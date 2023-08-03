Highlights Key Takeaways:

Strong starts in the Premier League can lay the foundation for success, as seen by teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City who achieved impressive winning streaks at the beginning of their seasons.

These early performances are more than just statistical curiosities; they offer a glimpse into the tactical brilliance, individual excellence, and team spirit that propel these teams towards greatness.

Although a strong start does not guarantee ultimate success, it can boost morale, position teams as serious contenders, and set the stage for dominant periods in their histories.

The exhilarating kickoff of a Premier League season often sets the tone for the campaigns that follow.

While the season's outcome is rarely decided in the opening weeks, a strong start can lay the foundation for success. In the highly competitive landscape of the Premier League, where margins are razor-thin, a roaring beginning often emerges as a critical factor.

In this article, we will delve into the teams that have masterfully orchestrated some of the best starts in Premier League history, launching their seasons with a blend of tactical brilliance, individual excellence, and unwavering team spirit.

Whether it's a record-breaking winning streak or a resilient unbeaten run, these compelling early performances are more than just a statistical curiosity; they offer a glimpse into what makes these teams tick and the key elements that have propelled them towards greatness.

12 2022/23: Arsenal - 5 wins

Arsenal's strong start to the 2022/23 Premier League season was marked by winning their first five games, a feat reflecting both tactical acumen and player excellence. Manager Mikel Arteta's strategic planning was evident, with a balanced approach that emphasised defensive solidity alongside creative attacking play. Standout performances from key players, such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, added flair and firepower to the offense.

The team's adaptability was key, as they faced various challenges, from overcoming deficits to holding onto slender leads. In defence, new signings and established players worked cohesively to minimise the opposition's scoring opportunities. The midfield showcased both tenacity and vision, controlling games and linking defense to attack efficiently.

These five victories not only boosted morale but also set Arsenal as serious contenders in the league. The combination of tactical intelligence, individual brilliance, and a collective fighting spirit contributed to a thrilling opening that promised much for the rest of the season.

11 2018/19: Chelsea - 5 wins

The 2018/19 Premier League season began with Chelsea FC embarking on an impressive winning streak. Under the leadership of then-manager Maurizio Sarri, the club commenced the season with five consecutive victories.

This run showcased a new style of play for Chelsea, often referred to as 'Sarri-ball,' which emphasised quick passing, high pressing, and retaining possession. The style clicked instantly with players like Eden Hazard, who played a crucial role in many of the victories.

The five-game winning start included notable triumphs against opponents like Arsenal and saw the Blues scoring 14 goals while conceding only four. This strong beginning set the tone for their season and positioned Chelsea as one of the early title contenders.

Though they would face challenges later in the season, this winning streak exemplified the potential of the team under Sarri's guidance and provided a thrilling beginning to the campaign for Chelsea's fans.

10 2015/16: Manchester City - 5 wins

Manchester City's five-game winning start to the 2015/16 Premier League season was a significant highlight and set a blistering pace in the early stages of the campaign. Managed by Manuel Pellegrini, the club displayed a potent attacking force combined with a solid defensive line.

These initial five victories included wins over strong opponents such as Chelsea and Everton. During this streak, City's players showcased fluidity, scoring 11 goals while keeping clean sheets in all five matches, a testament to their defensive prowess.

Players like Sergio Agüero, David Silva, and Yaya Touré were instrumental in this run, displaying their skill, creativity, and clinical finishing. However, this promising start was not fully indicative of City's season, as they would eventually finish fourth in the league.

Nonetheless, the five-game winning streak was a remarkable period that demonstrated the potential of the team, providing fans with hope and excitement during the early part of the season.

9 2011/12: Manchester United - 5 wins

Manchester United's 2011/12 Premier League season started with an emphatic five-game winning streak, signaling their intent to compete for the title. Under the guidance of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, the team played with a captivating blend of experience and youthful exuberance.

This run included convincing victories over strong opponents such as Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, with the latter being a remarkable 8-2 win at Old Trafford. The team's attacking flair was on full display, with key contributions from players like Wayne Rooney, Nani, and young talents like Danny Welbeck.

These wins helped to lay down a marker for United's title ambitions, showcasing a fluid attacking style and solid defensive organization. The momentum from this streak helped to set the pace at the top of the table, although they would eventually lose the title to their city rivals Manchester City on the final day of the season.

The five-game winning start, however, remains a memorable period that highlighted the team's strengths and their commitment to attacking football.

8 2010/11: Chelsea - 5 wins

Chelsea's 2010/11 Premier League season began with an impressive five-game winning streak, reinforcing their status as one of the top teams in English football. Under the guidance of then-manager Carlo Ancelotti, the team exhibited both attacking flair and defensive solidity.

This remarkable start saw Chelsea scoring a staggering 21 goals while only conceding one, demonstrating their dominance. Players like Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, and Florent Malouda were instrumental during this run, contributing goals and assists.

The winning streak included a 6-0 demolition of West Bromwich Albion on the opening day, followed by similarly commanding performances against Wigan Athletic and Stoke City. These victories set a strong precedent for the season and briefly propelled Chelsea to the top of the league table.

While they would eventually finish the season in second place, the initial five-game winning run remains a testament to the quality and depth of the squad, and to Ancelotti's tactical acumen. It was a period that brought hope and excitement to Chelsea's fans and showed the potential of a squad filled with talent.

7 2004/05: Arsenal - 5 wins

The 2004/05 Premier League season saw Arsenal carrying forward the momentum from their "Invincibles" campaign the previous year. They commenced the season with an impressive five-game winning streak, signaling their continued dominance in English football.

Under the leadership of Arsène Wenger, the Gunners' style of play was characterized by technical finesse, fluid passing, and attacking verve. Players like Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, and Robert Pires were central to Arsenal's successes during this period.

The five consecutive wins included victories against teams like Middlesbrough and Fulham. Arsenal's flair and creativity were on full display, scoring 17 goals and conceding only three in those matches.

This strong start was a statement of intent, as Arsenal sought to defend their title. Although they would eventually finish second behind Chelsea, this five-game winning streak epitomized the confidence, skill, and cohesion that had become synonymous with Wenger's Arsenal during that era. It reinforced their status as one of the most attractive and effective teams in the league.

6 2018/19: Liverpool - 6 wins

Liverpool's 2018/19 Premier League season began with an astonishing six-game winning streak, setting the tone for what would become a thrilling title challenge. Under manager Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool showcased an intense pressing game combined with explosive attacking football.

These six victories included notable wins over strong sides like Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City. Key players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Virgil van Dijk played pivotal roles, contributing both in attack and defense.

The winning streak helped Liverpool announce themselves as genuine title contenders, displaying a perfect balance between offensive flair and defensive solidity. Their high-octane style of play was not only effective but also entertaining to watch.

Though Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League title, finishing just one point behind Manchester City, the early six-game winning run helped propel them to one of their most successful seasons in recent history, culminating in a Champions League triumph. The streak symbolized the resurgence of Liverpool as a dominant force in English football.

5 2016/17: Manchester City - 6 wins

Manchester City's six-game winning start to the 2016/17 Premier League season marked the beginning of a new era under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola. This perfect start was a clear indication of Guardiola's impact, as he quickly implemented his possession-based style and intricate passing philosophy.

During this winning run, Manchester City defeated teams like Manchester United and Stoke City, displaying tactical ingenuity and a free-flowing attacking style. Players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Agüero, and David Silva flourished under Guardiola's system, contributing significantly to both goals and assists.

The six consecutive wins immediately positioned City as title favorites and provided a glimpse of the transformative effect Guardiola would have on the team's playing style. Although they would eventually finish third that season, this initial run set the stage for the dominance that City would exhibit in the subsequent years.

The six-game winning streak remains a standout moment that symbolized the dawn of a successful period in Manchester City's history under Guardiola's management.

4 2009/10: Chelsea - 6 wins

Chelsea's six-game winning start to the 2009/10 Premier League season was a powerful statement of intent that laid the groundwork for a successful campaign. Under the leadership of then-manager Carlo Ancelotti, Chelsea embarked on this winning streak with a blend of attacking dynamism and defensive fortitude.

The six consecutive victories included impressive performances against key rivals and a remarkable total of 18 goals scored while only conceding three. Players like Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, and Nicolas Anelka were instrumental during this run, exhibiting flair, creativity, and ruthless finishing.

Ancelotti's tactical acumen was evident in the way he marshaled his squad, and the winning streak helped build momentum that would eventually lead Chelsea to their third Premier League title. They also secured the FA Cup that season, completing a memorable domestic double.

The six-game winning start stands as a highlight of Chelsea's 2009/10 season, symbolizing their dominance and reflecting the quality and depth of their squad under Ancelotti's expert guidance.

3 1994/95: Newcastle - 6 wins

The 1994/95 Premier League season saw Newcastle United make an emphatic statement with a six-game winning start, quickly becoming the talk of English football. Managed by Kevin Keegan, Newcastle played an exciting brand of attacking football that captured the imagination of fans across the nation.

This winning run included key victories over teams such as Chelsea and West Ham United. Players like Alan Shearer and Peter Beardsley were instrumental during this streak, showcasing their scoring ability and creativity on the pitch.

Keegan's attacking philosophy was clearly evident, with Newcastle scoring 17 goals in those six matches. The team's fearless approach earned them the nickname "The Entertainers," and they quickly became title contenders.

Although Newcastle would eventually finish in sixth place that season, the six-game winning start was a standout moment that put them firmly on the map. It remains a cherished memory for fans and a symbol of a period when Newcastle were one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League.

2 2019/20: Liverpool - 8 wins

Liverpool FC's eight-game winning start to the 2019/20 Premier League season was a significant moment that set the tone for the entire campaign. Under the guidance of manager Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool displayed a mesmerizing blend of attacking flair, solid defense, and relentless work ethic. Players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Virgil van Dijk were key during this run, contributing both goals and solid performances.

This winning streak provided Liverpool with a crucial advantage over their rivals and gave them the momentum they needed to push towards their first top-flight league title in 30 years. This stretch of victories showcased Liverpool's ability to adapt to different challenges, grinding out results when needed, and overwhelming opponents with their attacking prowess in others. The confidence and belief instilled during these eight games played a pivotal role in Liverpool's eventual success in securing the 2019/20 Premier League title.

1 2005/06: Chelsea - 9 wins

Chelsea's nine-game winning streak at the start of the 2005/06 Premier League season was a hallmark of their dominance under manager José Mourinho. Building on their success from the previous season, Chelsea showcased a blend of tactical brilliance, defensive resilience, and clinical finishing. Key players like Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, and John Terry were instrumental in this incredible run.

Mourinho's side was characterized by a strong defensive structure and efficient counter-attacking play. The nine consecutive victories not only set a new Premier League record at that time but also laid the foundation for Chelsea's continued success throughout the season.

This winning streak helped Chelsea secure a significant lead at the top of the table, providing them with the momentum and confidence needed to win their second consecutive Premier League title. The 2005/06 campaign solidified Chelsea's position as one of the premier clubs in England and marked them as a force to be reckoned with in European football.