Arsenal's pursuit of a striker is no surprise, with the Gunners having wanted an out-and-out number nine in the summer months - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Mikel Arteta's 'dream priority' is Newcastle United star Alexander Isak as we head into the second half of the season with Bukayo Saka out injured.

The Gunners have held a long-term interest in Isak, though the summer also saw them linked to RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko and Juventus talisman Dusan Vlahovic, with the club in need of a star to edge ahead of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz for starting minutes in north London. However, with Isak seemingly wanting to play elite football, that has opened the door for the Spanish boss to register his interest in the Swede - with Jacobs stating that Isak would 'like' to join a Champions League club in the long run.

Jacobs: Isak is Arsenal 'Dream Priority'

The Swede would fit perfectly into Arsenal's ranks as their talisman

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Arsenal's dream target is Isak - and although he wants to play at the top level, the Magpies star is happy at Newcastle, where he is adored by fans and committed to the project unfolding under Eddie Howe.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 =9th Goals 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =2nd Match rating 7.32 1st

Jacobs said:

"I mean, Arsenal's dream priority is Alexander Isak, and I'm still told that he would like to join a Champions League club and stay in the Premier League in the long run. "But of course, in the short-to-medium term, he's on fire for Newcastle United. He's invested at Newcastle, and he's well contracted at Newcastle, so they aren't worried about necessarily losing Isak imminently, nor do they feel they absolutely have to agree a new contract with him because he remains healthily contracted. "So it's a bit of a dream target for Arsenal."

There's no doubting that Isak would be an immense signing for the Gunners, despite a reported £115million price tag. 10 goals in his first half-season in the Premier League saw Newcastle qualify for the Champions League, and although he scored 21 goals in 30 games last season, it wasn't enough for them to repeat the feat.

A further 10 in 15 games this season only has the Magpies in eighth-place, but the club sit just five points outside the top four and just two points away from securing European football, which ultimately has to be the target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has 15 goals in 50 caps for Sweden.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are six points from the top of the league and five points clear of fifth-placed Bournemouth - though Isak would help fire them to stardom if he was to make the move in the summer.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-12-24.