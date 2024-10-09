Key Takeaways A handful of Premier League stars have underwhelmed since the 2024/25 season got underway.

Manchester United trio Fernandes, Zirkzee and De Ligt have left fans wanting more as Ten Hag's side flatter to deceive.

The aforementioned names aside, here is a list of the 12 most disappointing Premier League players this term.

What makes the Premier League, one of the toughest leagues in world football, so special is its unpredictability. For every player that has set the division alight, there is another – often devoid of any sort of confidence – that has struggled to hit the ground running.

Whether it’s a new signing, who is still settling into proceedings at their respective club, or a long-serving player, who knows their club inside out, there are always a handful of players – even those who ply their trade for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool – who have flattered to deceive.

As a result: here are, seven games into the 2024/25 Premier League campaign as we enter the October international break, the 12 most disappointing players this far. Taking the following ranking factors into careful consideration, the collection of top tier stars have been ranked.

Ranking factors

Goals

Assists

Clean Sheets

Expectations at the start of the season

Individual performances

Contributions as part of the team

1 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Close

From a Manchester United supporters’ perspective, no other post-Sir Alex Ferguson signing has been more influential than Bruno Fernandes – that’s a well-renowned opinion. But this season, from their 1-0 win over Fulham to the October international break, the Portuguese talisman has flattered to deceive.

Over the years, the 1994-born star – still widely admired as one of the best goalscoring midfielders in the world – has become a reliable source of goals for the Old Trafford-based outfit, but this season is much different. A petulant skipper whose hero-ball tactics rarely come off; he’s starting to lose the faith of his club’s fanbase.

Bruno Fernandes - 24/25 Premier League Stats Appearances 7 Minutes 571 Goals 0 Assists 1 Yellow/Red Cards 1/0

2 Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United

Close

Over the summer, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ first at the club, Manchester United were determined to add another centre forward to their squad. Proven goalscorers – most notably, Ivan Toney – were simply ignored in favour of a £36.5million-worth move for former Bayern Munich youth prospect, Joshua Zirkzee.

Not secured with the view that he’d bag in excess of 20 goals a season, the Dutchman was acquired to act as the glue which, in turn, would help the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford. But, despite scoring on his Premier League debut, the ex-Bologna man has not hit the ground running at Old Trafford and has plenty more to prove in the fabled red of Manchester United.

Joshua Zirkzee - 24/25 Premier League Stats Appearances 7 Minutes 382 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow/Red Cards 1/0

3 Alexander Isak

Newcastle United