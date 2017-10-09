Highlights Footballing legend Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away at the age of 86, leaving behind a lasting legacy as one of Manchester United and England's greatest-ever players.

Charlton's incredible career included winning numerous trophies with Manchester United, becoming the club's record goalscorer, and playing a vital role in England's World Cup win in 1966.

Charlton's influence extended beyond the pitch, as he played a key role in helping David Beckham join Manchester United and shaped the future of the young midfielder's career. He will be forever remembered as a true gentleman, hero, and ambassador for the game.

A footballing icon passed away on Saturday afternoon, with Sir Bobby Charlton’s family confirming that the former Manchester United and England striker had died at the age of 86. He was widely regarded as one of the English game’s greatest-ever players, holding legendary status for both club and country.

In a statement posted on the club’s website, United wrote: “Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world. He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.”

Charlton’s incredible career

Manchester United through and through, Charlton rose up through the club’s academy and became a star at the Theatre of Dreams. Over the course of 17 years, he made 758 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 249 goals and becoming the club’s record goalscorer until Wayne Rooney surpassed him in 2017.

He won a multitude of silverware too: a three-time First Division champion, a two-time FA Cup winner, and a European Champion as well in 1968, their first European Cup in the club’s history. He was in attendance for United's second triumph in the competition in 1999, giving a fantastic interview about the two late goals against Bayern Munich.

Charlton also played a key role in England’s success on the international stage, famously lifting the World Cup with his country in 1966. He scored three goals for Sir Alf Ramsey’s team in that competition, including a double against Portugal which helped the Three Lions advance to the final. In hindsight, they were arguably two of the most important goals of his incredible career.

The same year he won football’s biggest prize, he also claimed the 1966 Ballon d’Or, becoming only the second Englishman to do so. Only eight other players have won the prestigious individual award, the World Cup, and the Champions League, underlining just how elite he was.

Sir Bobby Charlton stats Appearances Goals Manchester United 758 249 England 106 49

David Beckham was named after Sir Bobby Charlton

Charlton’s influence on fans and footballers cannot be understated, and tributes have been shared on social media to pay tribute to him. Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick during the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany to win his country the tournament, described his old teammate on X as, “One of the true greats.” Hurst is now the only England player who started that final who is still alive today.

Former United defender Gary Neville described him as, “The greatest English football player and Manchester United’s greatest ambassador.” And Rio Ferdinand wrote on X: “What a true gentleman of not many words, but when he spoke you stood still, stopped what you were doing and listened.”

It’s clear just how much he meant to players who went on to represent the club, and also how much he meant to fans. Something made evident by David Beckham’s father.

Another individual widely considered to be a United icon, although perhaps not to the same extent as Sir Bobby, Beckham revealed that his dad had named his son after the United legend during an interview in 2017 for the BBC’s documentary, ‘Sir Bobby Charlton at 80’. The former England midfielder stated that he was given the middle name Robert as a homage to his dad’s favourite player.

“My middle name is David Robert Joseph and obviously Joseph was after my granddad but Robert was after Sir Bobby because like I said, my Dad was a massive fan of Manchester United and his favourite player was always Sir Bobby, so he named me after Sir Bobby.

“My dad always just used to sit me down and watch the videos and say, ‘That’s how you should be striking a ball.’ Right foot, left foot, the way he moved, it was so smooth. Everything about the way Sir Bobby played was incredible.”

Beckham certainly went on to take elements from Charlton’s game as he honed his craft at United. His ball-striking ability was one of the best the Premier League has seen, with him notching 85 goals and 120 assists as he carved out his own legacy at Old Trafford.

How Charlton kickstarted Beckham’s career at United

But Charlton’s impact on Beckham goes way beyond his name, with the World Cup winner playing a key role in the midfielder even ending up at United. Born in London, it wasn’t going to be a conventional path for Becks to the United first team.

Enter Sir Bobby. In the same documentary, Beckham revealed that the United legend got him through the door, with Charlton recommending that the Red Devils sign this young talent after he had excelled at the Bobby Charlton soccer school.

“That's how my career started at Manchester United. I went to [the Bobby Charlton soccer school] at 10 years old and went back there the year after and ended up winning the competition.

“That was when Sir Bobby contacted Manchester United and said ‘maybe you should have a look out for this young kid’. So I owe everything to Sir Bobby because, if not, maybe I wouldn’t have had the chance of living my dream of playing for the club that I’d supported for so many years and the club my Dad supported.”

A touch of class from Charlton. It only goes to show the impact that he had on United not just during his playing days, but also way after them too. Beckham and many other youngsters looked up to him and likely have him to thank for the careers that they went on to have. You can watch the full interview for yourselves below:

Watch: Beckham reveals how Sir Bobby Charlton helped him sign for Man Utd

Beckham took to Instagram to also pay tribute to the late great, uploading a picture of him as a child with Charlton. He wrote: “It all began with Sir Bobby. Sir Bobby was the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United… I will be forever grateful to a man I was named after, someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966…

“A true gentleman, family man and truly a national hero… Today isn’t just a sad day for Manchester United & England it’s a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented.. Our thoughts go out to Lady Norma, there daughters and grandchildren. Rest in Peace Sir Bobby. Today our hearts are heavy.”