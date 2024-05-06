Highlights Certain athletes through sports history have tried to game the system.

We looked through 11 of the most shocking doping scandals in sports.

These include controversies surrounding Jon Jones, Jose Canseco, and Lance Armstrong.

Athletes have cheated throughout the history of sports in various ways. Some have bent the rules or figured out ways to manipulate the playing field, while others have chosen to take performance-enhancing drugs to give themselves the edge. It unfortunately happens more often than we realize, and it's widespread in sports. Here are 11 times athletes tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), and paid the price for it.

Jon Jones - MMA

Former UFC light heavyweight and current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been involved in some scandals surrounding PEDs. Jones was first flagged by USADA after a July 2016 drug test came back positive, and he was banned from competing at UFC 200 in 2016. He was also stripped of his title. He was suspended for one year for the infraction.

Upon his return to action — against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232, Jones was flagged again, this time for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid. His win was overturned, and he was stripped of his title again. His punishment was reduced from 48 months to 30 due to "Jones's co-operation in identifying other anti-doping offenses." But the drug testing drama was still not over.

Ahead of his next return, Jones failed a test again, this time for trace amounts of PEDs. While the investigation into Jones' test was ongoing, Nevada refused to allow him to fight, so the UFC packed up the entire event and moved it across state lines to California. It was later determined that Jones had "picogram" levels which were likely remnants of past use and could not have given him a performance benefit. Jones has remained adamant that he did not cheat in his career and in 2023 was still campaigning for his no-contest to be removed.

"Man, I survived USADA," Jones tweeted on the 11th of October. "First, they said I was guilty of having picograms. Then they considered me innocent. Next picograms became legal. Guess what I'm still here, still unbeaten. That B.S. no-contest over [Daniel Cormier] needs to be taken off my record. I've never cheated this sport and I will stand by that until the day I die."

Jose Canseco & Mark McGwire - Baseball

A tell-all book blew MLB doping wide open

In 2005, MLB great Jose Canseco dropped a bomb by admitting to using steroids during his years in baseball. The admission came in his tell-all book "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big". In the book, he named fellow players including Mark McGwire, who he said used performance-enhancing drugs alongside him. McGwire and others initially denied the allegations and McGwire even refused to answer questions, citing that he "didn't want to talk about the past". He later admitted to using steroids, though he claimed it was for health reasons, not performance reasons.

"It's very emotional, it's telling family members, friends and coaches, you know, it's former teammates to try to get ahold of, you know, that I'm coming clean and being honest," he said. "It's the first time they've ever heard me, you know, talk about this. I hid it from everybody."

Canseco now uses his platform to urge young players to stay away from PEDs, per ESPN. "These kids don't need steroids to become players... we overemphasize the steroids and not the athletic ability and skills of these people," he said. "We're taking away the hard work the athlete puts in and saying he became great just because of steroids. Let me give you a perfect example. I have an identical twin brother, Ozzie. He is the closest thing to me genetically. And in my prime I was a super athlete." "My twin brother used the same chemicals, same workouts, the same nutrition. Why didn't he make it in the big leagues? That is the perfect example that we are giving steroids way too much credit. If steroids were that great, it would have made him a superstar."

3. TJ Dillashaw - MMA

TJ Dillashaw tarnished his legacy after EPO scandal

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw ruined his legacy when he was caught doping. After defeating Henry Cejudo in 2019, it was revealed Dillashaw had been caught using EPO and suspended for two years. He relinquished his title and admitted to using PEDs. ESPN had the details at the time.

"I messed up," Dillashaw said on Instagram. "I have been having a hard time trying to forgive myself for this. Which I should have a hard time. I understand the criticism and scrutiny coming my way. But what I really feel bad about is the bad light bringing on to my coaches, my family and my teammates. They had no involvement in this and I feel the worst for them. I have a 15-month-old son and I want to be a role model for him. As well as a lot of other kids out there too, it’s tough. But I got to man up for what I did. I accepted all penalties and I didn’t try to fight this."

Ryan Garcia - Boxing

Ryan Garcia may be the next combat sports athlete to be labeled a drug cheat

Ryan Garcia defeated Devin Haney in shocking fashion after dropping the previously undefeated boxer several times. There was drama surrounding the fight when Garcia failed to make weight, and then was flagged for PEDs just days later. He claims he never cheated and will prove the supplement was tainted. This is still ongoing and we can't be sure if Garcia is telling the truth. Only time will tell.

“If I did it, which I know damn well I didn’t, I would quit boxing,” Garcia told Jake Paul in an Instagram message. “I didn’t do it. That’s crazy.”

Lance Armstrong - Cycling

Lance Armstrong's PED scandal might be the most heartbreaking of all time

Lance Armstrong was America's darling. The highly decorated Olympian beat a very public battle with cancer and inspired a worldwide fashion trend with his Livestrong bands. But that all came crashing down when Armstrong was accused of running "the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen," per The Atlantic.

After an intense investigation, and several witnesses coming forward, Armstrong admitted wrongdoing. On the 13th of January 2013,, Armstrong appeared with Oprah Winfrey and confessed to using PEDs throughout his career. "Before my diagnosis, I was a competitor but not a fierce competitor. When I was diagnosed, that turned me into a fighter. That was good. I took that ruthless win-at-all-costs attitude into cycling which was bad," he said. He was stripped of his seven consecutive Tour de France titles, along with one Olympic medal.

Max Hauke - Skiing

Max Hauke was caught red-handed

Max Hauke may not be a name casual sports fans recognize, but his PED scandal was a big deal for one key reason — he was caught in the act on camera. Hauke is a cross-country skier from Austria who was caught during a raid in the middle of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in 2019. He was blood doping (aka EPO) along with several other athletes. He was banned for four years following the incident.

Manny Ramirez - Baseball

Manny Ramirez retired to avoid lengthy PED suspensions

In 2009, MLB player Manny Ramirez was suspended for 50 games after he was found to be taking women's fertility drugs which included hCG, a steroid, ESPN reported. He was fined again, this time for 100 games for a second violation, and retired from the sport rather than be suspended. In 2011, Ramirez decided to come out of retirement and agreed to a reduced 50 games. He never appeared in a major league game again. Ramirez was considered one of the best right-handed hitters of his generation, but his record will also have an asterisk for fans and critics.

Russia’s Olympic scandal

Russia was banned from international competition for 4 years

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 13: Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain makes a run during the Women's Skeleton heats on Day 6 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 13, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Russia has been involved in several doping scandals throughout the years, but we'll focus on the most recent infraction. In 2019, it was announced that Russia would be banished from international competitions, including the Olympics, due to a cheating scheme that lasted years. The initial cheating is said to have taken place at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and included a Russian cover-up. Russian athletes were allowed to compete in the 2020 and 2022 Olympic Games, but Russia’s flag, name, and anthem were not recognized.

Marion Jones - Track and Field

Marion Jones was one of the biggest names linked to the BALCO scandal

Marion Jones won three gold and two bronze medals at the 2000 Olympics but had them all stripped away after she admitted to using steroids. Jones was one of more than 20 athletes named in the BALCO investigation. BALCO was a business that supplied athletes with anabolic steroids. Despite testifying in the investigation and denying any wrongdoing, she later admitted to lying under oath and was sentenced to six months in jail. "I want to apologize for all of this," she wrote in a letter. "I am sorry for disappointing you all in so many ways."

Diego Maradona - Soccer

Diego Maradona was banned from the World Cup

It is without question that Diego Maradona is one of the best soccer players of all time. But his legacy will always be intertwined with drug use. Unlike some of the others on this list, Maradona didn't flag for PEDs but rather for cocaine, which some think could have affected his performance.

In 1991, Maradona was suspended for 15 months following a failed drug test linked to cocaine. He was again suspended in 1994 for testing positive for Ephedrine. The effects of the drug (much like cocaine) can reduce fatigue and increase competitiveness and alertness, which are traits commonly associated with Maradona. He was barred from the World Cup as a result of the test.