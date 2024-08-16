Highlights With the start of the Premier League 2024/25 season finally upon us, managers will have an idea of who will be in their squads for the upcoming season.

Traditionally, the summer months are utilised to perform big-money rebuilds.

There'll be several players who will be looking for a move or are in need of a fresh start before the deadline.

And that got us thinking. Below are our suggestions for 11 Premier League players who will be desperate for a move away before deadline day.

1 Joao Cancelo

Manchester City

Having been a key figure for Manchester City at the start of his tenure with the Premier League giants, it appears that Joao Cancelo no longer has a future at the club. Midway through the 2022/23 campaign, Pep Guardiola and his staff became concerned that the defender's attitude was negatively affecting the dressing room, so the decision was made to loan him out for the rest of the season to Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old spent last season at Barcelona and enjoyed regular game time under former coach, Xavi. Now back in Manchester, given the recent fallout with Guardiola, Cancelo will be itching for a move away from City and favours a move back to Barca.

Joao Cancelo's 2023/24 statistics Games 42 Goals 4 Assists 5

2 Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham

Having spent a long spell of last season on either the treatment table or on the bench, it looks as if Giovani Lo Celso doesn't have a future at Tottenham. It would be hard to deny that Lo Celso has been a massive disappointment at Spurs in the years following his move from Real Betis.

In total, the Copa America winner has made just 108 appearances for the club, scored ten goals, provided eight assists and spent a season and a half on loan with Villarreal due to his poor displays for Spurs. With the midfielder not in Ange Postecgolou's plans this season, the 28-year-old will be desperately assessing his options as he looks set to depart North London in the coming weeks.

Giovani Lo Celso's 2023/24 statistics Games 24 Goals 2 Assists 2

3 Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal

Following the arrival of David Raya from Brentford last season, it seems as if Aaron Ramsdale has found himself a new role at Arsenal, being the Spaniard's understudy. When called upon by Mikel Arteta, the former Sheffield United star was reliable between the sticks, but only made six league appearances in total.

With Raya set to maintain his place as the first-choice keeper this season, it may be time for Ramsdale to part ways with Arsenal as it's unlikely he'll get a lot of minutes under his belt. The likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Southampton have all expressed their interest in the England international, but nothing is yet to materialise.

Aaron Ramsdale's 2023/24 statistics Games 11 Goals conceded 12 Clean sheets 3

4 Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal

Given Arsenal's need for a new striker, Eddie Nketiah will probably feel a little hard done by. That said, having spent the majority of last season on the bench, he made 37 appearances in all competitions and scored just six times. It seems apparent that the Englishman doesn't have a future in north London.

The forward looked set to join Marseille this summer, but a move to Ligue 1 collapsed, with Nketiah now back to square one. Despite the breakdown in talks, several Premier League clubs remain interested in the 25-year-old - who is capable of leading the line for many top clubs in England.

Eddie Nketiah's 2023/24 statistics Games 37 Goals 6 Assists 3

5 Ben Chilwell

Chelsea

Having enjoyed great success under Thomas Tuchel, Ben Chilwell's time at Chelsea looks like it's coming to an end. The 2023/24 season saw the England international sidelined for large chunks of the year due to injury. When he played, the defender was slightly underwhelming on the pitch.

Having been omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024, Chilwell has had a full pre-season under new coach Enzo Maresca. However, the former Leicester City star didn't feature as much as he would've liked and didn't play a single minute in the Blues' last game against Inter Milan. A move for both parties seems to be the right play as the Englishman looks set to move onto pastures new.

Ben Chilwell's 2023/24 statistics Games 21 Goals 0 Assists 1

6 Armando Broja

Chelsea

Having made a name for himself while on loan at Southampton during the 2021/22 campaign, Armando Broja looked destined to succeed at Chelsea given their striker woes. However, after suffering an ACL injury during a mid-season tour of Dubai back in 2022, the Albania international missed the rest of the season and had to start from scratch.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, the 22-year-old was in and out of the team before Nicolas Jackson was the preferred forward. Broja was eventually loaned to Fulham in January, but following the rise of Rodrigo Muniz, the striker saw his options limited in west London. With Chelsea out for another forward, it looks like the club are going to cash in on the Cobham graduate ahead of the new campaign.

Armando Broja's 2023/24 statistics Games 27 Goals 2 Assists 1

7 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea

Having joined the Blues from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, many will be surprised to see Kepa Arrizabalaga still on Chelsea's books given his performances in recent years. Following the injury to Thibaut Courtois last year, Real Madrid took a gamble on Kepa - who struggled to nail down the number one shirt during his time in Spain last season.

Following the signing of Filip Jorgensen, Chelsea's first team keepers for the 2024/25 campaign look set, with Kepa clearly not in Maresca's plans. With little time in the window left, the Spaniard will need to act quickly if he's to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's 2023/24 statistics Games 20 Goals conceded 18 Clean sheets 9

8 Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea

Following the departure of Thiago Silva ahead of the summer, it looked as if Trevoh Chalobah was the man to step up and regain his place in the starting eleven. However, with the return of Wesley Fofana and the arrival of Tosin Adarabioyo, it seems as if the Cobham graduate doesn't have a future in west London.

The writing was on the wall when Maresca opted to leave the central defender out of his squad for the club's pre-season tour of the US. Now training with the under-21s, the Englishman finds himself in dire need of a move away from Stamford Bridge. With Aston Villa and Crystal Palace interested in the 25-year-old, no formal bid has been made as of yet.

Trevoh Chalobah's 2023/24 statistics Games 17 Goals 1 Assists 0

9 Harry Maguire

Manchester United

Harry Maguire enjoyed an up-turn in form last season but unfortunately missed Euro 2024 through injury, which was a disappointing blow for England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire was the most expensive defender in football history (£73.3 million) until Manchester City signed Josko Gvardiol (£77.6 million) in 2023.

His time at Old Trafford looked to be numbered as the second most expensive defender in football history slipped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. However, several injury issues in the 2023/24 season allowed Maguire to make many appearances and improve his stock. With Leny Yoro arriving this summer, the former Red Devils captain could be surplus to requirements and may opt to leave if he wants to remain in the England starting eleven.

Harry Maguire's 2023/24 statistics Games 31 Goals 4 Assists 3

10 Joe Gomez

Liverpool

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is committed to the club and isn’t desperate to leave, despite rumours linking him with a move away from Anfield, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT. A previous report from The Times claimed he nearly joined Newcastle United in a deal that would have seen Anthony Gordon head in the opposite direction.

Gomez - who was described as 'exceptional' by former boss Jurgen Klopp - is Liverpool’s longest-serving player, having headed to Merseyside from Charlton Athletic back in 2015. He last signed a contract extension in 2022, and his current deal runs until the summer of 2027. With West Ham interested in the defender, and given Liverpool's strength in depth at the back, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the club part ways with the defender should a suitable offer be placed on the table.

Joe Gomez's 2023/24 statistics Games 51 Goals 0 Assists 03

11 Scott McTominay

Manchester United

Scott McTominay has been strongly linked with a move to Fulham throughout the transfer window, but with the Cottagers having signed Emile Smith Rowe as their marquee capture, that could be dead in the water depending on where they would use him. Joao Palhinha's exit to Bayern Munich does mean that the west London outfit are looking for a defensive-minded midfielder but whether McTominay is that man remains to be seen.

McTominay has been a strong servant for United, and his goal contributions last season were pivotal in securing some vital points for the Red Devils in the Premier League. However, it looks likely he'll play second fiddle for yet another season and a move away from Old Trafford may be a sensible play for the Scotland international.

Scott McTominay's 2023/24 statistics Games 43 Goals 10 Assists 3

