spectators, but also works extremely hard for the team, wherever he is asked to play. Sometimes he is tasked with sitting deep alongside Rodri, or operating just in front at the tip of the midfield triangle, and other times he plays out wide, as part of the supply line to Erling Haaland.

His versatility and work rate make him one of the first names on the Manchester City team sheet, particularly for the biggest of games.

Positions Played Games in that position Right Midfield 72 Attacking Midfield 142 Right Winger 140 Central Midfield 112

Related Ranking the 6 PFA Player of Year Nominees by How Likely They are to Win 6 standouts from the 23/24 campaign have been selected, but who is most likely to pick up the win?

5 Gareth Bale

Career Span: 2006-2023

Not many players have followed the same career trajectory as Gareth Bale. At the end of the 2000s, it looked like Bale was set for the Tottenham exit door. As a struggling left-back, it didn't appear as though things were going to work out for the Welshman in North London. Harry Redknapp then decided to give him a chance as a winger, and that was where this superstar's career really took off.

Considered one of the greatest wingers in football history, a hat-trick away against Inter Milan introduced Bale to the world, before constant improvement earnt him a move to Real Madrid. Bale continued to go from strength to strength in Madrid, winning five Champions League trophies in the process.

Often, for Wales, as their talisman, Bale played as a striker, spearheading attacks and further displaying his versatility across the pitch.

Positions Played Games in that position Right Winger 206 Left Winger 171 Left Back 47 Centre Forward 44

Related Ranking the 9 Best Players to Wear Number 9 For Tottenham Several legendary players have worn the number nine shirt at Spurs over the years.

4 Thomas Muller

Career Span: 2007-Present

Thomas Muller is widely regarded as the greatest German footballers of all time. Comfortable playing anywhere across the front line, and being a pivotal player for both Germany and Bayern Munich, it is hard to argue against it.

The two attributes that sum up the German are intelligence, and selflessness, as he is always willing to do anything to help the team. Throughout his career, and still now, Muller has been vital for his club and national side, which demonstrates the player he is, and the trust managers have continued to have in him.

Positions Played Games in that position Second Striker 333 Right Winger 220 Attacking Midfielder 84 Centre Forward 53

Related Ranking the 11 Most Expensive German Players in Football History The most expensive German players in football history have enjoyed and endured contrasting fortunes after making their big transfers.

3 Joshua Kimmich

Career Span: 2013-Present

Joshua Kimmich is almost a carbon copy of Philipp Lahm. A German full back that is extremely comfortable in midfield, and never lets his team down.

Kimmich is world-class at both full-back and midfield, and is one of the first names on the team sheet for both his national team and club, every time. Consistent and passionate, the Germans' versatility is crucial to his teams, as they allow for squad rotation without levels dropping so easily.

After Lahm's retirement in 2017, there was concern about who would replace him in Germany, so up stepped Joshua Kimmich, who has barely put a foot wrong since.

Positions Played Games in that position Defensive Midfield 240 Right Back 127 Central Midfield 61 Centre Back 22

Related Ranking the 9 Greatest Left-Backs in Newcastle History Newcastle have had a plethora of talented players bomb up and down the pitch from left-back.

2 David Alaba

Career Span: 2007-Present

For his club sides, David Alaba has generally played as a defensive player, either operating at left-back or centre-back and being one of the best in the world in both positions. However, it is for his national team that the Austrian has best displayed his versatility.

Generally being deployed in midfield, often even as an attacking midfielder, Alaba has been the focal point of everything his national team has done on the pitch, helping them to qualify for multiple major tournaments. To be able to carry his nation on his back, all whilst playing away from his usual position, is remarkable, and highlights why he is described as one of the most versatile players around.

Positions Played Games in that position Left Back 261 Centre Back 205 Central Midfield 50 Defensive Midfield 27

Related Ranking the 8 Managers With the Most Trophies in History Some managers could not stop winning trophies in their career from Sir Alex Ferguson to Luiz Felipe Scolari to Valeriy Lobanovskyi.

1 James Milner

Career Span: 2002-Present

During his illustrious Premier League career, James Milner played in nearly every position during his time at six different clubs. Starting out as a tricky winger, and sometimes operating as an attacking midfielder, Milner earned himself moves to first to Newcastle, then Aston Villa, and then Manchester City, where he won two league titles.

As he got older, he started to play more centrally, and moved to Liverpool, where Jurgen Klopp generally deployed him in midfield, but then he started to cover at full-back, whenever he was needed.

At Brighton at the start of the 2024/25 season, Milner almost always plays as a full-back, and at age 38, he continues to deliver outstanding performances when called upon. Few in football history have been able to deliver as consistent performances across their career as James Milner, particularly across such a wide range of positions. He is undoubtedly the most versatile player there has been.

Positions Played Games in that position Central Midfield 254 Right Midfield 180 Left Midfield 108 Left Back 72 Right Back 35

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23.08.24.