The Premier League is full of wonderfully talented football players, some of whom don't always live up to expectations. Whether it be a new signing or a long-serving member of the first-team squad, there are always players that fail to live up to the early season hype.

Many factors can come into play, such as injuries, confidence, and the performances of the team around the player can contribute towards a disappointing individual season. That said, fans are often left feeling short-changed by some performances put in by their club's star players.

GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at the 12 most disappointing players of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. To do so, the following factors have been taken into consideration:

Goals

Assists

Clean Sheets

Expectations at the start of the season

Individual performances

Contributions as part of the team

12 Most Disappointing Premier League Players (2023/24) Player Position Club Mosies Caicedo Midfielder Chelsea Antony Winger Manchester United Marcus Rashford Winger Manchester United Jack Grealish Winger Manchester City Mykhailo Mudryk Winger Chelsea Kalvin Phillips Midfielder West Ham Kaoru Mitoma Winger Brighton Beto Striker Everton Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Arsenal Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Manchester United Moussa Diaby Winger Aston Villa James Trafford Goalkeeper Burnley

1 Moises Caicedo

Cheslea

£115 million. That's how much money it took for Chelsea to prize Moises Caicedo away from Brighton, beating off competition from Liverpool. With such a hefty price - the biggest fee a Premier League club has ever paid for a player - comes a lot of expectation, and it's safe to say the Ecuador international has struggled to live up to the hype thus far.

The defensive midfielder has looked shaky on the ball and hasn't showed the same tenacity and intensity in his game that fans became accustomed to during his time at the AMEX. Caicedo is still only 22 years old and has time to improve, but the most expensive signing in English top flight history is expected to do a lot better.

Moises Caicedo's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 23 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass Success % 89.40% Tackles 55 Tackles Success % 55% Yellow Cards 7 Red Cards 0

2 Antony

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has made a habit of bringing players he's previously worked with to Manchester United, and while Lisandro Martinez has been brilliant for the Red Devils, Antony is yet to prove his worth after a big move from Ajax in 2022.

The Brazilian has failed to register a single goal or assist in the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign in his first 21 appearances, which is extremely poor for a Man United attacker. There are reports that the club could be ready to cut their losses in the summer, which would make the £80+ million signing one of the worst in the club's history.

Antony's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 21 Goals 0 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 5 Shots 26 Shot Accuracy % 23% Big Chances Missed 1

3 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has had an eventful 2023/24 season. The England international has managed to score six goals, including a Goal of the Season contender against Manchester City, but this is still nowhere near the level the 26-year-old set for himself in the previous term.

The forward has been forced to respond to heavy criticism he has faced in recent times, while injuries to key players in the United team haven't helped him regain his consistency on the pitch. Rashford still possesses a lot of talent, but fans have grown frustrated at how little they see that ability currently. It may just be a blip in form and confidence, although Rashford still has a long way to go to even come close to his goal tally from 2022/23.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 26 Goals 6 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 6 Shots 57 Shot Accuracy % 33% Big Chances Missed 7

4 Jack Grealish

Manchester City

Jack Grealish could be seen in tears after being withdrawn due to injury in Manchester City's recent FA Cup win at Luton Town, and this tells a large part of the story of a frustrating season for the English winger. The former Aston Villa attacker became one of the most dependable members of Pep Guardiola's squad during a historic winning treble in the prior campaign.

However, the Citizens' manager appears to have lost some of that faith in Grealish, as Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden both look to have moved ahead of him in the pecking order at the Etihad. From the 14 league games he's featured in, the 28-year-old has only contributed four goal contributions for the most dominant side in the division.

Jack Grealish's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 14 Goals 3 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 3 Shots 16 Shot Accuracy % 31% Big Chances Missed 0

5 Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea

There was a tug-of-war between London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea to secure the signature of exciting young winger Mykhailo Mudryk in January 2023. Despite the Urkraine appearingto have his heart set on moving to north London, it was Todd Boehly's Cheslea that won the race. Ever since, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal may feel they've dodged a bullet by missing out on the former Shakhtar Donetsk man.

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as the Blues' manager ahead of the 2023/24 season and big things were expected of Mudryk after his initial six-month settling in period. However, the 23-year-old has found himself spending more time on the bench than on the pitch due to his poor showings for the west London outfit. His decision-making has been called into question by fans and pundits, while his goal tally of three is nothing to shout about.

Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Goals 3 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 2 Shots 16 Shot Accuracy % 25% Big Chances Missed 3

6 Kalvin Phillips

West Ham (on loan from Man City)

Expectations may have been low for Kalvin Phillips as the defensive midfielder went into the season as the back-up to Rodri at Manchester City. This looked to be the final nail in the coffin for the midfielder's chances of being involved in England's Euro 2024 squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kalvin Phillips has registered a WhoScored rating of 5.91 for his Premier League appearances for West Ham, one of the lowest in the entire division

West Ham stepped up in January to give Phillips a chance at reviving those hopes with a loan move until the end of the season. It looked like a shrewd piece of business at the time, but making multiple costly errors and receiving a red card in his first few appearances wasn't how the ex-Leeds United man would have dreamed his Hammers career would kick off.

Kalvin Phillips' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 9 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass Success % 84.38% Tackles 10 Tackle Success % 60% Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1

7 Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton

Kaoru Mitoma was electric as Brighton secured Europa League football in the 2022/23 season, but the Japanese winger has struggled to maintain that level into the current campaign. Missing several games due to an ankle injury and then heading off to the Asia Cup hasn't helped his case, but the Seagulls' star hasn't been at his brilliant best wehne available, either.

The 26-year-old has lacked his creative spark so far as he would normally be expected to have more than four assists from 19 appearances in an extremely attacking and expansive Brighton team. His impressive start to the season fooled everyone into thinking he would go on to be one of the best players in the division but this hasn't happened.

Kaoru Mitoma's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 19 Goals 3 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 6 Shots 34 Shot Accuracy % 44% Big Chances Missed 6

8 Beto

Everton

Everton are a team that struggle to score goals at the best of times and have had to struggle through games without their talisman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, on many occasions due to injury. Beto was supposed to be the answer as the big Portuguese striker was signed from Udinese.

A promising debut in the Carabao Cup against Doncaster Rovers left fans of the club with a false sense of hope that the 26-year-old would be a wonderful alternative to Calvert-Lewin. However, fast-forward 22 Premier League appearances and the attacker has only two goals to his name, with a huge seven big chances missed.

Beto's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Goals 2 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 3 Shots 34 Shot Accuracy % 26% Big Chances Missed 7

9 Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been dislodged in the Arsenal side by Jakub Kiwior in recent weeks as the Polish international is thought to be a more defensively sound option. Zinchenko was signed from Manchester City in 2022 and had a solid debut season at the Emirates as a technically gifted inverted full-back.

The Ukrainian's defensive frailties have been exposed slightly in the 2023/24 season with teams looking to target his side of the Gunners' backline. The best example of this is the ease with which Mohamed Salah ghosted past the left-back to score a vital equaliser for Liverpool in a huge title clash at Anfield. Mikel Arteta will be hoping Zinchenko's form improves for the run-in.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 21 Goals 1 Assists 2 Clean Sheets 3 Big Chances Created 3 Pass Success % 89.77% Tackles 46 Tackle Success % 59% Errors Leading to Goal 1

10 Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United (on loan from Fiorentina)

Sofyan Amrabat's loan move to Old Trafford has been a disaster. The Moroccan was a revelation in his nation's incredible World Cup performance in 2022, and was supposed to be the man to shore up the midfield in the big away games that had proven to be an issue for the club during Ten Hag's reign.

He has instead missed periods of the season due to injury and has been poor when he has made it onto the pitch. The fact his best cameos have come as a makeshift left-back proves that the loanee has struggled to make an impression in the middle of the park. Amrabat has been too slow on the ball and slightly error-prone during his time at Old Trafford.

Sofyan Amrabat's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 0 Shots 3 Shot Accuracy % 0% Pass Success % 84.56%

11 Moussa Diaby

Aston Villa

Aston Villa fans were ecstatic when the club beat competition from Saudi Pro League clubs to the signature of French winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen. The pacey attacker was expected to be a star in Unai Emery's side, but that hasn't quite been how things have panned out.

Diaby lost his place in the starting line-up to Leon Bailey on the right flank at Villa Park after only a handful of appearances. In defence of the ex-Bundesliga ace, he has managed to score four goals and register five assists at the time of writing, which isn't bad for a back-up player. However, massive things were expected of Diaby at the start of the campaign, and he has yet to live up to that.

Moussa Diaby's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 27 Goals 4 Assists 5 Big Chances Created 9 Shots 40 Shot Accuracy % 43% Big Chances Missed 5

12 James Trafford

Burnley

It may be harsh to judge James Trafford as the Burnley shot-stopper is still very young and learning his trade. The issue is, the Premier League is rarely the place for a young goalkeeper to be thrust into the thick of the action and expected to thrive.

Trafford was signed by Vincent Kompany from Manchester City for a sizeable transfer fee in 2023 after he starred in the Under-21s European Championship for England. The 21-year-old has found it difficult to live with the physical nature of the English top flight so far. The youthful 'keeper has conceded 60 league goals from just under 30 matches, which leaves him at an average of over two goals per game.

James Trafford's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 27 Clean Sheets 2 Saves 104 Goals Conceded 60 Errors Leading to Goal 1 Punches 20 High Claims 25

All statistics in the tables in this article are courtesy of the Premier League (Correct as of 04/03/2024)