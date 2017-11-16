Highlights Steven Gerrard is a club legend at Liverpool, having made 710 appearances and won nine trophies, including the 2005 Champions League.

Liverpool's chief scout, Barry Hunter, mentioned Gerrard to a young North Korean player during a recruitment pitch, but the player had never heard of him.

The player, Han Kwang-song, signed for Cagliari and impressed in Italy's Serie A before being loaned out and eventually sold to Qatari side Al-Duhail. He is currently not playing football due to sanctions and his whereabouts are unknown.

Steven Gerrard is Mr. Liverpool. The midfielder is a club legend after making 710 appearances for the club over the course of 17 seasons. He earned that legendary status by the way in which he bailed his side out on countless occasions and won matches by himself. While he never got the chance to lift the Premier League trophy, he led the Reds to nine trophies during his time at Anfield - including the 2005 Champions League in extraordinary circumstances.

And if evidence was needed, Gerrard came out on top in Liverpool’s ‘100 players who shook the Kop’ in 2013 - a survey where fans voted for the best players to have worn the famous red shirt. Gerrard beat the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler to the crown. What we’re trying to say, is that Gerrard is one of the greatest players to have played for Liverpool and everyone knows who he is.

Well, that’s except one Liverpool transfer target. A story has emerged from the New York Times of Liverpool’s chief scout, Barry Hunter, going to speak to a young player in the hope to persuade him to sign for the club. And when Gerrard’s name was dropped into the conversation, the target replied with: “Who is Gerrard?”

No, seriously. While that might seem unbelievable, it’s slightly more understandable when you consider the player was a young North Korean player, who was just 17 at the time. It was Han Kwang-song, who was playing in Italy’s Corciano academy and was attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Fiorentina amongst others.

Liverpool transfer target hadn't heard of Steven Gerrard

And NYT have told the story of what exactly happened. “In early 2015, three members of the Liverpool scouting department visited the offices of I.S.M. Academy, a small soccer training school in Corciano, just west of here, to speak with a promising teenage striker.

“At some point during the visitors’ pitch, Barry Hunter, Liverpool’s chief scout, casually name-dropped Steven Gerrard, the longtime Liverpool captain, perhaps as a way to impress the young player. The reference was met with a confused stare. “‘Who is Gerrard?’” the teenage striker said. "Now it was Hunter who seemed confused. As the other men in the room fidgeted in their seats, Hunter reached for his computer and pulled up images of Gerrard, one of the most famous players of his era, and attempted to explain who he was.”

What happened to Han Kwang-song?

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool decided against signing Kwang-song following their meeting. Instead, he remained in Italy and signed for Cagliari on youth terms. He became the first Asian and North Korean player to play for Cagliari. He also become the second North Korean player to join a Serie A club, following Choe Song-hyok who had signed with Fiorentina a year previously. Han immediately impressed and after just three appearances for the under-19s made the step up to the first-team. He even scored against Torino and was quickly handed a professional contract as he finished the 2016/17 campaign with one goal in five appearances.

“That was quite a bargain for Cagliari because he arrived for nothing,” Cagliari’s then-under-19 coach Max Canzi said. “Yes, I was quite surprised [Juventus was interested]. I thought he was a very good player, but he was young and I couldn’t imagine how far he could go. We had some other players in the team quite similar to him that, of course, had a lot less news made [of them] because the fact that he was a North Korean was a big issue.”

The following two seasons, he was loaned out to Perugia in Serie B, scoring 11 goals in 36 matches. He also played in seven further Serie A matches when he was recalled to Cagliari. In September 2019, he signed for Juventus on loan and represented their reserve side - Juventus U23 - playing in Serie C. He only managed one goal in 20 appearances during the 2019/20 campaign but, due to an obligation to buy, Juve signed him permanently for €3.5 million in January 2020. But six days later, he was sold to Qatari side Al-Duhail for €7 million.

For the Qatar Stars League side, he scored five goals in 16 appearances but the club were forced to terminate his contract in 2021 due to sanctions preventing North Koreans from working abroad. He hasn't been seen since August 2020 after winning the Qatar Stars League Trophy with CNN reporting that his whereabouts are currently unknown.

With the Covid-19 pandemic seeing North Korea have very strict border control, Han was effectively stranded and he flew from Qatar to Italy with no home to go to in his native country. “I know his management took him back to Italy. I think he’s still there, but he can’t play more football … It was very unlucky for him to not be still playing and improving,” Han’s former coach Jørn Andersen told CNN.

During his career, it's alleged that most of his salary was sent to the North Korean government. He's represented North Korea on 10 occasions, scoring once, but hasn't played since 2019.

“It will not be easy to come back at that level, but it’s possible. If he has a chance to come back, it’s a very good motivation … Of course, it would have been a good career and good money, so it’s a waste,” Canzi said. “[For] almost two years, he [hasn’t] played soccer, I think he’s only been training with a small team, I don’t know which, but he [isn’t] playing soccer. So, he’s lost a lot of his quality,” Anderson said regretfully.

“I’m very sorry for him that he had to stop playing soccer. He was such a big talent.”