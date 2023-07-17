Football fans are always quick to jump on the hype train of any emerging young talent and even prematurely propel them into Ballon d'Or conversations, but unfortunately this does not always play out as expected.

When any youngster breaks into the first team with a handful of impressive performances, it can be easy to go overboard with excitement as to their potential.

While players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were tipped for the big time from a very young age - and boy, did they achieve it - other players don't always live up to expectations.

A variety of factors can come into play over the course of a career that put the brakes on for a player and halt any potential they may have had.

Injury issues, attitude problems and mismanagement are all variables that have contributed to the downfall of many young careers.

So, who exactly are these youngsters that failed to live up to the expectations of becoming Ballon d'Or contenders?

11 Royston Drenthe

The Dutch winger looked set to be the next big thing after forcing through a move from Feyenoord to Real Madrid in 2007.

Becoming a Galactico at the age of 20 usually indicates a player is set to become a global star, see Vinicius Jr., but this unfortunately did not happen for Drenthe.

He spent five years in Madrid, but made only 46 appearances for the club and scored a disappointing total of two goals.

The majority of his time contracted to the club was spent on loan at a variety of club, including Everton.

Never setting the world alight in any of those spells, Drenthe ended up moving around the lower leagues in England and over to Russia.

The 36-year-old has not been attached to any club since 2022 in a sad end to a promising career.

10 Adel Taarabt

This Moroccan talent was filed under player 'the streets will never forget' following an exciting and promising stint at QPR.

He dazzled the Championship as a youngster, but only showed glimpses of brilliance when he reached the Premier League.

Taarabt himself has stated he has some regrets over his career as even an old Tottenham teammate told him he was destined for the big time.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the attacking midfielder said: "I don't like to say this about myself, but I think if you talked to everyone who saw me when I was a young talent, many would have said I'd play for Real Madrid or Barcelona one day. Even Luka Modric said that to me once."

In a twist of fate, Modric went on to win the Ballon d'Or, while Taarabt never even threatened to get onto the shortlist.

9 Robinho

The Brazilian was an exciting young player at Real Madrid when a couple of Premier League clubs started to take notice.

Chelsea were set to sign the forward before Manchester City - under new ownership - swooped in to hijack the deal.

It was supposed to be the transfer that would kick-start City's rise to prominence with Robinho at the forefront.

Things never really clicked in England as he only found the back of the net 14 times in 41 appearances.

Being on the books of Real Madrid, City and AC Milan in the early years of his career, it is easy to see where the hype came from.

The majority of the rest of his career was spent moving between China, Brazil and Turkey.

8 Michael Johnson

England thought they had the man to replace the likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard when Johnson emerged from the Man City academy.

Sven-Goran Eriksson - the England manager at the time - labelled the youngster as a future star for the nation.

The Swedish boss was not the only one to think we were witnessing the beginning of a long, exciting career.

Unfortunately, injury issues plagued Johnson's playing days as he only managed a total of 37 appearances in a six-year spell with the CIty first-team.

Averaging just over six games per season, Johnson was forced to retire from the game in 2012, aged only 24.

A young midfielder with his whole future ahead of him being forced to cut short his career is a truly heartbreaking story.

7 Hachim Mastour

Top clubs all around Europe were in the race to sign Mastour in 2012, but it was AC Milan that won the battle for his signature, aged 14.

Milan were struggling at the time and Clarence Seedorf - the manager of the club in 2014 - called the youngster up to the first-team squad for the first time.

Surprisingly, the Italian-born man never made a single appearance for the club despite all the talk and excitement surrounding his name.

We are over a decade on from his initial hype and Mastour has struggled to even make double-figure appearances for any of the teams he has played for since his exit from the San Siro in 2018.

Failed loan spells and time spent in lesser known leagues has resulted in his name being almost completely forgotten by the majority of football fans.

The midfielder looked set to be a star and at least in the mix for a Ballon d'Or at some point, but instead, he never even got close to a player of the month award.

6 Giovanni Dos Santos

Tottenham supporters thought they had hit the jackpot in 2008 when they signed the young Mexican from Barcelona.

An exciting forward that could player across all attacking positions, Dos Santos was expected to provide big things in the Premier League.

Fitness issues held him back for large parts of his spell in London and as a result, he was loaned out on a number of occasions.

Dos Santos eventually left Spurs having never scored for the club.

He spent time at Mallorca and Villarreal in Spain but did not really find his level until he moved to LA Galaxy in the MLS.

The most fruitful spell of his career being spent in America where the level of football wasn't anywhere near the top European leagues, is not a good look for someone so highly thought of 15 years ago.

5 Bojan

The Spaniard appeared to suffer from the clamour for 'the next Lionel Messi', as this label was given to him at a very young age when Messi was at his best.

It is hard to understand why such pressure was put on Bojan's shoulders, other than the fact he physically resembled his Barcelona teammate.

There was obviously a lot of natural ability within the player, but it was far too early to be putting him in that position where success was expected rather than hoped for.

He did break Messi's record of being the youngest player to turn out for the first-team, and even put in some impressive displays early on.

After a few testing years, Bojan would move on to AC Milan, Roma and Ajax where he struggled to make any telling impression.

Becoming part of a Stoke City side that contained several Champions League winners, it looked like he had an unlikely chance to resurrect his career.

It just didn't pan out that way due to injuries, and he eventually ended up heading to Montreal Impact.

4 Freddy Adu

14-years-old.

That was the age at which Adu was compared to Brazilian icon Pele.

In similar fashion to Bojan, being given such a label in his younger years probably did not help things for the American international.

He became the youngest ever American athlete when at DC United, but immediately didn't live up to expectations.

Scoring 11 goals in almost 90 appearances, the forward struggled to say the least.

A brief spell in Europe with both Benfica and Monaco did not do anything to help further his career, and he ended up moving between a staggering 15 clubs in the space of 17 years.

3 Ravel Morrison

Much is made of the talent possessed by Paul Pogba, and rightly so, with the Frenchman being a World Cup winner.

Now imagine a player in the Manchester United academy at the same time as Pogba - and being even higher rated within the club.

That is exactly what happened in the case of Morrison.

He never made a senior appearance at Old Trafford before being shipped out to West Ham in 2012, with attitude problems being mentioned as an issue behind the scenes.

Despite his ability, it is the attitude and bad luck with injuries that have held back the Englishman throughout his career ever since.

Like several players on this list, Morrison has made his way through a massive amount of clubs without finding a settled home to produce the football everyone expected of him.

2 Alexandre Pato

Who could forget the goal Pato scored at the Nou Camp?

He made world-class football players look like statues as he made his way through the heart of the side before finishing with confidence.

The striker was always tipped to reach the very top of the game and no one would have ruled out a future Ballon D'or win during his time at AC Milan.

After Kaka departed for Real Madrid, it looked like Pato was destined to become the face of the club for the next decade.

Brazil were also crying out for a top striker to be the figurehead for their national side at the time.

Sadly, injuries put a stop to that trajectory as Pato missed large chunks of multiple seasons.

As he lost his blistering pace and struggled to regain any form, he returned home to Brazil where his fortunes never really turned around.

He briefly returned to Europe with Chelsea and Villarreal, but again did not pull up any trees during this time.

This is possibly the biggest example of wasted potential in recent memory.

1 Jack Wilshere

A loan at Bolton put Wilshere on the map for Premier League fans with some extremely impressive showings at such a young age.

He looked to be the natural successor to Cesc Fabregas when he inevitably left for Barcelona.

Having an ability to almost have the ball on a string, the youngster was near impossible to tackle when he was in full flow.

As with Pato, injuries were the main factor in Wilshere never reaching his potential.

Being very rarely available to play multiple games in a row, the game eventually passed the midfielder by.

Once pinned as a future star for club and country, he never made it to even being a regular starter.

It is undoubted that the talent was there, but the biggest ability is availability, as they say.