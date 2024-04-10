Highlights On Tuesday, the NFL and NFLPA introduced 12 new helmet models for the 2024 season, five of which outperformed every model ever worn in the league.

In recent years, engineers have developed position-specific helmets to offer better protection for players based on their role.

The NFL is constantly working to improve helmets to reduce ailments derailing players' lives after their playing career has ended.

The NFL's quest to provide its players with the best possible equipment continued on Tuesday, as the league and its players' association revealed a dozen new helmet models available for use during the 2024 campaign.

Five of the models, including the Riddell Axiom 3D (R61227) and Xenith Orbit Pro, tested better than "any helmet ever worn in the league."

Eight of the 12 helmets are position-specific, designed to, "mitigate impacts more likely to be sustained by individual positions." The first position-specific lids were created in 2021 for offensive and defensive linemen; quarterbacks received the next batch last year. Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President of Player Health and Safety, released a statement following the announcement.

We're proud to see so many new helmets continue the rapid rate of improvement we've seen over the past decade. What's more, the growing availability of position-specific helmets is a central part of our effort to provide players with the best possible protection for their position. Quarterbacks and linemen will have a range of tailored helmets available to them with more positions to come in the next couple of years.

With the introduction of new helmets comes the phasing out of old ones. This year, six helmets, all of which slotted in the "top-performing group" when they were created, are no longer allowed to be worn by any NFL player. The NFL and NFLPA began assessing helmet performance collaboratively through an independent testing system in 2014.

NFL Continues Prioritizing Head Injuries

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The immediate injury focus within league circles is currently on hip-drop tackles (though the positive effect on player safety from the banning of that action is dubious considering the NFLPA voted against its adoption) but the lasting effects of concussions and other head injuries, believed to increase risk for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), are still the top priority behind-the-scenes.

A report published by the Boston University CTE Center in February 2023 diagnosed 91.7% of the NFL players they studied with CTE, showing there is still immense work to be done.

Concussions will never fade out of the game completely, but the amount suffered year-to-year is decreasing. According to the NFL's Player Health and Safety wing, there was an average reduction of 25% in concussions from 2018-2022. Data reflecting further potential improvement likely won't be released until September.

The stated mission of biomechanical engineers working on behalf of the NFL and NFLPA, according to the organizations, is to, "perform extensive testing of helmet models, recreating the realities of on-field play, to collect data, and identify which helmet models best reduce the severity of impact." The league says the rate of helmet improvement has multiplied nine times since the start of the program a decade ago.

Two of the new models for 2024 came courtesy of the NFL Helmet Challenge, a competition "designed to accelerate helmet performance and safety for NFL players." This year's grant funding reward for the event was $3 million.

Football helmets first became mandatory in the NFL in 1943; the first lids with foam padding inside didn't come around for two-to-three decades after that. Now, as of yesterday, there are 29 helmets whose use is prohibited at the NFL level.

